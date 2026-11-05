Newsom Moves to Commute All California Death Sentences

Sacramento – Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Thursday that he will use his clemency powers to convert every current death sentence in the state to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The decision affects 548 people and leaves the death penalty itself intact for future prosecutions.

Scope of the Clemency Action

Newsom detailed the plan in an open letter, stating that state-sanctioned killing conflicts with California values and weakens the legal system. Every inmate currently under a death sentence will instead receive the maximum punishment available through executive clemency. Some commutations will require review by the California Supreme Court because the state constitution mandates judicial approval when a recipient has multiple felony convictions. The governor emphasized that life without parole represents the harshest sentence he can impose in these cases.

Death Penalty Remains Available

The commutations do not repeal capital punishment or bar prosecutors from pursuing death sentences in new cases. Those choices stay with district attorneys, juries, and the courts. California voters have rejected ballot measures to abolish the death penalty in 2012 and 2016, while approving a measure aimed at speeding up the process. Newsom has maintained a moratorium on executions since taking office in 2019. The state has not carried out an execution since 2006.

Reactions From Prosecutors and Defenders

Los Angeles County Public Defender Ricardo García welcomed the move, describing it as a step toward a system that respects human dignity and addresses inequities in capital cases. Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer condemned the action, arguing that it overrides jury verdicts and disregards the impact on victims’ families. His office plans to continue seeking the death penalty where prosecutors deem it appropriate.

Practical Effects Ahead

The shift will empty the nation’s largest death row while preserving the option of capital punishment for future crimes. Implementation will unfold over time as individual cases receive final approval. The governor’s decision underscores ongoing tension between voter-approved policy and executive clemency authority in California.

AI Disclaimer: This article was created with the assistance of AI tools and reviewed by a human editor.

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