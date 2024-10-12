What channel is Florida football vs Tennessee on today? Time, TV schedule to watch Week 7 game

Florida football gets a chance to change the narrative of its 2024 season when it plays Saturday night at No. 9 Tennessee.

An upset over the Vols would give the Florida Gators (3-2, 1-1 SEC) some confidence heading into a stretch when they will play five ranked opponents in their next six games.

"Tennessee has a really good football team," Florida football coach Billy Napier said. "I think all three parts of their team present challenges. I have a ton of respect for how they play, the tempo on offense, but the physicality of the run game paired with the explosive plays and vertical plays and perimeter concepts can be very challenging."

Florida holds an all-time series edge of 32-21 and have won 17 of the last 19 matchups between the two schools. But in UF's last trip to Neyland Stadium, the Gators lost 38-33 to the Vols on Sept. 24, 2022, despite getting 453 yards passing from former UF quarterback Anthony Richardson.

What channel is Florida football vs Tennessee on today?

TV Channel: ESPN

Livestream: FUBO (free trial), ESPN Plus (subscriber only)

Florida football vs. Tennessee will broadcast nationally on ESPN in Week 7 of the 2024 college football season. Bob Wischusen and Louis Riddick will call the game from the booth at Neyland Stadium, with Kris Budden as the sideline reporter. Streaming options for the game include ESPN Plus and FUBO , which offers a free trial to new subscribers.

Florida football vs Tennessee time today

Date: Saturday, Oct. 12

Saturday, Oct. 12 Start time: 7 p.m.

The Florida football vs Tennessee game will kick off at 7 p.m. from Neyland Stadium (cap. 101,915) in Knoxville, Tenn.

Florida football vs Tennessee predictions, picks, odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Thursday, Oct 10.

Tennessee 21, Florida 17: Florida will build off its defensive improvement from last week, but its offense will struggle to make plays as Tennessee's physical front seven will dictate the game.

Betting line: Tennessee - 14.5

O/U: 57.5 points

Florida football schedule 2024

Aug 31: Miami (L, 41-17)

Sept. 7: Samford (W 45-7)

Sept. 14: Texas A&M (L 33-20)

Sept. 21: at Mississippi State (W 45-28)

Sept. 28: Bye

Oct 5: UCF (W 24-13)

Oct 12: at Tennessee

Oct. 19: Kentucky

Oct 26: Bye

Nov. 2: Georgia (Jacksonville)

Nov. 9: at Texas

Nov. 16: LSU

Nov. 23: Ole Miss

Nov. 30: at Florida State

Record: 3-2, 1-1 SEC

Tennessee football schedule 2024

Aug. 31: Chattanooga (W 69-3)

Sept. 7: North Carolina State, Charlotte (W 51-10)

Sept. 14: Kent State (W 71-0)

Sept. 21: at Oklahoma (W 25-15)

Sept. 28: Bye

Oct 5: at Arkansas (L, 19-14)

Oct 12: Florida

Oct. 19: Alabama

Oct 26: Bye

Nov 2: Kentucky

Nov. 9: Mississippi State

Nov. 16: at Georgia

Nov. 23: UTEP

Nov. 30: at Vanderbilt

Record: 4-1, 1-1 SEC

