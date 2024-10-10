Open in App
    Archer and Alachua County to host final soil collection ceremony in honor of lynching victim

    By Voleer Thomas, Gainesville Sun,

    2 days ago

    The Archer community and neighboring cities will be honoring the life of a man who was lynched and was remembered as one of the men on the list of “martyred Republican dead of Florida."

    The Alachua County Community Remembrance Project (ACCRP) will be hosting its final soil collection ceremony from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday in the town of Archer's historic Saint Peter-Pinesville community, 17026 SW 83rd Ave., for lynching victim Tom Williams.

    Williams was lynched in Archer on Oct. 8, 1871.

    “This is a story that hasn’t been told,” said Gerie Crawford, co-chair of the Archer subcommittee of ACCRP. “Not many people in our city and county know about this. It is important to say their names and remember the lives they lived. It’s shocking to see how inhumane man can be to others. Their lives deserve more.”

    According to ACCRP, Williams' death was mentioned in The Weekly Floridian column and was reported on the list of "martyred Republican dead of Florida" documented by Williams Watkins Hicks, Florida’s state superintendent of public instruction from 1875 to 1876.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ucG1p_0w1OXCDM00

    In 1871, Williams was elected to the Florida House of Representatives representing Alachua County, which included Archer.

    During the Reconstruction Era, many African Americans were in public office due to new laws that granted them voting rights and allowed them to hold office. This period saw over 1,500 African American officeholders across the South.

    However, by the 1870s, during the Jim Crow era, disenfranchisement of African Americans increased due to intimidation and violence against Black voters and politicians from white supremacist groups to regain control over Southern politics.

    According to ACCRP, Williams was the only man on the list to have been murdered in Archer and one of a few with an exact reported day, month and year of his lynching.

    The ceremony will feature a poem reading, a candle lighting, an art unveiling and a quilt unveiling to commemorate the lives lost to lynching in the area.

    Jackie Davis, the co-county staff liaison for ACCRP, said there will be two jars collected during the soil ceremony: one for the soil collection exhibit at the Alachua County Administrative Building and the other one for EJI in Alabama at the National Memorial of Peace and Justice.

    “We are honoring the last victim,” Davis said. “He was a Florida representative and was active in the government. This is our final jar collection, but our work is far from over. We will be making sure the truth will be told about racial terror and how it affects us in the present. We want to continue the reconciliation process and discuss how we can right these wrongs.”

    In 2018, the Alachua County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) began its discussion of a process for Truth and Reconciliation to recall the history of racial injustice and to repair the consequences of it.

    ACCRP began in January 2020 after community members visited the Equal Justice Initiative's National Memorial to Peace and Justice and Legacy Museum in Montgomery, Alabama, and the group began to research the history of racial terror and injustice in Alachua County.

    Davis said ACCRP will be hosting its historic marker installation ceremony on November 2 from noon to 2 p.m. at 803 NW 192nd Ave. in Gainesville in the Monteocha community to remember the lynching victims in the area.

    “In this era where some of our state’s history is being banned in schools, it feels like this work is more important now than when we started,” Davis said. “We need to know our history, so we don’t repeat it.”

    This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Archer and Alachua County to host final soil collection ceremony in honor of lynching victim

