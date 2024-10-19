Open in App
    • The Gainesville Sun

    What channel is Florida football vs Kentucky on today? Time, TV schedule to watch Week 8 game

    By Kevin Brockway, Gainesville Sun,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SyiCZ_0wDNojIW00

    Coming home could be the tonic Florida football needs following a heartbreaking loss at Tennessee.

    The Florida Gators (3-3, 1-2 SEC) will look to regroup when they host Kentucky (3-3, 1-3 SEC) at The Swamp in a pivotal homecoming game.

    With a win, Florida would head into its second open week on a high note before its showdown on Nov. 2 in Jacksonville against rival No. 4 Georgia.

    UF is coming off a 23-17 overtime loss at No. 10 Tennessee — a game in which the Gators squandered red zone scoring chances in the first half and failed to hold a 10-point lead in the second half.

    "That loss, it hurt, it stung like a terrible taste in our mouths," Florida tight end Arlis Boardingham said. "But it’s pushed us to be even better, for the defense to do more, for the offense to contribute way more, so I feel like it’s definitely brought a positive edge to us.”

    Florida is 53-21 overall against Kentucky and 29-6 at home. But the Gators have dropped their last three games against the Wildcats , including a 26-16 loss in the last meeting between the two schools at The Swamp on Sept. 10, 2022.

    UF is 29-5 in its last 34 homcoming games. Last year, UF beat Vanderbilt 38-14 on homecomig on Oct. 7, 2023.

    WATCH FLORIDA FOOTBALL VS KENTUCKY LIVE ON FUBU (FREE TRIAL)

    What channel is Florida football vs Kentucky on today?

    TV Channel: SEC Network

    Livestream: FUBO (free trial), ESPN Plus (subscriber only)

    Florida football vs. Kentucky will broadcast nationally on the SEC Network in Week 8 of the 2024 college football season. Deve Neal and Aaron Murray will call the game from the booth at The Swamp, with Marilyn Payne as the sideline reporter. Streaming options for the game include ESPN Plus and FUBO , which offers a free trial to new subscribers.

    Florida football vs Kentucky time today

    • Date: Saturday, Oct.19
    • Start time: 7:45 p.m.

    The Florida football vs Kentucky game will kick off at 7:45 p.m. from Ben Hill Griffin Stadium at Steve Spurrier-Florida Field (a.k.a. The Swamp).

    Florida football vs Kentucky predictions, picks, odds

    Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Thursday, Oct 17

    Florida football 23, Kentucky 14 : Freshman quarterback DJ Lagway will lead Florida on a pair of TD drives in a grind-it-out game, and UF's defense will prove stout for a third game in a row against a struggling Kentucky offense to snap a three-game skid against the Wildcats.

    Betting line: Kentucky -1.5

    O/U: 42.5 points

    Florida football schedule 2024

    • Aug 31: Miami (L, 41-17)
    • Sept. 7: Samford (W 45-7)
    • Sept. 14: Texas A&M (L 33-20)
    • Sept. 21: at Mississippi State (W 45-28)
    • Sept. 28: Bye
    • Oct 5: UCF (W, 24-13)
    • Oct 12: at Tennessee (L, 23-17 OT)
    • Oct. 19: Kentucky
    • Oct 26: Bye
    • Nov. 2: Georgia (Jacksonville)
    • Nov. 9: at Texas
    • Nov. 16: LSU
    • Nov. 23: Ole Miss
    • Nov. 30: at Florida State
    • Record: 3-3, 1-3 SEC

    Kentucky football schedule 2024

    • Aug. 31: Southern Mississippi (W 31-0)
    • Sept. 7: South Carolina (L 31-6)
    • Sept. 14: Georgia (L 13-12)
    • Sept. 21: Ohio (W 41-6)
    • Sept. 28: at Ole Miss (W 20-17)
    • Oct 5: Bye
    • Oct 12: Vanderbilt (L 20-13)
    • Oct. 19: at Florida
    • Oct 26: Auburn
    • Nov 2: at Tennessee
    • Nov. 9: Bye
    • Nov. 16: Murray State
    • Nov. 23: at Texas
    • Nov. 30: Louisville
    • Record: 3-3, 1-3 SEC

    We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

    This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: What channel is Florida football vs Kentucky on today? Time, TV schedule to watch Week 8 game

