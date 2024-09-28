Ready to vote? Information for Alachua County residents on upcoming General Election

With the Nov. 5 General Election less than six weeks away, election officials encourage those eligible to vote to make sure they can do so and know about all of the ways they can vote.

If you are not yet registered to vote , there are numerous ways to register:

Florida residents can register to vote online at RegisterToVoteFlorida.gov, which is a safe and secure option for voter registration. You will need a valid Florida state ID (Florida Driver's License number/Florida ID Card number) and the last four digits of your Social Security number.

At the Alachua County Supervisor of Elections Office at 515 N. Main St. on the third floor from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Voter registration forms also can be completed and turned in at any Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles office or any Alachua County Public Library.

Voter registration forms also are available online at VoteAlachua.gov. Completed forms must be received via the U.S. Postal Service at the elections office before 5 p.m. on Oct. 7.

Those who are already registered to vote are encouraged to verify and update their voter registration status. This can be done votealachua.gov/My-Registration-Status, by calling 352-374-5252, or by visiting the elections office in person. Voters are encouraged to make any changes to their voter registration in advance of Election Day as changes could impact a voter's assigned polling place.

“The number one thing voters need to do now is to make a plan for voting,” said Aaron Klein, spokesman for the elections office. “There is still enough time to make a plan for voting by mail, voting early or voting on Election Day on Nov. 5.”

It is also important that voters know where their voting precinct is located if they choose to vote on Election Day, Klein said.

Ballots were scheduled to be mailed Thursday to those with standing mail-in ballot requests, and voters can expect to receive their ballots within the week or soon afterward, depending on how Hurricane Helene impacts mail delivery, Klein said. Officials urge voters to return ballots as soon as they are completed so that they are not left on the “kitchen table.”

Also, mail-in voters are urged to send their ballots back to the Elections Office two weeks prior to the deadline, which this year will be 7 p.m. Nov. 5, Klein said.

At the latest, mail-in voters should return their completed ballots a week before the deadline because mail in Alachua County has to go to Jacksonville to be processed, Klein said.

The deadline to request a mail-in ballot is 5 p.m. Oct. 24.

Early voting for the election will be held from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 21-Nov. 3 at the following locations:

Alachua County Supervisor of Elections Office, 515 N. Main St., Gainesville

Millhopper Branch Library, 3145 NW 43rd St., Gainesville

J. Wayne Reitz Union, 655 Reitz Union Drive, UF campus

Tower Road Branch Library, 3020 SW 75th St. Gainesville

Alachua County Agriculture and Equestrian Center, 23100 W. Newberry Road, Newberry

Legacy Park Multipurpose Center, 15400 Peggy Road, Alachua

Hawthorne Community Center, 6700 SE 221st St., Hawtorne

Santa Fe College Main Campus, Room S-029 at 3000 NW 83rd St., Gainesville

Voter turnout during the last presidential election in 2020 in Alachua County was 75.42%. Klein said it's anybody's guess if turnout will be higher for this election.

“It’s hard to predict,” Klein said. “I’m optimistic, but of course, it’s up to Alachua County voters to make that happen."

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Ready to vote? Information for Alachua County residents on upcoming General Election