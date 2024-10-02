Scene Calendar: New productions at the GCP and The Hippodrome, live music and crafts

THIS WEEK

'Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat'

Gainesville Community Playhouse is kicking off its 2024-25 season with “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat,” a musical based on the character of Joseph from the Book of Genesis. The story follows Joseph, his 11 brothers and the coat of many colors through ancient Egypt in a story that reflects modern-day family struggles with favoritism, jealousy, faith and forgiveness. Catch a performance at 8 p.m. Oct. 4-5 and 2 p.m. Oct. 6. Tickets are $24 for adults, $20 for seniors and $12 for students. For more information, visit gcplayhouse.org .

'What the Constitution Means to Me'

A Pulitzer Prize finalist and nominated for two Tony Awards, “What the Constitution Means to Me” — touted as a hilarious, hopeful and achingly human play — breathes new life into the Constitution and imagines how it will shape the next generation of Americans. As a 15-year-old, Heidi Schreck won debate competitions defending the Constitution across the country. As an adult, she resurrects her teenage self to investigate its profound effect on four generations of women in her family and asks what the U.S. Constitution truly means. This show is intended for audiences ages 14 and older. It contains strong language, mature themes, and references to physical and sexual violence and abortion. See a preview at 7 p.m. Oct. 9, then catch a show at 8 p.m. Oct. 11 and Oct. 25, 2 p.m. Oct. 13 and Oct. 27, 7 p.m. Oct. 17 and Oct. 23-24, 2 and 8 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Hippodrome Theatre, located at 25 SE Second Place. Tickets run $10 to $30. For more information, or to purchase tickets online, visit thehipp.org .

An Evening with David Sedaris

David Sedaris will catch you off guard with his irreverent laugh-out-loud storytelling. His distinctively gentle and sardonic voice is instantly recognized by anyone who has tuned into his classic “Santaland Diaries,” broadcast on NPR each holiday season. A Grammy-nominated radio contributor, his autobiographical essays are written for the listener as much as for the reader, and the finest way to experience a Sedaris story is in person — delivered from the voice of the wordsmith himself. See him live at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 9 at the Phillips Center, located at 3201 Hull Road. Tickets are $35 to $55. For more information, or to purchase tickets online, performingarts.ufl.edu .

Local news: Here's how Gainesville and Alachua County plan to handle homeless in wake of new Florida law

Suwannee Roots Revival

The annual concert event will include performances by Old Crow Medicine Show, Yonder Mountain String Band, Donna the Buffalo, Peter Rowan Band, Della Mae, Henhouse Prowlers, The Ain’t Sisters, Kaleta and Super Yamba Band, Blair Crimmins and the Hookers, Snake Oil Medicine Show, Grandpa’s Cough Medicine, Sloppy Joe, Quartermoon and Magic Moon Traveling Circus. See their sets all day Oct. 10-13 at the Spirit of the Suwannee Music Park, located at 3076 95th Drive in Live Oak. Tickets run $160 to $275 and camping options also are available. For more information, visit suwanneerootsrevival.com/tickets .

'Every Brilliant Thing'

Could you name 100 things that make life wonderful? A thousand? A million? Beginning with “ice cream” and “laughing so hard you shoot milk out your nose,” a boy’s handwritten list to cheer up his despondent mom becomes a surprisingly funny and poignant ode to humanity. “Every Brilliant Thing” takes audiences on a transcendent and tender coming-of-age journey that reminds us to pay attention to life’s smallest joys — and to each other. A play that celebrates life and underscores the importance of human connection, “Every Brilliant Thing” includes audience participation. The play contains descriptions of depression, self-harm and suicide, and briefly describes a character’s attempted suicides and her death by suicide. The show includes the specific means that were used. See the preview at 7 p.m. Oct. 10, then 2 and 8 p.m. Oct. 12 and Oct. 26, 7 p.m. Oct. 16 and Oct. 24, 8 p.m. Oct. 18 and Oct. 25, 2 p.m. Oct. 20, Hippodrome Theatre, 25 SE Second Place. Tickets: $10-$30. ( thehipp.org )

COMING SOON

Jazz on the Green

Join Celebration Pointe for live music, food and drinks, lawn games and more as the Marty Liquori Jazztet plays live music on the stage in the promenade from 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 12. Spread a blanket under the setting sun and catch some live music while the kids play games on the lawn. Celebration Pointe is located off of Interstate 75 and Archer Road at Celebration Pointe Avenue. For more information, visit celebrationpointe.com .

Music At Holy Trinity Series

The Music at Holy Trinity series continues at 4 p.m. Oct 13. The concert features violinist Lauren Hodges, bassist Alex Pershounin and pianist Chris Goddard. The concert is presented free of charge with donations being accepted to The Holy Trinity Music Fund. A reception with wine and hors d’oeuvres will follow the concert. Holy Trinity Episcopal Church is located at 100 NE First St. in downtown Gainesville. For more information, visit holytrinitygnv.org .

Circa’s Humans 2.0

Fueled by the question “What is possible in circus?” this Australian troupe blurs the lines between movement, dance, theatre and the art of circus. Their performance will feature powerful exhibitions of strength and fluidity in a show that pushes the limits of physics and the human body. See the performance at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13 at the Phillips Center, located at 3201 Hull Road. Tickets are $25 to $45 or $12 for University of Florida students. For more information, or to purchase tickets online, visit performingarts.ufl.edu .

Quilt Show and Sale

The 33rd annual Stephen Foster Quilt Show and Sale will run 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 18-20 at Stephen Foster Folk Culture Center State Park in White Springs. Quilts of all shapes and sizes using both traditional and modern techniques will be on display. Admission is $5 per person. Stephen Foster Folk Culture Center State Park is located at 11016 Lillian Saunders Drive in White Springs. For more information, visit tinyurl.com/quiltshow24 .

Bob Mould

The past year has seen Bob Mould receive recognition for his outstanding career that started in 1979 fronting the seminal punk band Hüsker Dü, with Spin Magazine naming him among their “100 Greatest Rock Stars" and Rolling Stone including him in their “Greatest Guitarists of All Time.” See him perform at 8 p.m. Oct. 18 at The Wooly, located at 20 N. Main St. Tickets are $25 to $39. For more information, visit bobmould.com/tour .

I Heart Art Craft Event

Art and craft lovers are invited to the I Heart Craft Event, where they can take part in traditional arts-and-crafts demonstrations and sales. An assortment of weaving, painting, wood working, soap making, photography and other handmade items will be displayed. The event, set for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m Oct. 19, will be located in the Craft Square of Stephen Foster Culture Center State Park at 11016 Lillian Saunders Drive in White Springs. Entrance to the event is free, but park admission is $5 per vehicle. For more information, visit tinyurl.com/ihace24a .

Clayton Stephenson

Clayton Stephenson is not just a remarkable virtuoso, but also a poet and a master storyteller whose love for the piano is apparent. His repertoire invites the audience on an adventure. Stephenson’s flourishing career includes accolades as a finalist at the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition in 2022 and recipient of the Avery Fisher Career Grant in 2024. Catch his local performance at 2 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Squitieri Studio Theatre at the Phillips Center, located at 3201 Hull Road. Tickets are $35 or $12 for University of Florida students. For more information, or to purchase tickets online, visit performingarts.ufl.edu .

Actors from the London Stage

Audience favorites Actors from the London Stage returns to Gainesville for three intimate performances. This company delivers a masterful version of the comedy “Twelfth Night,” staying true to The Bard while keeping it fresh with each actor transforming skillfully into a multitude of roles. See Shakespeare up-close and in a way you’ve never seen before. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 17-19 in the Squitieri Studio Theatre at the Phillips Center, 3201 Hull Road. Tickets are $40 or $12 UF students. For more information, or to purchase tickets online, visit performingarts.ufl.edu .

Chomp the Block

Celebrate the Gators during Celebration Pointe’s Chomp the Block! The official block party of the Florida Gators is held every Friday before home football games. The events feature food and drinks from onsite restaurants and food trucks, live music, giveaways and games along with special appearances by University of Florida celebrities. The next event is set for Oct. 18 ahead of the Florida vs. Kentucky game. The event also will celebrate UF Homecoming/Hall of Fame and GatorMade Week, and will feature live music by D.R. Band and Soul Fire. A Chomp the Block party is held each home-game Friday from 6 to 10 p.m. with a kids’ zone with child-friendly games such as a bounce house, face painting and balloon animals. For more information, visit celebrationpointe.com .

The Halloween Howl

The Halloween Howl is a charity event in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. A portion of proceeds from the event will be donated to Renee Reves, a Hawthorne resident, to assist with medical costs for her life-threatening breast cancer. It will feature pony rides, a hayride, a dunk tank, pumpkin decorating, a haunted house, a hot dog eating contest and a costume contest. It will be held from 4 to 9 p.m. Oct. 24-25 at the Hawthorne Woman’s Club, located on Southeast 66th Avenue in Hawthorne. Entry to the Halloween Howl is free; items and food will be sold. For more information, visit bit.ly/wcof24 .

'Dracula' and 'Vampyra'

A vampire double-header will be presented by Dance Alive National Ballet. The vampire classic “Dracula,” dark and foreboding, is filled with bone-chilling suspense. “Vampyra” is a spoof on the vampire world. A Halloween costume contest also will be held during intermission. The family friendly event will be held at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25 at the Phillips Center, located at 3201 Hull Road. Tickets run $30 to $50. For more information, visit performingarts.ufl.edu .

Sergio Bernal Dance Company

Sergio Bernal, former principal dancer of the Ballet Nacional de España, brings his first evening-length program to the U.S. Created by Bernal and choreographer Ricardo Cue, “A Night with Sergio Bernal” melds the bravado and speed of Spanish flamenco with the grace and precision of ballet. Accompanied by three masterful musicians and fellow award-winning flamenco dancers, Bernal pushes both forms toward a new frontier. See the performance at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 30 at the Phillips Center, located at 3201 Hull Road. Tickets are $25 to $45 or $12 University of Florida students. For more information, visit performingarts.ufl.edu .

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Scene Calendar: New productions at the GCP and The Hippodrome, live music and crafts