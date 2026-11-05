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College Basketball Jersey Patch Sponsorship Tracker 2026-27
By Joe DiTullio,4 days ago
College basketball teams can now have sponsorship patches on their jerseys. There are plenty of teams who have already done this to start making more money. Here is the college basketball jersey patch sponsorship tracker 2026-27. This tracker includes NCAA Division I college basketball programs that have announced jersey patch sponsorship agreements for the 2026-27 season. Programs without announced sponsorships won’t be listed. College Basketball Jersey Patch Sponsorship Tracker 2026–27 Last updated: November 5, 2026. .tgh-patch-scroll { overflow-x: auto; more The post College Basketball Jersey Patch Sponsorship Tracker 2026-27 appeared first on The Game Haus .