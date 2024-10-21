This story was updated

Florida football freshman running back Jadan Baugh earned SEC Freshman of the Week honors for his performance Saturday in UF's 48-20 homecoming win over Kentucky the league announced Monday.

The 6-foot-1, 227-pound Baugh rushed for 22 carries for 106 yards and five TDs for the Florida Gators against the Wildcats. The five rushing TDs matched a school record previously set by Trey Burton (2010 vs. Kentucky) and Tim Tebow (2007 vs. Kentucky).

Baugh made his first career start in place of Montrell Johnson Jr., who is out with a knee injury. Baugh has rushed for 275 yards on 4.9 yards per carry with 5 TDs on the season as a true freshman from Columbia High in Atlanta, Ga.

"Hats off to Montrell, because he brought me in and put his arms around me and told me like I'm a good player but I got to keep working," Baugh said. "So, him being the leader in that room just makes me better, and the rest of the guys around me better, too."

Baugh is first UF true freshman to rush for more than one TD in a game since Malik Davis rushed for a pair as a freshman against Vanderbilt on Sept. 30, 2017.

On Tuesday, Baugh also earned Shaun Alexander college football national freshman of the week honors for his performance. Baugh is the first running back to claim the Shaun Alexander Award Freshman of the Week this season, and just the third player from the SEC to be selected, joining Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams (Oct. 1) and South Carolina edge rusher Dylan Stewart (Sept. 4).

Florida (4-3. 2-2 SEC) has an open week before facing rival No. 2 Georgia on Nov. 2 in Jacksonville (3:30 p.m., ABC).

Kevin Brockway is The Gainesville Sun's Florida beat writer. Contact him at kbrockway@gannett.com. Follow him on X @KevinBrockwayG1

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Florida football freshman RB Jadan Baugh named SEC Freshman of the Week, Shaun Alexander freshman of week