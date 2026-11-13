Few props in movie history carry the weight of the lightsaber Darth Vader wielded in the original “Star Wars” trilogy. On Thursday, Nov. 12, one of those weapons sold in Dallas for close to $5 million, a price that reset the benchmark for Star Wars memorabilia. A light saber used by Darth Vader in the “Star Wars” movies “The Empire Strikes Back” and “Return of the Jedi” sold Thursday for nearly $5 million in an auction. ([1])

A Cloud City duel that made the prop famous

The weapon is tied to one of the most recognizable moments in the saga. The light saber, which was used in the climactic duel in Cloud City where Vader tells Luke Skywalker, “I am your father,” sold for $4.875 million at the Ultimate Star Wars Auction held by Heritage Auctions.

Bidders paid far beyond the early forecasts. The lightsaber had been expected to sell for at least $1 million. The final price came in at nearly five times that estimate, a gap that says as much about the enduring pull of the franchise as it does about the object itself. ([2])

A new benchmark for Star Wars collectors

The result went well beyond a single high bid. The sale marks a world auction record for any “Star Wars” collectible, according to the auction house. It also surpassed the previous mark for screen-used props. The sale also established a new auction record for a screen-used “Star Wars” prop, according to the auction organizer, shooting past its $3.75 million July auction sale of Skywalker’s light saber and severed hand-effects rig from “The Empire Strikes Back.”

Brian Chanes, senior director of Hollywood and entertainment at Heritage Auctions, described the saber as “like the Holy Grail” to a Star Wars collector. The comparison captures why the item drew such intense interest, since few pieces from the franchise carry the same association with the films’ central confrontation.

The recent sales show how quickly the top end of the market has climbed.

Sale Price Vader lightsaber, Heritage Auctions (November 2026) $4.875 million Skywalker lightsaber and hand-effects rig, Heritage Auctions (July 2026) $3.75 million Vader lightsaber, Propstore (September 2025) $3.6 million

More sabers on the block

Vader’s weapon was not the only lightsaber on offer. In addition to Vader’s light saber, 27 other “Star Wars” light sabers were assembled for public auction, according to Heritage Auctions. The event also covered a broader range of material. Heritage’s Thursday auction also featured material from “Star Wars” Episodes I through IX and additional films and TV shows.

The timing also carries symbolic weight. The sale comes amid the 50th anniversary of the first Star Wars film, which returns to theaters on Feb. 19, 2027. ([3]) Reports on the sale did not name the buyer, leaving the identity of the new owner unknown for now.

For collectors, the figure is a reminder that screen-used props from the original films have become some of the most valuable objects in entertainment memorabilia. Whether the market keeps climbing as the anniversary approaches will be worth watching.

AI Disclaimer: This article was created with the assistance of AI tools and reviewed by a human editor.

The post Darth Vader's Lightsaber Fetches Nearly $5 Million at Auction appeared first on The Garden Magazine.