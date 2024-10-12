Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Gainesville Sun

    UF researchers raced against Helene to deploy storm-monitoring equipment along coast

    By Special to The Sun,

    2 days ago

    In the final hours before deadly Hurricane Helene made landfall last month, research teams from the University of Florida scrambled up Florida’s west coast in a two-day blitz to set up storm-monitoring equipment that will provide valuable insights into environmental, structural and human survival.

    On Sept. 25 — the day before Helene slammed into the Big Bend — about a dozen UF faculty members, staff and graduate students from the Herbert Wertheim College of Engineering arrived at Cedar Key’s beach to install a UF-developed storm-monitoring tower called a Sentinel. These 33-foot-tall devices collect data on wind, storm surge, waves, and water quality before, during and after a hurricane makes landfall.

    It reports data back to researchers in real time. The goal is to analyze the data collected on wind, surge and water impacts that could be used to mitigate coastal damage, property damage and structural vulnerabilities that could endanger life.

    This was the Sentinels’ first full deployment — a “landmark moment,” noted College of Engineering interim Dean Forrest Masters, who helped launch the program and design the Sentinels.

    “This is a first-of-its-kind monitoring station developed by civil, coastal and environmental engineers in our program to measure the dangerous effects of wind, storm surge, and waves on civil infrastructure,” Masters said from Cedar Key.

    As that team was erecting the Sentinel, another UF-led team was spreading out across Cedar Key, Horseshoe Beach, and Suwannee to place wave gages, water-pressure sensors, and an Acoustic Doppler Current Profiler to measure water levels, waves, and the pace of the water. The team also used Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) systems and drones to document detailed pre-storm conditions.

    Nina Stark, an associate professor with UF’s Department of Civil & Coastal Engineering, led a team of NSF-funded Nearshore Extreme Events Reconnaissance (NEER) association and collaborated with the NSF-funded Natural Hazards Engineering Research Infrastructure (NHERI) RAPID facility team on before- and during-storm data collection.

    Both UF teams wrapped up in Cedar Key around noon on Sept. 25. The Sentinel team then hustled up the coast to deploy a second tower on Mashes Sands Beach in Panacea, very close to where Helene’s eye was expected to hit the following day.

    They arrived back in Gainesville that evening, and about a dozen hurricane research team members hit the road again at 5 a.m. Thursday — storm day — to install two portable wind towers — one at Taylor Correctional Institution in Taylor County, the other off U.S. 98 in Wakulla County.

    UF researchers have used the wind towers during earlier storms, placing them as close to the storm’s track as possible before the conditions become unsafe. The towers are designed for inland measurements, while Sentinels are designed for wind, water, floods and other severe coastal conditions; they can withstand about 16 feet of storm surge.

    The team placed the inland wind towers as close to the storm’s track as possible before the conditions became unsafe. They made it back safely, returning to Gainesville just as Helene hit Perry.

    “The Sentinel at Cedar Key provided a critical live data stream,” said Brian Phillips, the project lead and an associate professor with the Department of Civil & Coastal Engineering. “We were watching it as the storm approached and made landfall. NOAA [National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration] had access to it and quoted our wind-speed measurements on the official updates. It made an immediate impact.”

    When the teams returned to collect the equipment, the neighborhoods were very different.

    “While all our instruments were in surprisingly good shape, the devastation around us and in the communities was severe,” Stark said. “Multiple buildings and infrastructure systems located near our instruments were fully or partially destroyed. One instrument could not be accessed because the road to Shired Island [in Dixie County] was washed out.”

    Phillips’ team recovered the Sentinels on Sunday, noting there was little structural damage in Mashes Sands Beach.

    “Cedar Key was a different story,” Phillips said. “Police were restricting access. It seemed every house was affected. The contents of many houses were water damaged and moved to the curb for disposal. There were piles of debris on the dock being loaded onto trucks.”

    Now UF researchers are sifting through the results.

    “The Sentinels gave us important data. They survived structurally and performed exactly to our expectations,” Phillips said, noting this is the first time UF researchers have collocated wind and storm surge data together at the point of landfall.

    “Now we can see how much wind is contributing to the surge and how the waves are affecting the wind measurements. There is an interaction between the wind and waves, and now we have a lot more data with a better understanding,” he added. “We’re very excited to see what kind of data we will get with this because it will help us to interpret the observed damage.  Ultimately, the data will be used to help reduce the loss of life and property during extreme wind events.”

    Stark also was pleased with the performance of her equipment, noting all but one of the devices provided data.

    “At some locations in Cedar Key, even further back along [State Road] 24, we saw water levels at 3.5 meters above what low tide would be,” she said. “These are very severe heights.”

    Stark’s data collection before, during and after the storm looks at coastal damages, failures and impacts, and the processes leading to those; they can provide data on erosion around building foundations, for example.

    “I am very interested in soil processes —I am in the geo-systems program. I am interested in how soil, seabed and coastal sediments move. I am interested in erosion hotspots,” she said. “We’re also looking at where sediments and debris pile up. In some of these events, we see debris smashed around. Significant erosion, soil failure, and accumulation events destroy infrastructure and the built environment.”

    Meanwhile, Phillips’ team is applying the Sentinel and tower data to points inland. The best use of their data will be in storm preparedness; before people pick sunny spots and build structures on the coast, they need to know the risks of storm surge. Data UF collected from Helene helps researchers know what loads buildings can withstand in specific locations.

    “We now have full-scale field data on surge, waves and wind, a step toward simulating and re-creating these hazards in numerical models and in laboratory experiments,” Phillips said.

    The Sentinel placement was a personal victory for Masters, who, prior to becoming interim dean, was knee-deep in coastal, wind and storm-mitigation research. The Sentinels started with his vision, and he watched the first installation last week like a proud papa.

    “After years of preparation and hard work, watching this project come to life, collecting valuable data in real time, is a huge milestone for all of us,” Masters said. “It’s more than just research — it’s a culmination of passion and our strong desire to understand hurricanes better to make coastal communities more resilient to wind and water hazards.”

    This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: UF researchers raced against Helene to deploy storm-monitoring equipment along coast

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    jennifer friend
    2d ago
    screw UF
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Helene strengthens to 100 mph; wind and flooding likely in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson10 days ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena9 days ago
    Seniors Losing Medicare Advantage Plans in 22 States; California & New York Expand Options
    Jesse Slome6 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt29 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Shows Off Her Cabin and the Difference with Passenger Cabins
    J. Souza20 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune24 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon1 day ago
    Fraudulent Urine Drug Testing Leads to Over $700,000 Recovery from Toxicology Laboratory
    Uncovering Florida11 days ago
    Connection Between Clutter Anxiety, and Depression
    Declutterbuzz6 hours ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile14 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post9 days ago
    Florida Man Steals Approximately $30,000 of Goods from Local Medical Marijuana Dispensary
    Uncovering Florida8 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Wyoming wildfires spark further evacuations
    WyoFile4 hours ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile13 days ago
    Georgia elections chief doesn’t expect Helene damage to have big effect on state’s voting
    The Current GA7 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza22 days ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post28 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post12 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    50 houses remain empty; Brunswick Housing Authority says it’s due to its own mishaps
    The Current GA2 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz29 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile10 days ago
    You're Invited: Learn More About Fostering Rescue Dogs at Halloween Event on Cape Cod
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post11 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy