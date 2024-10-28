Open in App
    • The Gadsden Times

    Gadsden's police dispatch operations will move to 911 headquarters

    By Greg Bailey, Gadsden Times,

    2 days ago

    The Gadsden Police Department will be moving its dispatch operations to the Etowah County 911 headquarters near the Northeast Alabama Regional Airport.

    The Etowah County Communications District Board of Commissioners on Oct. 23 approved a memorandum of understanding with the City of Gadsden that had been hashed out by City Attorney Lee Roberts and the board’s attorney, Ed Howard.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vmm0Y_0wP81gJV00

    Contractual agreements must still be finalized on the dispatch move and another item in the MOU, a lease agreement with the ECCD for its continued use of the city-owned Bellevue communications tower for a $1 annual fee.

    However, Roberts said the projected time frame for shifting dispatch operations to the 911 headquarters at 4610 Airport Road is “February to April.”

    He asked the ECCD board for immediate consideration of the MOU, which was granted, to facilitate the move given that equipment will have to be ordered.

    More: Gadsden City Council grants easement for power service at renovated Falls campground

    The city will cover all the costs of moving and installing equipment — console stations, various electrical and mechanical gear and other hardware, furniture — at the new site, as well as any structural renovations such as the creation of a supervisor’s office.

    Under the MOU, the ECCD board also agreed to appoint Gadsden Police Capt. Wayne Keener to a vacancy on the board, subject to approval of the Etowah County Commission, and moving forward to reserve a slot for “the appropriate Gadsden (Police Department) ranking officer whose duties include supervision of dispatch operations.”

    It also committed to give Gadsden a second seat on the board, nominating in August 2025 when some vacancies will be filled by “the City of Gadsden fire chief, or such designee who supervises fire dispatch operations.”

    The city agreed to maintain the fencing and grounds around the Bellevue Tower, and the ECCD will no longer have to reimburse the city for its annual lease fee for the Rock Springs Tower.

    Neither the city nor the ECCD will charge each other radio user fees.

    More: Gadsden seeks more transparency from ADEM on citations for environmental violations

    The agreement ended a controversy that was ignited earlier this year when Gadsden city officials expressed frustration over the allocations of state funding to the ECCD from from a surcharge on cellphone users.

    They contended that the city, which handles all 911 calls, needed to share in that $2.3 million annual pot for desperately needed upgrades on the communications towers it owns or controls.

    The City Council went as far as creating a Gadsden emergency communications district .

    “The administration, this board and the city have worked diligently for some six months to try to come up with this agreement,” Roberts told the ECCD board in presenting the MOU, noting that “there have been concessions on both sides.”

    Another concession of sort arose during the meeting: Rainbow City Mayor Joe Taylor, an ECCD board member, said his city should also be ensured representation moving forward given its level of financial support to the system’s operations. That request received a positive response but no official action was taken.

    Roberts said the ultimate, long-term goal should be to combine 911 with the county’s emergency management services, “which will centralize resources to the benefit of the county and all its cities.”

    Shane Ellison, the board chairman and Etowah County’s chief administrative officer, said, “During my eight years serving the public as a 911 board member, I have seen the value in centralized dispatch,” and recognized Gadsden Mayor Craig Ford and former 911 Director Bill Brodeur, noting that without their efforts, “We would not be here today.”

    This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: Gadsden's police dispatch operations will move to 911 headquarters

