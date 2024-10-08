Alachua County restaurant inspections: 3 get perfect score, 3 fail inspection

You can use the database to search by county or by restaurant name .

Florida's restaurant owners are not required to post restaurant inspection results where guests can see them. So every week, we provide that information for you.

Here's the breakdown for recent health inspections in Alachua County, Florida, for the week of Sept. 30-Oct. 6, 2024. Please note that some more recent, follow-up inspections may not be included here.

Disclaimer: The Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation describes an inspection report as a 'snapshot' of conditions present at the time of the inspection. On any given day, an establishment may have fewer or more violations than noted in their most recent inspection. An inspection conducted on any given day may not be representative of the overall, long-term conditions at the establishment.

Which Alachua County restaurants got perfect scores on their health inspections?

These restaurants met all standards during their Sept. 30-Oct. 6 inspections and no violations were found.

** Restaurants that failed an inspection and aced a follow-up inspection in the same week

Which Alachua County restaurants did not pass the first inspection?

2028 SW 34th St, Gainesville

Complaint Partial Inspection on Oct. 2

Follow-Up Inspection Required: Violations require further review, but are not an immediate threat to the public.

1 total violation

Basic - From initial inspection : Basic - Ceiling/ceiling tiles/vents soiled with accumulated food debris, grease, dust, or mold-like substance. Ceiling vents throughout the kitchen. **Warning** - From follow-up inspection 2024-10-02: there is an accumulation of dust on the walls in the kitchen. 60 days and a Call back inspection will be done. Some vents and tiles remain soiled. **Admin Complaint**

5001 NW 34th Blvd., Ste G, Gainesville

Routine Inspection on Oct. 3

Follow-Up Inspection Required: Violations require further review, but are not an immediate threat to the public.

1 total violation

Intermediate - From initial inspection : Intermediate - No proof of required state approved employee training provided for employee hired more than 60 days ago. To order approved program food safety material, call DBPR contracted provider: Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association (SafeStaff) 866-372-7233. Multiple employees no food handler cards available. **Warning** - From follow-up inspection 2024-10-03: No change. **Admin Complaint**

6700 Newberry Road, Gainesville

Complaint Partial Inspection on Oct. 4

Follow-Up Inspection Required: Violations require further review, but are not an immediate threat to the public.

8 total violations, with 1 high-priority violation

Basic - Ceiling tile missing. Observed: a ceiling tile missing over the on demand hot water heater.

Basic - Dead roaches on premises. Observed: a dead roach by the bulk C02, inside. This was swept up. **Warning**

Basic - Floor area(s) covered with standing water. Observed: in multiple places in the kitchen and back of house, water in the grout next to the baseboards. This was shown to management.

Basic - Floor tiles missing and/or in disrepair. Observed: a floor tile missing under the front line customer service counter.

Basic - Objectionable odors in bathroom or other areas of the establishment. Observed: an objectionable odor at the front line entrance door, staff side. **Warning**

Basic - Worn, torn and/or soiled floors/carpeting. Observed: debris/grease behind equipment and storage, in multiple places in the kitchen. ALSO, under the drink station in the dining area. ALSO, in the kiosk control box.

High Priority - Vacuum breaker missing at hose bibb or on fitting/splitter added to hose bibb. Observed: 2 faucets outside by the drive thru, no vacuum breakers.

Intermediate - Manager or person in charge lacking proof of food manager certification. Observed: Danielle did not have a Certified Food Manager card, over 30 days employed in her manager position.

What agency inspects restaurants in Florida?

Routine regulation and inspection of restaurants is conducted by the Department of Business and Professional Regulation. The Department of Health is responsible for investigation and control of food-borne illness outbreaks associated with all food establishments.

How do I report a dirty restaurant in Florida?

If you see abuses of state standards, report them and the Department of Business and Professional Regulation will send inspectors. Call the Florida DBPR at 850-487-1395 or report a restaurant for health violations online .

What does all that terminology in Florida restaurant inspections mean?

Basic violations are those considered against best practices.

A warning is issued after an inspector documents violations that must be corrected by a certain date or within a specified number of days from receipt of the inspection report.

An administrative complaint is a form of legal action taken by the division. Insufficient compliance after a warning, a pattern of repeat violations or existence of serious conditions that warrant immediate action may result in the division initiating an administrative complaint against the establishment. Says the division website: "Correcting the violations is important, but penalties may still result from violations corrected after the warning time was over."

An emergency order — when a restaurant is closed by the inspector — is based on an immediate threat to the public. Here, the Division of Hotels and Restaurants director has determined that the establishment must stop doing business and any division license is suspended to protect health, safety or welfare of the public.

A 24-hour call-back inspection will be performed after an emergency closure or suspension of license.

