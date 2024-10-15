Alachua County restaurant inspections: 1 gets perfect score, 6 have high-priority violations

You can use the database to search by county or by restaurant name .

Florida's restaurant owners are not required to post restaurant inspection results where guests can see them. So every week, we provide that information for you.

Here's the breakdown for recent health inspections in Alachua County, Florida, for the week of Oct. 7-13, 2024. Please note that some more recent, follow-up inspections may not be included here.

Disclaimer: The Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation describes an inspection report as a 'snapshot' of conditions present at the time of the inspection. On any given day, an establishment may have fewer or more violations than noted in their most recent inspection. An inspection conducted on any given day may not be representative of the overall, long-term conditions at the establishment.

Which Alachua County restaurants got perfect scores on their health inspections?

These restaurants met all standards during their Oct. 7-13 inspections and no violations were found.

B\'Z Gelati , Mobile food dispensing vehicle

** Restaurants that failed an inspection and aced a follow-up inspection in the same week

Which Alachua County restaurants had high priority violations?

4410 NW 25th Place, Gainesville

Routine Inspection on Oct. 7

Follow-Up Inspection Required: Violations require further review, but are not an immediate threat to the public.

1 total violation, with 1 high-priority violation

High Priority - From initial inspection : High Priority - Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Items in cook line grill drawers: cheese (48F - Cold Holding); turkey bacon (47F - Cold Holding); ham (48F - Cold Holding); sausage (47F - Cold Holding). Manager stated items were placed in cooler at 6:00 am. Manager moved items to reach-in cooler to reduce temperature to 41F. **Corrective Action Taken** **Repeat Violation** **Admin Complaint** - From follow-up inspection 2024-10-07: Items in cook line grill drawers: cheese (50F - Cold Holding); ham (50F - Cold Holding); sausage (49F - Cold Holding). Manager stated items were placed in cooler at 7:00 am. Manager moved items to reach-in cooler to reduce temperature to 41F. **Admin Complaint**

4001 SW 43rd St, Gainesville

Routine Inspection on Oct. 8

Follow-Up Inspection Required: Violations require further review, but are not an immediate threat to the public.

7 total violations, with 3 high-priority violations

High Priority - Employee dried hands on clothes/apron/soiled towel after washing. Cook wearing gloves wiped hands on apron then handled dishes being prepared and steam table utensils without removing gloves, washing hands and putting on clean gloves. Discussed with Manager. Manager spoke with cook. **Corrected On-Site**

High Priority - Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. The following items and cold holding temperatures in the Walk-in Cooler: Meat Loaf (57,58,58, 57,56,57F - Cold Holding). Meat loaf had been prepared 8 hours earlier. Manager discarded six containers of meat loaf. Egg wash on cookline drawer at 47F, Manager discarded. **Repeat Violation** **Admin Complaint**

High Priority - Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. The following items and cold holding temperatures in the Walk-in Cooler: Meat Loaf (57,58,58, 57,56,57F - Cold Holding). Meat loaf had been prepared 8 hours earlier. Manager discarded six containers of meat loaf. **Repeat Violation** **Admin Complaint**

Mobile food dispensing vehicle

Routine Inspection on Oct. 8

Follow-Up Inspection Required: Violations require further review, but are not an immediate threat to the public.

10 total violations, with 4 high-priority violations

High Priority - Employee began working with food, handling clean equipment or utensils, or touching unwrapped single-service items without first washing hands. Employee began work no hand wash placed on gloves then started making plated food.

High Priority - Food prepared in a private home. See stop sale. Cooked greens, cake slices, pie slices.

High Priority - Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. 1 fly flying inside truck.

High Priority - Time/temperature control for safety food, other than whole meat roast, hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit. rice (128F - Hot Holding); item at room temperature, operator placed in steam table. seafood bake (121F - Hot Holding); in oven with other items above 135. brown gravy (109F - Hot Holding) item sitting at room temperature, operator turned stove on. **Corrective Action Taken** **Warning**

Mobile food dispensing vehicle

Routine Inspection on Oct. 8

Follow-Up Inspection Required: Violations require further review, but are not an immediate threat to the public.

4 total violations, with 1 high-priority violation

High Priority - Time/temperature control for safety food, other than whole meat roast, hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit. Items in warmer on prep table next to fryer: beans (117F - Hot Holding); rice (113F - Hot Holding); macaroni (103F - Hot Holding). Employee stated item reheated and placed in warmer. Manager stated items would be reheated in oven. **Corrective Action Taken** **Warning**

4110 SW 40th Blvd, Gainesville

Routine Inspection on Oct. 8

Follow-Up Inspection Required: Violations require further review, but are not an immediate threat to the public.

7 total violations, with 3 high-priority violations

High Priority - Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Observed butter packs in the counter top reach-in cooler on the buffet, 59-60°. These had been left out during service today. The intent was to reuse then again tomorrow.

High Priority - Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed butter packs in the counter top reach-in cooler on the buffet, 59-60°. All other items in this unit were temperature in compliance. **Repeat Violation** **Admin Complaint**

High Priority - Toxic substance/chemical improperly stored. Observed: a gallon jug of Easy Off oven cleaner stored on top of the plastic egg dishes in the kitchen cabinet. The cleaner was moved to the chemical shelf. **Corrected On-Site**

3880 NE 39th Ave., #A, Gainesville

Complaint Partial Inspection on Oct. 7

Follow-Up Inspection Required: Violations require further review, but are not an immediate threat to the public.

1 total violation, with 1 high-priority violation

High Priority - - From initial inspection : High Priority - Employee began working with food, handling clean equipment or utensils, or touching unwrapped single-service items without first washing hands. Employee viewing cell phone at register,touch beard, scratch head and face, took order and payment then proceed to prepare order, handled scoop handle that is stored inside drink powder, without washing hands and putting on clean gloves. **Warning** - From follow-up inspection 2024-10-07: Observed employee handling cell phone, then sweep the floor, touch the screen for a non food item purchase, then put on gloves without washing their hands first, then prepare a sandwich order, and handle grill cooking utensils, and single service container. **Admin Complaint**

What agency inspects restaurants in Florida?

Routine regulation and inspection of restaurants is conducted by the Department of Business and Professional Regulation. The Department of Health is responsible for investigation and control of food-borne illness outbreaks associated with all food establishments.

How do I report a dirty restaurant in Florida?

If you see abuses of state standards, report them and the Department of Business and Professional Regulation will send inspectors. Call the Florida DBPR at 850-487-1395 or report a restaurant for health violations online .

What does all that terminology in Florida restaurant inspections mean?

Basic violations are those considered against best practices.

A warning is issued after an inspector documents violations that must be corrected by a certain date or within a specified number of days from receipt of the inspection report.

An administrative complaint is a form of legal action taken by the division. Insufficient compliance after a warning, a pattern of repeat violations or existence of serious conditions that warrant immediate action may result in the division initiating an administrative complaint against the establishment. Says the division website: "Correcting the violations is important, but penalties may still result from violations corrected after the warning time was over."

An emergency order — when a restaurant is closed by the inspector — is based on an immediate threat to the public. Here, the Division of Hotels and Restaurants director has determined that the establishment must stop doing business and any division license is suspended to protect health, safety or welfare of the public.

A 24-hour call-back inspection will be performed after an emergency closure or suspension of license.

