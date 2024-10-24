Scene Calendar: Halloween fun, live music, professional dance, theater and more

THIS WEEK

The Halloween Howl

The Halloween Howl is a charity event in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. A portion of proceeds from the event will be donated to Renee Reves, a Hawthorne resident, to assist with medical costs for her life-threatening breast cancer. It will feature pony rides, a hayride, a dunk tank, pumpkin decorating, a haunted house, a hot dog eating contest and a costume contest. It will be held from 4 to 9 p.m. Oct. 25 at the Hawthorne Woman’s Club, located on Southeast 66th Avenue in Hawthorne. Entry to the Halloween Howl is free; items and food will be sold. For more information, visit bit.ly/wcof24 .

'Nostalgia'

Join the Gainesville Fine Arts Association in celebrating their next local art exhibition: “Nostalgia.” They will host an opening reception from 7 to 10 p.m. Oct. 25 during Artwalk. The exhibition will be on display through Nov. 23, and can be seen for free. The Gainesville Fine Arts Association is located at 1314 S. Main St. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. For more information, email info@gainesvillefinearts.org or call 328-5027.

'Dracula' and 'Vampyra'

A vampire double-header will be presented by Dance Alive National Ballet. The vampire classic “Dracula,” dark and foreboding, is filled with bone-chilling suspense. “Vampyra” is a spoof on the vampire world. A Halloween costume contest also will be held during intermission. The family friendly event will be held at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25 at the Phillips Center, located at 3201 Hull Road. Tickets run $30 to $50. For more information, visit performingarts.ufl.edu .

'What the Constitution Means to Me'

A Pulitzer Prize finalist and nominated for two Tony Awards, “What the Constitution Means to Me” — touted as a hilarious, hopeful and achingly human play — breathes new life into the Constitution and imagines how it will shape the next generation of Americans. As a 15-year-old, Heidi Schreck won debate competitions defending the Constitution across the country. As an adult, she resurrects her teenage self to investigate its profound effect on four generations of women in her family and asks what the U.S. Constitution truly means. This show is intended for audiences ages 14 and older. It contains strong language, mature themes, and references to physical and sexual violence and abortion. Catch a show at 8 p.m. Oct. 25 and 2 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Hippodrome Theatre, located at 25 SE Second Place. Tickets run $10 to $30. For more information, or to purchase tickets online, visit thehipp.org .

'Every Brilliant Thing'

Could you name 100 things that make life wonderful? A thousand? A million? Beginning with “ice cream” and “laughing so hard you shoot milk out your nose,” a boy’s handwritten list to cheer up his despondent mom becomes a surprisingly funny and poignant ode to humanity. “Every Brilliant Thing” takes audiences on a transcendent and tender coming-of-age journey that reminds us to pay attention to life’s smallest joys — and to each other. A play that celebrates life and underscores the importance of human connection, “Every Brilliant Thing” includes audience participation. The play contains descriptions of depression, self-harm and suicide, and briefly describes a character’s attempted suicides and her death by suicide. The show includes the specific means that were used. Catch a show at 8 p.m. Oct. 25, and 2 and 8 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Hippodrome Theatre, located at 25 SE Second Place. Tickets run $10 to $30. For more information, visit thehipp.org .

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer

The American Cancer Society is inviting the community to get their pink on and participate in the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer event set for Oct. 26 at Celebration Pointe. The event kicks off at 8:15 a.m. with the walk starting at 9 a.m. For more than 30 years, these walks have become the nation’s largest and most impactful breast cancer movement. Join the American Cancer Society in providing a supportive community for breast cancer survivors, metastatic breast cancer thrivers, caregivers and families. Celebration Pointe is located off of Interstate 75 and Archer Road at Celebration Pointe Avenue. To sign up, visit tinyurl.com/msabc24 .

Voices Rising Community Chorus

Voices Rising Community Chorus will present their Fall Concert at 3 and 7 p.m. Oct. 27 at First United Methodist Church, located at 419 NE First St. The program ranges from Mozart to Broadway, and will feature clarinetist Lindsay Gassman in several songs. There is a suggested donation of $10 to $20. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Grace Marketplace Outreach Program. For more information, visit vrccgainesville.org .

Clayton Stephenson

Clayton Stephenson is not just a remarkable virtuoso, but also a poet and a master storyteller whose love for the piano is apparent. His repertoire invites the audience on an adventure. Stephenson’s flourishing career includes accolades as a finalist at the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition in 2022 and recipient of the Avery Fisher Career Grant in 2024. Catch his local performance at 2 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Squitieri Studio Theatre at the Phillips Center, located at 3201 Hull Road. Tickets are $35 or $12 for University of Florida students. For more information, or to purchase tickets online, visit performingarts.ufl.edu .

Transform Today

Transform Today — a free, two-day dance marathon to raise money for UF Health Shands Children’s Hospital — is set for 9 a.m. Oct. 29 through noon Oct. 30 at Reitz Student Union, located on the University of Florida campus. There will be music and several activities to get the campus involved. Last year, organizers were able to raise more than $400,000 in these 26.2 hours.

Moralloween

Moralloween, an event to celebrate Transform Today and allow Miracle Families to enjoy themselves, is set for 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 30 at Plaza of The Americas on the University of Florida campus. Organizers will announce the grand total of their fundraising efforts at this event. It is free to the community with trick-or-treating stations, sponsored food, music, Dance Marathon merchandise, games and activities.

Sergio Bernal Dance Company

Sergio Bernal, former principal dancer of the Ballet Nacional de España, brings his first evening-length program to the U.S. Created by Bernal and choreographer Ricardo Cue, “A Night with Sergio Bernal” melds the bravado and speed of Spanish flamenco with the grace and precision of ballet. Accompanied by three masterful musicians and fellow award-winning flamenco dancers, Bernal pushes both forms toward a new frontier. See the performance at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 30 at the Phillips Center, located at 3201 Hull Road. Tickets are $25 to $45 or $12 University of Florida students. For more information, visit performingarts.ufl.edu .

Boo at the Zoo

Boo at the Zoo is an annual Halloween treat for families that is currently in its 28th year. The students and staff transform the Santa Fe Teaching Zoo into a spooky but safe trick-or-treating event for the whole family. All ages are welcome to join in the fun dressed in costumes. Admission is one canned good or non-perishable food item per person. Cans collected help two charities — Saints Food Share at Santa Fe College, and Catholic Charities, which feed families in need around the community. In addition to the festivities and trick-or-treating inside the zoo, Fun4GatorKids hosts a KidsZone in front featuring community organizations with crafts, activities and more candy. There will be live entertainment from Danscompany of Gainesville performing their “Thriller” trilogy, animal encounters, games run by Santa Fe Saints athletics teams, and food available for purchase. For more information, visit sfcollege.edu/zoo/visit/events/boo-at-the-zoo.html .

COMING SOON

Michael Cleveland and Flamekeeper

Michael Cleveland, the 2019 Best Bluegrass Album Grammy Award-winner, can claim dominance in the highly competitive world of bluegrass as a 12-time IBMA Awards Fiddle Player of the Year. He has performed with a legendary list of greats such as Béla Fleck, Tommy Emmanuel, Billy Strings and Vince Gill. Cleveland is widely considered the top fiddler of his generation. Catch a performance at 7 and 9 p.m. Nov. 1 at UpStage at the Phillips Center, located at 3201 Hull Road. UpStage is an intimate, cabaret-style setting on the Phillips Center Mainstage. The 7 p.m. seating includes heavy hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar; the 9 p.m. seating includes desserts and cash bar. Tickets are $55 for the 7 p.m. seating, $35 for the 9 p.m. seating, and $12 for University of Florida students. For more information, or to purchase tickets online, visit performingarts.ufl.edu .

Visiting Artist Series

Doug Varone and Dancers (DOVA) will visit Santa Fe College to teach and perform as part of the college’s Visiting Artist series at 8 p.m. Nov. 1 in the Jackson N. Sasser Fine Arts Hall, 3000 NW 83rd St. Tickets are $16 for adults; $10 for seniors, students, military service members, and children 12 and younger; and free for SF students, faculty and staff with college ID cards. Tickets are available from the Fine Arts Hall box office at 395-4181 or online at showpass.com/visiting-artist-doug-varone-and-dancers . DOVA, a recipient of 11 Bessie Awards, has performed in more than 125 cities across 45 states, as well as in Europe, Asia, Canada and South America. These highly professional performance artists are known for their innovative approach to the creative process — which the Santa Fe College community will get to witness firsthand. The first half of the performance will feature an immersive experience that involves audience members in an interactive demonstration of Varone's renowned creative process. After intermission, DOVA will perform their most famous work, called “LUX,” danced to the music of Philip Glass. DOVA remain one of the most in-demand ambassadors and educators in their field. Their multidisciplinary residency programs offer a deeper connection to the work, using a hands-on approach that extends beyond the studio to engage people of all ages and backgrounds, whether they are dancers or not. For more information, visit sfcollege.edu .

Endea Owens and The Cookout

If you’ve seen Endea Owens jamming with the house band on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” or delivering joyfully catchy bass lines on “NPR Tiny Desk” with her band, The Cookout, then you know not to miss a chance to see Owens’ musical prowess shine in person. Her accolades include an Emmy, a Grammy and a Peabody Award. Hear her during an UpStage performance at 7 and 9 p.m. Nov. 2 at UpStage at the Phillips Center, located at 3201 Hull Road. UpStage is an intimate, cabaret-style setting on the Phillips Center Mainstage. The 7 p.m. seating includes heavy hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar; the 9 p.m. seating includes desserts and cash bar. Tickets are $55 for the 7 p.m. seating, $35 for the 9 p.m. seating and $12 for University of Florida students. For more information about this or other upcoming performances, or to purchase tickets online, visit performingarts.ufl.edu .

Young Dancer Showcase

More than 300 middle and high school students and their instructors from across Florida will gather for the annual Young Dancer Workshop and Showcase performance from 8 to 10 p.m. Nov. 2 in the Jackson N. Sasser Fine Arts Hall at Santa Fe College, located at 3000 NW 83rd St. Tickets for the performance are $10 and are available from the SF Fine Arts Hall Box Office at 395-4181 or online at showpass.com/young-dancer-showcase-2024 . With a full schedule of workshops through the weekend, students will learn from members of the Doug Varone and Dancers (DOVA), master artists in residence for the event, and from SF and University of Florida dance professors. Workshop session topics include dances in musical theatre and Broadway, hip-hop, contemporary, jazz, ballet, West African, dance in medicine and dance composition.

'It Can’t Happen Here'

The Social Justice Council of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Gainesville is inviting residents to attend a performance of “It Can’t Happen Here,” a radio play based on the 1935 book by Sinclair Lewis. The production is produced by Actors’ Warehouse. Performances will begin at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 4, and will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Gainesville, located at 4225 NW 34th St. Tickets can be purchased by donating at the door on a sliding scale from $10 to $30-plus. Proceeds will fund the work of Actors’ Warehouse and the UUFG Social Justice Council. Attendees also can reserve tickets at actorswarehouse.org . Described by Actors’ Warehouse as “a cautionary dark satire about the fragility of democracy and how fascism can take hold even in the land of liberty,” “It Can’t Happen Here” follows the ascent of a demagogue who becomes president of the United States by promising to return the country to greatness. The play was initially produced as part of the WPA Federal Theater Project’s “Living Newspaper” series and was performed simultaneously in 18 cities in the 1930s. A new adaptation was written by Tony Ciconne and Bennett Cohen, and performed at the Berkeley Repertory Theater Company in 2016. A staged reading was performed via Zoom in 2020, and more than 100 theaters across the country were named broadcast partners for the production.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Scene Calendar: Halloween fun, live music, professional dance, theater and more