What channel is Florida football vs Kentucky on today? Time, TV schedule to watch Week 8 game

Coming home could be the tonic Florida football needs following a heartbreaking loss at Tennessee.

The Florida Gators (3-3, 1-2 SEC) will look to regroup when they host Kentucky (3-3, 1-3 SEC) at The Swamp in a pivotal homecoming game.

With a win, Florida would head into its second open week on a high note before its showdown on Nov. 2 in Jacksonville against rival No. 4 Georgia.

UF is coming off a 23-17 overtime loss at No. 10 Tennessee — a game in which the Gators squandered red zone scoring chances in the first half and failed to hold a 10-point lead in the second half.

"That loss, it hurt, it stung like a terrible taste in our mouths," Florida tight end Arlis Boardingham said. "But it’s pushed us to be even better, for the defense to do more, for the offense to contribute way more, so I feel like it’s definitely brought a positive edge to us.”

Florida is 53-21 overall against Kentucky and 29-6 at home. But the Gators have dropped their last three games against the Wildcats , including a 26-16 loss in the last meeting between the two schools at The Swamp on Sept. 10, 2022.

UF is 29-5 in its last 34 homcoming games. Last year, UF beat Vanderbilt 38-14 on homecomig on Oct. 7, 2023.

What channel is Florida football vs Kentucky on today?

TV Channel: SEC Network

Livestream: FUBO (free trial), ESPN Plus (subscriber only)

Florida football vs. Kentucky will broadcast nationally on the SEC Network in Week 8 of the 2024 college football season. Deve Neal and Aaron Murray will call the game from the booth at The Swamp, with Marilyn Payne as the sideline reporter. Streaming options for the game include ESPN Plus and FUBO , which offers a free trial to new subscribers.

Florida football vs Kentucky time today

Date: Saturday, Oct.19

Saturday, Oct.19 Start time: 7:45 p.m.

The Florida football vs Kentucky game will kick off at 7:45 p.m. from Ben Hill Griffin Stadium at Steve Spurrier-Florida Field (a.k.a. The Swamp).

Florida football vs Kentucky predictions, picks, odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Thursday, Oct 17

Florida football 23, Kentucky 14 : Freshman quarterback DJ Lagway will lead Florida on a pair of TD drives in a grind-it-out game, and UF's defense will prove stout for a third game in a row against a struggling Kentucky offense to snap a three-game skid against the Wildcats.

Betting line: Kentucky -1.5

O/U: 42.5 points

Florida football schedule 2024

Aug 31: Miami (L, 41-17)

Sept. 7: Samford (W 45-7)

Sept. 14: Texas A&M (L 33-20)

Sept. 21: at Mississippi State (W 45-28)

Sept. 28: Bye

Oct 5: UCF (W, 24-13)

Oct 12: at Tennessee (L, 23-17 OT)

Oct. 19: Kentucky

Oct 26: Bye

Nov. 2: Georgia (Jacksonville)

Nov. 9: at Texas

Nov. 16: LSU

Nov. 23: Ole Miss

Nov. 30: at Florida State

Record: 3-3, 1-3 SEC

Kentucky football schedule 2024

Aug. 31: Southern Mississippi (W 31-0)

Sept. 7: South Carolina (L 31-6)

Sept. 14: Georgia (L 13-12)

Sept. 21: Ohio (W 41-6)

Sept. 28: at Ole Miss (W 20-17)

Oct 5: Bye

Oct 12: Vanderbilt (L 20-13)

Oct. 19: at Florida

Oct 26: Auburn

Nov 2: at Tennessee

Nov. 9: Bye

Nov. 16: Murray State

Nov. 23: at Texas

Nov. 30: Louisville

Record: 3-3, 1-3 SEC

