Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Gainesville Sun

    Alachua County restaurant inspections: 3 get perfect score, 3 fail inspection

    By Staff reports,

    2 days ago

    You can use the database to search by county or by restaurant name .

    Florida's restaurant owners are not required to post restaurant inspection results where guests can see them. So every week, we provide that information for you.

    For a complete list of local restaurant inspections, including violations not requiring warnings or administrative action, visit our Alachua County restaurant inspections site .

    Here's the breakdown for recent health inspections in Alachua County, Florida, for the week of Sept. 30-Oct. 6, 2024. Please note that some more recent, follow-up inspections may not be included here.

    Disclaimer: The Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation describes an inspection report as a 'snapshot' of conditions present at the time of the inspection. On any given day, an establishment may have fewer or more violations than noted in their most recent inspection. An inspection conducted on any given day may not be representative of the overall, long-term conditions at the establishment.

    For full restaurant inspection details, visit our Alachua County restaurant inspection site .

    Which Alachua County restaurants got perfect scores on their health inspections?

    These restaurants met all standards during their Sept. 30-Oct. 6 inspections and no violations were found.

    ** Restaurants that failed an inspection and aced a follow-up inspection in the same week

    Which Alachua County restaurants did not pass the first inspection?

    Court Of Hero's & Gumby's Pizza

    2028 SW 34th St, Gainesville

    Complaint Partial Inspection on Oct. 2

    Follow-Up Inspection Required: Violations require further review, but are not an immediate threat to the public.

    1 total violation

    • Basic - From initial inspection : Basic - Ceiling/ceiling tiles/vents soiled with accumulated food debris, grease, dust, or mold-like substance. Ceiling vents throughout the kitchen. **Warning** - From follow-up inspection 2024-10-02: there is an accumulation of dust on the walls in the kitchen. 60 days and a Call back inspection will be done. Some vents and tiles remain soiled. **Admin Complaint**

    Sandys Place

    5001 NW 34th Blvd., Ste G, Gainesville

    Routine Inspection on Oct. 3

    Follow-Up Inspection Required: Violations require further review, but are not an immediate threat to the public.

    1 total violation

    • Intermediate - From initial inspection : Intermediate - No proof of required state approved employee training provided for employee hired more than 60 days ago. To order approved program food safety material, call DBPR contracted provider: Florida Restaurant and Lodging Association (SafeStaff) 866-372-7233. Multiple employees no food handler cards available. **Warning** - From follow-up inspection 2024-10-03: No change. **Admin Complaint**

    Wendys Old Fashioned Hamburger

    6700 Newberry Road, Gainesville

    Complaint Partial Inspection on Oct. 4

    Follow-Up Inspection Required: Violations require further review, but are not an immediate threat to the public.

    8 total violations, with 1 high-priority violation

    • Basic - Ceiling tile missing. Observed: a ceiling tile missing over the on demand hot water heater.
    • Basic - Dead roaches on premises. Observed: a dead roach by the bulk C02, inside. This was swept up. **Warning**
    • Basic - Floor area(s) covered with standing water. Observed: in multiple places in the kitchen and back of house, water in the grout next to the baseboards. This was shown to management.
    • Basic - Floor tiles missing and/or in disrepair. Observed: a floor tile missing under the front line customer service counter.
    • Basic - Objectionable odors in bathroom or other areas of the establishment. Observed: an objectionable odor at the front line entrance door, staff side. **Warning**
    • Basic - Worn, torn and/or soiled floors/carpeting. Observed: debris/grease behind equipment and storage, in multiple places in the kitchen. ALSO, under the drink station in the dining area. ALSO, in the kiosk control box.
    • High Priority - Vacuum breaker missing at hose bibb or on fitting/splitter added to hose bibb. Observed: 2 faucets outside by the drive thru, no vacuum breakers.
    • Intermediate - Manager or person in charge lacking proof of food manager certification. Observed: Danielle did not have a Certified Food Manager card, over 30 days employed in her manager position.

    What agency inspects restaurants in Florida?

    Routine regulation and inspection of restaurants is conducted by the Department of Business and Professional Regulation. The Department of Health is responsible for investigation and control of food-borne illness outbreaks associated with all food establishments.

    How do I report a dirty restaurant in Florida?

    If you see abuses of state standards, report them and the Department of Business and Professional Regulation will send inspectors. Call the Florida DBPR at 850-487-1395 or report a restaurant for health violations online .

    Get the whole story at our restaurant inspection database .

    What does all that terminology in Florida restaurant inspections mean?

    Basic violations are those considered against best practices.

    A warning is issued after an inspector documents violations that must be corrected by a certain date or within a specified number of days from receipt of the inspection report.

    An administrative complaint is a form of legal action taken by the division. Insufficient compliance after a warning, a pattern of repeat violations or existence of serious conditions that warrant immediate action may result in the division initiating an administrative complaint against the establishment. Says the division website: "Correcting the violations is important, but penalties may still result from violations corrected after the warning time was over."

    An emergency order — when a restaurant is closed by the inspector — is based on an immediate threat to the public. Here, the Division of Hotels and Restaurants director has determined that the establishment must stop doing business and any division license is suspended to protect health, safety or welfare of the public.

    A 24-hour call-back inspection will be performed after an emergency closure or suspension of license.

    This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Alachua County restaurant inspections: 3 get perfect score, 3 fail inspection

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    This popular restaurant in Gainesville, FL, was cited for 17 violations in Alachua County
    Gary Smith1 day ago
    Florida Red Lobster Shut Down – What Inspectors Found Inside
    Akeena17 days ago
    Florida football will find out how much it has improved at No. 9 Tennessee
    The Gainesville Sun2 days ago
    Man Wanted on Statutory Rape Warrant Arrested by Ridgeland Police
    Mississippi News Group1 day ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile10 days ago
    'Real Creep': Man Arrested for 'Poking' Hundreds of Women While Shopping in Polk County
    Uncovering Florida22 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria1 day ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile8 days ago
    24 Nests Confirmed: Record-Breaking Year for Smallest, Rarest Sea Turtle in Florida
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    Fraudulent Urine Drug Testing Leads to Over $700,000 Recovery from Toxicology Laboratory
    Uncovering Florida7 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt6 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post16 days ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile9 days ago
    Firefighters aid homeless as anti-camping law takes effect
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post7 days ago
    Feds on track to finalize coal leasing ban despite Wyoming, industry protests
    WyoFile8 days ago
    FAAS Breaks Ground on New Campus
    Alameda Post16 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Order Free COVID-19 Tests at the End of September
    Alameda Post15 days ago
    Biden splits with Harris over ‘selfish’ DeSantis hurricane preparedness: He’s doing ‘a great job’
    WashingtonExaminer2 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker8 days ago
    Serious Injuries in Manassas Pedestrian Crash; Driver Faces DUI Charges
    The Inside Scoop - PWC2 days ago
    Wyoming lawmakers angle for leadership roles by pledging conservatism
    WyoFile13 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz3 days ago
    Firework is a Brave Boy
    Alameda Post19 days ago
    As Tammy Baldwin leads, Eric Hovde pins Senate hopes on a change election
    Wisconsin Watch7 days ago
    Brown bananas, crowded ports, empty shelves: What to expect if there’s a big dockworkers strike in the US
    The Current GA12 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy