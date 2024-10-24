Open in App
    • The Gainesville Sun

    President Biden appoints University of Florida professor to National Science Board

    By UF Communications,

    2 days ago

    President Joe Biden last week appointed University of Florida distinguished computer science professor Juan Gilbert to the National Science Board, which serves as an independent body of advisers to both the president and Congress on policy matters related to science, technology and math.

    Gilbert is one of eight members appointed to the board, which also prepares policy papers and statements on issues of importance to U.S. science and engineering.

    “Dr. Juan Gilbert’s research has pioneered new voting systems to help safeguard democracy,” said University of Florida interim President Kent Fuchs, a former National Science Board member. “This great honor is well deserved and further enhances UF’s reputation for excellence. We are tremendously proud of Juan’s work and this prestigious appointment. University of Florida researchers are committed to advancing science and engineering alongside our federal partners.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M0NTw_0wJunaP300

    Gilbert, the Andrew Banks Family Preeminence Endowed Professor, and chair of UF’s Department of Computer & Information Science and Engineering, leads the Computing for Social Good Lab, which focuses on projects that are at the intersection of people, technology and society. Last year, President Biden honored Gilbert with the National Medal of Technology and Innovation for pioneering a universal voting system that makes voting more reliable and accessible for everyone and for increasing diversity in the computer science workforce.

    “This tremendous honor marks far more than Juan’s technical acumen or his relentless drive to help students from all walks of life become leaders in STEM fields,” said Forrest Masters, interim dean for UF’s Herbert Wertheim College of Engineering. “What it tells us is that Juan is a trusted voice that the president of the United States deems vital in the shaping the nation’s science agenda.”

    UF news: Traffic stops can be made safer with virtual traffic stops, according to UF professor

    Gilbert’s research projects include election security, usability and accessibility, advanced learning technologies, human-centered artificial intelligence and machine learning, and ethnocomputing, or culturally relevant computing.

    He is the inventor of Prime III, an open-source, secure and accessible voting system that accommodates individuals with disabilities and ensures the reliability and security of every vote. It is the only open-source voting system to be used in local, state and federal elections.

    “Serving on the National Science Board is a tremendous honor and responsibility. The ability to set the scientific agenda for the nation is a major responsibility,” Gilbert said. “Also, serving as an expert to the president and Congress is an acknowledgment of the research accomplishments from our lab over the years. Serving with so many other esteemed researchers and leaders is humbling. I am truly honored to be a member of the NSB.”

    Gilbert is a Fellow of the Association of Computing Machinery, the American Academy of Arts and Sciences, the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, the American Association of the Advancement of Science, and the National Academy of Inventors. He received his master’s and doctorate in computer science from the University of Cincinnati and his bachelor’s degree in systems analysis from Miami University in Ohio.

    This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: President Biden appoints University of Florida professor to National Science Board

    Comments / 1

    Ron Rritchards
    2d ago
    President biden. What an endorsement.
