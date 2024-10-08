Open in App
    Twenty Pearls Foundation hosts event to increase breast cancer awareness in Gainesville

    By Voleer Thomas, Gainesville Sun,

    2 days ago

    Breast Cancer Awareness Month continues to be recognized and celebrated by the Twenty Pearls Foundation in Gainesville.

    The 13th annual Pink Dress Luncheon, held Saturday at the Senior Recreation Center in northwest Gainesville, featured about 100 women wearing pink who are dedicated to learning more about the disease and how it should be combated.

    In order to reach more people, the event was held on Saturday for the first time instead of on Wednesday, said Sarah Richardson, who presided over the luncheon.

    "We decided to host it on Saturday to reach our youth," Richardson said. "We want to thank you all for attending. It shows you care and that you are in the fight with us against breast cancer. Empowerment begins with knowledge and knowledge is what you will receive today."

    Those attending the luncheon ranged in age from 18 to 75, organizers said.

    Guardian newsletter: Gainesville Guardian will transition to an email newsletter format

    "Our aim is to bring awareness to breast cancer research," said Faye McKnight, the CEO and president of the Twenty Pearls Foundation Inc. "The information was useful and we would like you all to share what you have learned."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gGU3z_0vyPJbWl00

    Officials from the UF Health Cancer Center were on hand to help organizers of the luncheon bring awareness to breast cancer research and educate the public about cancer resources in the area.

    Guest speakers at the event included Dr. Allison Grow, a radiation oncologist at North Florida Cancer Center, and breast cancer survivor Geneva Saulsberry.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04n245_0vyPJbWl00

    "Being diagnosed with breast cancer is a journey you didn't expect to join," Grow said. "It fell in your lap and your doctors are here to help you navigate that journey. We have been doing well to combat breast cancer because we have different techniques to defeat it."

    Every patient is unique and different, therefore, each treatment will be unique and different to cure the patient, Grow said while discussing various treatment options such as mastectomy, lumpectomy, radiotherapy and more.

    She encouraged attendees to eat a healthy diet, exercise and get screenings often.

    All patients should receive multi-disciplinary consultation before any treatment is given and get mammograms and other recommended screenings, Grow said.

    "Survivorship begins at diagnosis," Grow said.

    Grow was Saulsberry’s doctor during her journey dealing with breast cancer, and she appreciates the part Grow and her team played in her becoming a breast cancer "thriver."

    "The team took careful and exceptional care of me during my unexpected cancer treatment," Saulsberry said.

    Getting annual mammograms allowed for her cancer to be detected early, Saulsberry said.

    Saulsberry said she had to undergo chemotherapy and encouraged the audience to look at the silver lining in difficult situations.

    "I shaved my hair and wore more stylish earrings," Saulsberry said. "What I learned on this journey is that embodying the experience does not mean you are giving in, it means you are trusting the journey God has given you. I've always been a silver lining kind of girl. This situation put it in overdrive for me."

    The Twenty Pearls Foundation is the charitable and educational arm of the Mu Upsilon Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. The nonprofit also supports students and adults in the Alachua County area, foundation officials say.

    This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Twenty Pearls Foundation hosts event to increase breast cancer awareness in Gainesville

