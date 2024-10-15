Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Gainesville Sun

    Alachua County restaurant inspections: 1 gets perfect score, 6 have high-priority violations

    By Staff reports,

    2 days ago

    You can use the database to search by county or by restaurant name .

    Florida's restaurant owners are not required to post restaurant inspection results where guests can see them. So every week, we provide that information for you.

    For a complete list of local restaurant inspections, including violations not requiring warnings or administrative action, visit our Alachua County restaurant inspections site .

    Here's the breakdown for recent health inspections in Alachua County, Florida, for the week of Oct. 7-13, 2024. Please note that some more recent, follow-up inspections may not be included here.

    Disclaimer: The Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation describes an inspection report as a 'snapshot' of conditions present at the time of the inspection. On any given day, an establishment may have fewer or more violations than noted in their most recent inspection. An inspection conducted on any given day may not be representative of the overall, long-term conditions at the establishment.

    For full restaurant inspection details, visit our Alachua County restaurant inspection site .

    Which Alachua County restaurants got perfect scores on their health inspections?

    These restaurants met all standards during their Oct. 7-13 inspections and no violations were found.

    ** Restaurants that failed an inspection and aced a follow-up inspection in the same week

    Which Alachua County restaurants had high priority violations?

    43 Street Breakfast House

    4410 NW 25th Place, Gainesville

    Routine Inspection on Oct. 7

    Follow-Up Inspection Required: Violations require further review, but are not an immediate threat to the public.

    1 total violation, with 1 high-priority violation

    • High Priority - From initial inspection : High Priority - Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Items in cook line grill drawers: cheese (48F - Cold Holding); turkey bacon (47F - Cold Holding); ham (48F - Cold Holding); sausage (47F - Cold Holding). Manager stated items were placed in cooler at 6:00 am. Manager moved items to reach-in cooler to reduce temperature to 41F. **Corrective Action Taken** **Repeat Violation** **Admin Complaint** - From follow-up inspection 2024-10-07: Items in cook line grill drawers: cheese (50F - Cold Holding); ham (50F - Cold Holding); sausage (49F - Cold Holding). Manager stated items were placed in cooler at 7:00 am. Manager moved items to reach-in cooler to reduce temperature to 41F. **Admin Complaint**

    Cracker Barrel #167

    4001 SW 43rd St, Gainesville

    Routine Inspection on Oct. 8

    Follow-Up Inspection Required: Violations require further review, but are not an immediate threat to the public.

    7 total violations, with 3 high-priority violations

    • High Priority - Employee dried hands on clothes/apron/soiled towel after washing. Cook wearing gloves wiped hands on apron then handled dishes being prepared and steam table utensils without removing gloves, washing hands and putting on clean gloves. Discussed with Manager. Manager spoke with cook. **Corrected On-Site**
    • High Priority - Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. The following items and cold holding temperatures in the Walk-in Cooler: Meat Loaf (57,58,58, 57,56,57F - Cold Holding). Meat loaf had been prepared 8 hours earlier. Manager discarded six containers of meat loaf. Egg wash on cookline drawer at 47F, Manager discarded. **Repeat Violation** **Admin Complaint**
    • High Priority - Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. The following items and cold holding temperatures in the Walk-in Cooler: Meat Loaf (57,58,58, 57,56,57F - Cold Holding). Meat loaf had been prepared 8 hours earlier. Manager discarded six containers of meat loaf. **Repeat Violation** **Admin Complaint**

    Lucille's Southern Kitchen

    Mobile food dispensing vehicle

    Routine Inspection on Oct. 8

    Follow-Up Inspection Required: Violations require further review, but are not an immediate threat to the public.

    10 total violations, with 4 high-priority violations

    • High Priority - Employee began working with food, handling clean equipment or utensils, or touching unwrapped single-service items without first washing hands. Employee began work no hand wash placed on gloves then started making plated food.
    • High Priority - Food prepared in a private home. See stop sale. Cooked greens, cake slices, pie slices.
    • High Priority - Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. 1 fly flying inside truck.
    • High Priority - Time/temperature control for safety food, other than whole meat roast, hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit. rice (128F - Hot Holding); item at room temperature, operator placed in steam table. seafood bake (121F - Hot Holding); in oven with other items above 135. brown gravy (109F - Hot Holding) item sitting at room temperature, operator turned stove on. **Corrective Action Taken** **Warning**

    Protocol Projects LLC

    Mobile food dispensing vehicle

    Routine Inspection on Oct. 8

    Follow-Up Inspection Required: Violations require further review, but are not an immediate threat to the public.

    4 total violations, with 1 high-priority violation

    • High Priority - Time/temperature control for safety food, other than whole meat roast, hot held at less than 135 degrees Fahrenheit. Items in warmer on prep table next to fryer: beans (117F - Hot Holding); rice (113F - Hot Holding); macaroni (103F - Hot Holding). Employee stated item reheated and placed in warmer. Manager stated items would be reheated in oven. **Corrective Action Taken** **Warning**

    Sleep Inn & Suites

    4110 SW 40th Blvd, Gainesville

    Routine Inspection on Oct. 8

    Follow-Up Inspection Required: Violations require further review, but are not an immediate threat to the public.

    7 total violations, with 3 high-priority violations

    • High Priority - Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Observed butter packs in the counter top reach-in cooler on the buffet, 59-60°. These had been left out during service today. The intent was to reuse then again tomorrow.
    • High Priority - Time/temperature control for safety food cold held at greater than 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Observed butter packs in the counter top reach-in cooler on the buffet, 59-60°. All other items in this unit were temperature in compliance. **Repeat Violation** **Admin Complaint**
    • High Priority - Toxic substance/chemical improperly stored. Observed: a gallon jug of Easy Off oven cleaner stored on top of the plastic egg dishes in the kitchen cabinet. The cleaner was moved to the chemical shelf. **Corrected On-Site**

    Tailwind Gainesville

    3880 NE 39th Ave., #A, Gainesville

    Complaint Partial Inspection on Oct. 7

    Follow-Up Inspection Required: Violations require further review, but are not an immediate threat to the public.

    1 total violation, with 1 high-priority violation

    • High Priority - - From initial inspection : High Priority - Employee began working with food, handling clean equipment or utensils, or touching unwrapped single-service items without first washing hands. Employee viewing cell phone at register,touch beard, scratch head and face, took order and payment then proceed to prepare order, handled scoop handle that is stored inside drink powder, without washing hands and putting on clean gloves. **Warning** - From follow-up inspection 2024-10-07: Observed employee handling cell phone, then sweep the floor, touch the screen for a non food item purchase, then put on gloves without washing their hands first, then prepare a sandwich order, and handle grill cooking utensils, and single service container. **Admin Complaint**

    What agency inspects restaurants in Florida?

    Routine regulation and inspection of restaurants is conducted by the Department of Business and Professional Regulation. The Department of Health is responsible for investigation and control of food-borne illness outbreaks associated with all food establishments.

    How do I report a dirty restaurant in Florida?

    If you see abuses of state standards, report them and the Department of Business and Professional Regulation will send inspectors. Call the Florida DBPR at 850-487-1395 or report a restaurant for health violations online .

    Get the whole story at our restaurant inspection database .

    What does all that terminology in Florida restaurant inspections mean?

    Basic violations are those considered against best practices.

    A warning is issued after an inspector documents violations that must be corrected by a certain date or within a specified number of days from receipt of the inspection report.

    An administrative complaint is a form of legal action taken by the division. Insufficient compliance after a warning, a pattern of repeat violations or existence of serious conditions that warrant immediate action may result in the division initiating an administrative complaint against the establishment. Says the division website: "Correcting the violations is important, but penalties may still result from violations corrected after the warning time was over."

    An emergency order — when a restaurant is closed by the inspector — is based on an immediate threat to the public. Here, the Division of Hotels and Restaurants director has determined that the establishment must stop doing business and any division license is suspended to protect health, safety or welfare of the public.

    A 24-hour call-back inspection will be performed after an emergency closure or suspension of license.

    This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Alachua County restaurant inspections: 1 gets perfect score, 6 have high-priority violations

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Demand Grows for Major College Football Program to Fire $50 Million Coach
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Hurricane Nadine threatens Florida as possible third consecutive massive storm to strike Sunshine State
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group16 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida19 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel8 days ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post15 hours ago
    Popular Italian Spot Has Officially Closed Its Doors in Florida
    Akeena21 hours ago
    Watch: Ron DeSantis Blows a Fuse Upon Hearing Hurricane Damage Costs
    The New Republic6 days ago
    Florida Airbnb host denies refund to mother who canceled trip due to Hurricane Milton; Airbnb intervenes
    breezyscroll.com1 day ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post13 days ago
    This Popular Restaurant in Illinois claims to have the best Chicken Tenders in the world
    Chicago Food King19 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson8 days ago
    Week's Buzz: Diddy's Mom, Cardi B Divorce & Freebies
    Bryce Gruber8 days ago
    Where Florida football coach Billy Napier ranks in SEC in salary, buyout money
    The Gainesville Sun23 hours ago
    Florida man throws alligator through Wendy’s drive-through window, speeds off
    MotorBiscuit3 days ago
    Two more allege Boys’ School abuse, including bean-bag shooting
    WyoFile28 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz22 days ago
    Former Couple Sentenced for Multi-Million Dollar USDA Fraud Operations
    Tysonomo Multimedia7 days ago
    NFL Draft QB prospect loses millions after returning to school and suffering season-ending injury
    A to Z Sports2 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile16 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post22 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post28 days ago
    Connection Between Clutter Anxiety, and Depression
    Declutterbuzz1 day ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon3 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz9 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama29 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz14 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy