Scene Calendar: Tom Petty Weekend, local theater shows and more

THIS WEEK

'What the Constitution Means to Me'

A Pulitzer Prize finalist and nominated for two Tony Awards, “What the Constitution Means to Me” — touted as a hilarious, hopeful and achingly human play — breathes new life into the Constitution and imagines how it will shape the next generation of Americans. As a 15-year-old, Heidi Schreck won debate competitions defending the Constitution across the country. As an adult, she resurrects her teenage self to investigate its profound effect on four generations of women in her family and asks what the U.S. Constitution truly means. This show is intended for audiences ages 14 and older. It contains strong language, mature themes, and references to physical and sexual violence and abortion. Catch a show at 8 p.m. Oct. 11 and Oct. 25, 2 p.m. Oct. 13 and Oct. 27, 7 p.m. Oct. 17 and Oct. 23-24, 2 and 8 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Hippodrome Theatre, located at 25 SE Second Place. Tickets run $10 to $30. For more information, or to purchase tickets online, visit thehipp.org .

Suwannee Roots Revival

The annual concert event will include performances by Old Crow Medicine Show, Yonder Mountain String Band, Donna the Buffalo, Peter Rowan Band, Della Mae, Henhouse Prowlers, The Ain’t Sisters, Kaleta and Super Yamba Band, Blair Crimmins and the Hookers, Snake Oil Medicine Show, Grandpa’s Cough Medicine, Sloppy Joe, Quartermoon and Magic Moon Traveling Circus. See their sets all day Oct. 11-13 at the Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park, located at 3076 95th Drive in Live Oak. Tickets run $160 to $275 and camping options also are available. For more information, visit suwanneerootsrevival.com/tickets .

Local news: The University of Florida's newest printer can build homes, sea walls and careers

'Every Brilliant Thing'

Could you name 100 things that make life wonderful? A thousand? A million? Beginning with “ice cream” and “laughing so hard you shoot milk out your nose,” a boy’s handwritten list to cheer up his despondent mom becomes a surprisingly funny and poignant ode to humanity. “Every Brilliant Thing” takes audiences on a transcendent and tender coming-of-age journey that reminds us to pay attention to life’s smallest joys — and to each other. A play that celebrates life and underscores the importance of human connection, “Every Brilliant Thing” includes audience participation. The play contains descriptions of depression, self-harm and suicide, and briefly describes a character’s attempted suicides and her death by suicide. The show includes the specific means that were used. Catch a show at 2 and 8 p.m. Oct. 12 and Oct. 26, 7 p.m. Oct. 16 and Oct. 24, 8 p.m. Oct. 18 and Oct. 25, 2 p.m. Oct. 20 at the Hippodrome Theatre, located at 25 SE Second Place. Tickets run $10 to $30. For more information, visit thehipp.org .

Tom Petty Weekend

In 2017, following Tom Petty’s death, a gathering of fans and locals in Gainesville united to honor their hometown hero. Gathering at Heartwood Soundstage — 619 S. Main St. — more than 2,500 enthusiasts convened to commemorate Petty’s birthday and revel in the melodies of the Heartbreakers. Since that inaugural event, each year has witnessed a pilgrimage of thousands of fans worldwide to Gainesville, fostering a weekend of camaraderie and shared passion for Petty's legacy and music. This year’s event will be held all day Oct. 11-12. Tickets run $30 to $350. For more information, visit tinyurl.com/petty24 .

Jazz on the Green

Join Celebration Pointe for live music, food and drinks, lawn games and more as the Marty Liquori Jazztet plays live music on the stage in the promenade from 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 12. Spread a blanket under the setting sun and catch some live music while the kids play games on the lawn. Celebration Pointe is located off of Interstate 75 and Archer Road at Celebration Pointe Avenue. For more information, visit celebrationpointe.com .

Music At Holy Trinity Series

The Music at Holy Trinity series continues at 4 p.m. Oct 13. The concert features violinist Lauren Hodges, bassist Alex Pershounin and pianist Chris Goddard. The concert is presented free of charge with donations being accepted to The Holy Trinity Music Fund. A reception with wine and hors d’oeuvres will follow the concert. Holy Trinity Episcopal Church is located at 100 NE First St. in downtown Gainesville. For more information, visit holytrinitygnv.org .

Circa’s Humans 2.0

Fueled by the question “What is possible in circus?” this Australian troupe blurs the lines between movement, dance, theatre and the art of circus. Their performance will feature powerful exhibitions of strength and fluidity in a show that pushes the limits of physics and the human body. See the performance at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13 at the Phillips Center, located at 3201 Hull Road. Tickets are $25 to $45 or $12 for University of Florida students. For more information, or to purchase tickets online, visit performingarts.ufl.edu .

'It Can’t Happen Here'

The Social Justice Council of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Gainesville is inviting residents to attend a performance of “It Can’t Happen Here,” a radio play based on the 1935 book by Sinclair Lewis. The production is produced by Actors’ Warehouse. Performances will begin at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14 and Nov. 4, and will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Gainesville, located at 4225 NW 34th St. Tickets can be purchased by donating at the door on a sliding scale from $10 to $30-plus. Proceeds will fund the work of Actors’ Warehouse and the UUFG Social Justice Council. Attendees also can reserve tickets at actorswarehouse.org . Described by Actors’ Warehouse as “a cautionary dark satire about the fragility of democracy and how fascism can take hold even in the land of liberty,” “It Can’t Happen Here” follows the ascent of a demagogue who becomes president of the United States by promising to return the country to greatness. The play was initially produced as part of the WPA Federal Theater Project’s “Living Newspaper” series and was performed simultaneously in 18 cities in the 1930s. A new adaptation was written by Tony Ciconne and Bennett Cohen, and performed at the Berkeley Repertory Theater Company in 2016. A staged reading was performed via Zoom in 2020, and more than 100 theaters across the country were named broadcast partners for the production.

'What Remains: A Story of Alzheimer’s'

Dance Alive is set to present a new program, The Ballet Process. Choreographer Tales Ribeiro and dancers will include attendees on the journey as he creates a new work – “What Remains: A Story of Alzheimer’s” With “What Remains: A Story of Alzheimer’s,” what we love becomes eternal in our memory — but what happens when our memory is gone? When who we used to be also is gone? This is one story in which a fragment of memory, a moment of love, a treasure in time, is still there. Each “What Remains” experience includes a talk-back and refreshments. Ribeiro, recently promoted to principal dancer and company choreographer for Dance Alive National Ballet, is a recent member of International Dance Council CID, the official worldwide organization of all forms of dance. Among other benefits, he is able to offer International Certification to his students and nominate other persons for CID membership. Take part at 1 p.m. Oct. 16, Nov. 15 and Jan. 24 at Pofahl Studios, located at 1325 NW Second St. For more information, call 371-2986 or email info@ dancealive.org .

Matthew Fowler

Heartwood Soundstage’s Community Nights series continues with a free performance by Matthew Fowler from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 16. According to organizers, Fowler’s raw and direct vocal delivery evokes comparisons to Damien Rice, Glen Hansard, Ray Lamontagne, and Ben Howard, creating a record that is both bold and timid, hopeful and anxious. See him perform at Heartwood Soundstage, located at 619 S. Main St. For more information, visit prekindle.com/events/heartwood-soundstage .

Moonlight Festival

Heartwood Soundstage invites everyone to join them for Moonlight Fest at 7 p.m. Oct. 17. Organizers describe the event as a magical night where music meets the enchantment of fall. Moonlight Fest is bringing together soul-based bands for an experience filled with local art, fall festivity favorites, and Halloween fun. Come dressed to impress in your spookiest costume or bring your best pumpkin (painted or carved) for a chance to win some prizes throughout the night. Tickets are $15. All ages are welcome. Heartwood soundstage is located at 619 S. Main St. For more information, visit prekindle.com/events/heartwood-soundstage .

Actors from the London Stage — 'Twelfth Night'

Audience favorites Actors from the London Stage return to Gainesville for three intimate performances. This company delivers a masterful version of the comedy “Twelfth Night,” staying true to The Bard while keeping it fresh with each actor transforming skillfully into a multitude of roles. See Shakespeare up-close and in a way you’ve never seen before at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 17-19 at Squitieri Studio Theatre at the Phillips Center, located at 3201 Hull Road. Tickets are $40; $12 for University of Florida students. For more information, visit performingarts.ufl.edu .

COMING SOON

Bob Mould

The past year has seen Bob Mould receive recognition for his outstanding career that started in 1979 fronting the seminal punk band Hüsker Dü, with Spin Magazine naming him among their “100 Greatest Rock Stars" and Rolling Stone including him in their “Greatest Guitarists of All Time.” See him perform at 8 p.m. Oct. 18 at The Wooly, located at 20 N. Main St. Tickets are $25 to $39. For more information, visit bobmould.com/tour .

Chomp the Block

Celebrate the Gators during Celebration Pointe’s Chomp the Block! The official block party of the Florida Gators is held every Friday before home football games. The events feature food and drinks from onsite restaurants and food trucks, live music, giveaways and games along with special appearances by University of Florida celebrities. The next event is set for Oct. 18 ahead of the Florida vs. Kentucky game. The event also will celebrate UF Homecoming/Hall of Fame and GatorMade Week, and will feature live music by D.R. Band and Soul Fire. Celebration Pointe is located just off of Interstate 75 and Archer Road. A Chomp the Block party is held each home-game Friday from 6 to 10 p.m. with a kids’ zone with child-friendly games such as a bounce house, face painting and balloon animals. The exclusive block parties are part of a comprehensive, ongoing partnership program with the Florida Gators. For more information, visit celebrationpointe.com .

The Halloween Howl

The Halloween Howl is a charity event in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. A portion of proceeds from the event will be donated to Renee Reves, a Hawthorne resident, to assist with medical costs for her life-threatening breast cancer. It will feature pony rides, a hayride, a dunk tank, pumpkin decorating, a haunted house, a hot dog eating contest and a costume contest. It will be held from 4 to 9 p.m. Oct. 24-25 at the Hawthorne Woman’s Club, located on Southeast 66th Avenue in Hawthorne. Entry to the Halloween Howl is free; items and food will be sold. For more information, visit bit.ly/wcof24 .

'Dracula' and 'Vampyra'

A vampire double-header will be presented by Dance Alive National Ballet. The vampire classic “Dracula,” dark and foreboding, is filled with bone-chilling suspense. “Vampyra” is a spoof on the vampire world. A Halloween costume contest also will be held during intermission. The family friendly event will be held at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25 at the Phillips Center, located at 3201 Hull Road. Tickets run $30 to $50. For more information, visit performingarts.ufl.edu .

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Scene Calendar: Tom Petty Weekend, local theater shows and more