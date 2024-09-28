Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Gainesville Sun

    Ready to vote? Information for Alachua County residents on upcoming General Election

    By Cleveland Tinker, Gainesville Sun,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OaXYF_0vmuDDB400

    With the Nov. 5 General Election less than six weeks away, election officials encourage those eligible to vote to make sure they can do so and know about all of the ways they can vote.

    If you are not yet registered to vote , there are numerous ways to register:

    • Florida residents can register to vote online at RegisterToVoteFlorida.gov, which is a safe and secure option for voter registration. You will need a valid Florida state ID (Florida Driver's License number/Florida ID Card number) and the last four digits of your Social Security number.
    • At the Alachua County Supervisor of Elections Office at 515 N. Main St. on the third floor from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Voter registration forms also can be completed and turned in at any Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles office or any Alachua County Public Library.
    • Voter registration forms also are available online at VoteAlachua.gov. Completed forms must be received via the U.S. Postal Service at the elections office before 5 p.m. on Oct. 7.

    Candidate endorsements: Black organization in Alachua County endorses candidates in several General Election races

    Those who are already registered to vote are encouraged to verify and update their voter registration status. This can be done votealachua.gov/My-Registration-Status, by calling 352-374-5252, or by visiting the elections office in person. Voters are encouraged to make any changes to their voter registration in advance of Election Day as changes could impact a voter's assigned polling place.

    “The number one thing voters need to do now is to make a plan for voting,” said Aaron Klein, spokesman for the elections office. “There is still enough time to make a plan for voting by mail, voting early or voting on Election Day on Nov. 5.”

    It is also important that voters know where their voting precinct is located if they choose to vote on Election Day, Klein said.

    Ballots were scheduled to be mailed Thursday to those with standing mail-in ballot requests, and voters can expect to receive their ballots within the week or soon afterward, depending on how Hurricane Helene impacts mail delivery, Klein said. Officials urge voters to return ballots as soon as they are completed so that they are not left on the “kitchen table.”

    Also, mail-in voters are urged to send their ballots back to the Elections Office two weeks prior to the deadline, which this year will be 7 p.m. Nov. 5, Klein said.

    At the latest, mail-in voters should return their completed ballots a week before the deadline because mail in Alachua County has to go to Jacksonville to be processed, Klein said.

    The deadline to request a mail-in ballot is 5 p.m. Oct. 24.

    Early voting for the election will be held from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 21-Nov. 3 at the following locations:

    • Alachua County Supervisor of Elections Office, 515 N. Main St., Gainesville
    • Millhopper Branch Library, 3145 NW 43rd St., Gainesville
    • J. Wayne Reitz Union, 655 Reitz Union Drive, UF campus
    • Tower Road Branch Library, 3020 SW 75th St. Gainesville
    • Alachua County Agriculture and Equestrian Center, 23100 W. Newberry Road, Newberry
    • Legacy Park Multipurpose Center, 15400 Peggy Road, Alachua
    • Hawthorne Community Center, 6700 SE 221st St., Hawtorne
    • Santa Fe College Main Campus, Room S-029 at 3000 NW 83rd St., Gainesville

    Voter turnout during the last presidential election in 2020 in Alachua County was 75.42%. Klein said it's anybody's guess if turnout will be higher for this election.

    “It’s hard to predict,” Klein said. “I’m optimistic, but of course, it’s up to Alachua County voters to make that happen."

    This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Ready to vote? Information for Alachua County residents on upcoming General Election

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Woman catches Texas Roadhouse managers allegedly scheming to terminate an injured worker
    NewsNinja25 days ago
    Hurricane Francine to Impact the Gulf Coast; Heavy Rain, Hurricane Conditions, & Tornadoes
    National Weather Force19 days ago
    Arrest made after a loaded gun was found in a 6-year-old student’s backpack in Orange County
    Margaret Minnicks6 days ago
    Man Arrested After Officers Discover Alligators in Backyard Pool in Marion County
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago
    18-year-old woman killed by wanted suspect in Cleburne shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt17 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria10 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    An 11-year-old boy was suspended after reporting a student with a bullet at a Virginia Beach school
    Margaret Minnicks18 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz15 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News14 days ago
    Troopers seek man accused of spending $1,500 on lost debit card
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel19 days ago
    Cruise Ship Crew Member Given 30 Year Sentence for Secretly Recording Minors in Cabins
    J. Souza13 days ago
    Booneville Woman Charged with Felony Fraud
    Mississippi News Group17 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile5 hours ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Former West Point Garrison Commander Col. Anthony Bianch Found Not Guilty
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily12 days ago
    Fulton judge overturns Georgia secretary of state decision, removes 2 names from presidential ballot
    The Current GA17 days ago
    Chemically converted THC saps revenue from Colorado’s legal marijuana industry, state says
    Matt Whittaker3 days ago
    Officers Stop Unmanned Vessel in Volusia County After Three Teens Thrown Overboard
    Uncovering Florida18 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy