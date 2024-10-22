Open in App
    The Gainesville Sun

    Alachua County restaurant inspections: 5 get perfect score, 6 fail inspection

    By Staff reports,

    2 days ago

    You can use the database to search by county or by restaurant name .

    Florida's restaurant owners are not required to post restaurant inspection results where guests can see them. So every week, we provide that information for you.

    For a complete list of local restaurant inspections, including violations not requiring warnings or administrative action, visit our Alachua County restaurant inspections site .

    Here's the breakdown for recent health inspections in Alachua County, Florida, for the week of Oct. 14-20, 2024. Please note that some more recent, follow-up inspections may not be included here.

    Disclaimer: The Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation describes an inspection report as a 'snapshot' of conditions present at the time of the inspection. On any given day, an establishment may have fewer or more violations than noted in their most recent inspection. An inspection conducted on any given day may not be representative of the overall, long-term conditions at the establishment.

    For full restaurant inspection details, visit our Alachua County restaurant inspection site .

    Which Alachua County restaurants got perfect scores on their health inspections?

    These restaurants met all standards during their Oct. 14-20 inspections and no violations were found.

    ** Restaurants that failed an inspection and aced a follow-up inspection in the same week

    Which Alachua County restaurants had high priority violations?

    Gville Seafood N Chicken

    2224 E. University Ave., Gainesville

    Complaint Inspection on Oct. 17

    Follow-Up Inspection Required: Violations require further review, but are not an immediate threat to the public.

    9 total violations, with 2 high-priority violations

    • High Priority - Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. 2 flies on shelf by large mayo bottle in dry storage area. **Repeat Violation** **Admin Complaint**
    • High Priority - Vacuum breaker missing at hose bibb or on fitting/splitter added to hose bibb. On cooks line by stove top. Outside back door from kitchen. **Repeat Violation** **Admin Complaint**

    Off The Rails Pizza

    Mobile food dispensing vehicle

    Routine Inspection on Oct. 16

    Follow-Up Inspection Required: Violations require further review, but are not an immediate threat to the public.

    7 total violations, with 2 high-priority violations

    • High Priority - Dented/rusted cans present. See stop sale. Observed one can of olives with dented seal.
    • High Priority - Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. 2 flies observed on cook line.

    Yearling Restaurant (The)

    14531 E. County Road 325, Cross Creek

    Routine Inspection on Oct. 17

    Follow-Up Inspection Required: Violations require further review, but are not an immediate threat to the public.

    16 total violations, with 4 high-priority violations

    • High Priority - Raw animal food stored over/not properly separated from ready-to-eat food. In the standup reach in cooler on the cook line, raw shell eggs over ready to eat mushrooms and hotdogs. In the walk in cooler raw shell eggs and raw beef over unwashed produce. Operator began rearranging storage levels. **Corrective Action Taken**
    • High Priority - Stop Sale issued due to food not being in a wholesome, sound condition. In the standup two door reach in cooler on the cook line, fully sealed, reduced oxygen packages of redfish and grouper completely thawed in sealed bags. In the walk in cooler container of fully thawed reduced oxygen packaged red fish not removed from packaging. Operator removed from coolers to not be sold to the public. **Repeat Violation** **Admin Complaint**
    • High Priority - Time/temperature control for safety food identified in the written procedure as a food held using time as a public health control has no time marking. Cooked mushrooms and onions on prep line missing time marking. Discussed with employee. **Corrective Action Taken** **Repeat Violation** **Admin Complaint**
    • High Priority - Toxic substance/chemical improperly stored. Blue, winded chemical spray bottle over clean containers on shelf over three compartment sink, operator removed the chemical spray bottle. In dining room waitstation, table sanitizer spray over plastic single service cups. **Corrective Action Taken**

    What agency inspects restaurants in Florida?

    Routine regulation and inspection of restaurants is conducted by the Department of Business and Professional Regulation. The Department of Health is responsible for investigation and control of food-borne illness outbreaks associated with all food establishments.

    How do I report a dirty restaurant in Florida?

    If you see abuses of state standards, report them and the Department of Business and Professional Regulation will send inspectors. Call the Florida DBPR at 850-487-1395 or report a restaurant for health violations online .

    Get the whole story at our restaurant inspection database .

    What does all that terminology in Florida restaurant inspections mean?

    Basic violations are those considered against best practices.

    A warning is issued after an inspector documents violations that must be corrected by a certain date or within a specified number of days from receipt of the inspection report.

    An administrative complaint is a form of legal action taken by the division. Insufficient compliance after a warning, a pattern of repeat violations or existence of serious conditions that warrant immediate action may result in the division initiating an administrative complaint against the establishment. Says the division website: "Correcting the violations is important, but penalties may still result from violations corrected after the warning time was over."

    An emergency order — when a restaurant is closed by the inspector — is based on an immediate threat to the public. Here, the Division of Hotels and Restaurants director has determined that the establishment must stop doing business and any division license is suspended to protect health, safety or welfare of the public.

    A 24-hour call-back inspection will be performed after an emergency closure or suspension of license.

    This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Alachua County restaurant inspections: 5 get perfect score, 6 fail inspection

