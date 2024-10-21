Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Gainesville Sun

    Florida football freshman RB Jadan Baugh named SEC Freshman of the Week, Shaun Alexander freshman of week

    By Kevin Brockway, Gainesville Sun,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04rgWc_0wFqFZK600

    This story was updated

    Florida football freshman running back Jadan Baugh earned SEC Freshman of the Week honors for his performance Saturday in UF's 48-20 homecoming win over Kentucky the league announced Monday.

    The 6-foot-1, 227-pound Baugh rushed for 22 carries for 106 yards and five TDs for the Florida Gators against the Wildcats. The five rushing TDs matched a school record previously set by Trey Burton (2010 vs. Kentucky) and Tim Tebow (2007 vs. Kentucky).

    Baugh made his first career start in place of Montrell Johnson Jr., who is out with a knee injury. Baugh has rushed for 275 yards on 4.9 yards per carry with 5 TDs on the season as a true freshman from Columbia High in Atlanta, Ga.

    "Hats off to Montrell, because he brought me in and put his arms around me and told me like I'm a good player but I got to keep working," Baugh said. "So, him being the leader in that room just makes me better, and the rest of the guys around me better, too."

    Baugh is first UF true freshman to rush for more than one TD in a game since Malik Davis rushed for a pair as a freshman against Vanderbilt on Sept. 30, 2017.

    On Tuesday, Baugh also earned Shaun Alexander college football national freshman of the week honors for his performance. Baugh is the first running back to claim the Shaun Alexander Award Freshman of the Week this season, and just the third player from the SEC to be selected, joining Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams (Oct. 1) and South Carolina edge rusher Dylan Stewart (Sept. 4).

    Florida (4-3. 2-2 SEC) has an open week before facing rival No. 2 Georgia on Nov. 2 in Jacksonville (3:30 p.m., ABC).

    Kevin Brockway is The Gainesville Sun's Florida beat writer. Contact him at kbrockway@gannett.com. Follow him on X @KevinBrockwayG1

    This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Florida football freshman RB Jadan Baugh named SEC Freshman of the Week, Shaun Alexander freshman of week

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Florida football QB DJ Lagway proves SEC mettle and may save Billy Napier's job
    The Gainesville Sun1 day ago
    Major Snack Recall Hits Several States
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria13 days ago
    Two Florida Residents Win $1 Million Each from Scratch-Off Lottery Tickets
    Akeena4 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz29 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    Opinion – Bill Straub: Blatant racism and bigotry should not pave the way to White House
    Northern Kentucky Tribune11 days ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria6 days ago
    Families seek answers in dock collapse that killed 4 from Jax
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GA1 day ago
    Navigating Aging: Historic numbers of Americans are living by themselves as they age
    Northern Kentucky Tribune17 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune7 days ago
    Northern Kentucky Superintendents warn voters about harms of passing Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune13 days ago
    Hollywood needs a movie about the life of South Carolina's Robert Smalls
    Explore Beaufort SC23 hours ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Military Termination: Col. David Alexander Commander of Army's Bomb Disposal School Quietly Fired
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily11 days ago
    Flooding could be a risk in Jacksonville, St. Johns County for days
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker20 days ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA20 days ago
    Desis Overwhelmingly Support Kamala Harris In Battleground States, Poll Shows
    India Currents1 day ago
    Early voting starts in Wisconsin. Here’s what you need to know
    Wisconsin Watch5 hours ago
    DeSantis assails Amendment 4 at Jacksonville church
    Jacksonville Today19 hours ago
    St. Augustine comes to the aid of family rocked by hurricane
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy