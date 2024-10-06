Open in App
    Open week success. Swampcast talks Florida football win over UCF at The Swamp

    By Kevin Brockway, Gainesville Sun,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4diOBa_0vwGcD9N00

    Florida football made the most of its open week leading up to its game Saturday night against UCF at The Swamp.

    Playing in its first game since Sept. 21, the Florida Gators (3-2, 1-1 SEC) picked up their second straight win, downing UCF 24-13 at The Swamp on Tom Petty Night before 90,369 fans.

    Florida got off to the fast start it needed, jumping to a 24-3 halftime lead. From there, Florida's defense maintained the lead, limiting UCF's high-powered offense to just 273 yards on 4.4 yards per carry.

    "It was a night for the defense," Brockway said. "(Florida defensive lineman) Jack Pyburn said coming off the bye week you're going to see a different defense out here and he was right, five sacks, and limiting UCF's high-powered rushing attack to just 108 yards on 2.7 yards per carry."

    Florida is on its first two-game winning streak since beating Vanderbilt and South Carolina in back-to-back games on Oct. 7-14, 2023. The Gators will try to build on that positive momentum when they travel to No. 4 Tennessee on Oct. 12 (7 p.m., ESPN). The Vols lost 19-14 at Arkansas on Saturday night.

    "This game sort of comes with a qualifier because UCF, after its 3-0 start, has sort of hit the stutter button," Whitley said. "They got wiped out by Colorado last week. You don't know how good they are but you do know they are not top tier SEC competition, which Florida will start to face next week."

    This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Open week success. Swampcast talks Florida football win over UCF at The Swamp

