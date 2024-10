Election 2024: Alachua County sees record turnout in first days of early voting

Alachua County broke a record this week for early voting ahead of the 2024 presidential election, with nearly 5,000 residents turning out to vote on both Monday and Tuesday.

Early voting kicked off Monday and runs through Nov. 3 at eight sites across the county.

Aaron Klein, director of communications and outreach for the Alachua County Supervisor of Elections Office, said 4,881 residents participated in early voting Monday and an additional 4,994 residents cast their ballots on Tuesday.

Klein said the last presidential election in 2020 saw 4,073 residents cast ballots across six locations on the first day of early voting.

“I’m excited to see people turning up to vote,” Klein said. “Early voting gives people an opportunity to cast their vote at their convenience. When they do it before Election Day, they can experience shorter lines.”

Melanie Cooksey, a retired librarian from Hillsborough County, said this is her first time voting in Alachua County in a presidential election.

“I’ve always believed early voting is good and better,” Cooksey said. “If anything happens to me, I feel more secure that I voted.”

Cooksey said she filled out a mail-in ballot this year and dropped it in the ballot box.

“The poll booth can be exciting, but I can get a bit nervous. I like to do my research at home and fill everything out correctly," she said. “One of the best things we have is the right to vote. Democracy is essential.”

Race for Alachua County sheriff: Gun violence, mental illness among top issues this election

Her sister, Susan Cooksey, said Tuesday she felt relieved to have participated in early voting and said she will continue to encourage people to take advantage of early voting.

“I still plan to do some canvasing and handout sample ballots to voters who come in for early voting next week," Susan Cooksey said. “It’s an important election that we all need to vote — every single person. It’s a right, it’s a privilege and it’s an obligation."

The following early voting locations are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Nov. 3:

Supervisor of Elections Office: 515 N. Main St., Gainesville

Millhopper Branch Library: 3145 NW 43rd St., Gainesville

Tower Road Branch Library: 3020 SW 75th St., Gainesville

Hawthorne Community Center, 6700 SE 221st St., Hawthorne

Legacy Park Multipurpose Center: 15400 Peggy Road, Alachua

J. Wayne Reitz Union: 655 Reitz Union Drive, UF Campus, Gainesville

Alachua County Agriculture and Equestrian Center: 23100 W. Newberry Road, Newberry

Santa Fe College, S-029, 3000 NW 83rd St., Gainesville

During the early voting period, voters can drop off their completed vote-by-mail ballot between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. at any of the ballot intake stations located outside of each early voting site.

After early voting has ended, a secure ballot intake station will remain available at the Supervisor of Elections Office 515 N. Main St., from 9 am. to 6 p.m. on Nov. 4 and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Eighth Judicial Circuit: Kramer seeks second term as state attorney, faces Pierre-Antoine in general election

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Election 2024: Alachua County sees record turnout in first days of early voting