What channel is Jacksonville State vs. Middle Tennessee State on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 6 game

Jacksonville State football and Rich Rodriguez are back home where they'll host Middle Tennessee State on Wednesday in a midweek CUSA clash.

The game will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN2 at AmFirst Stadium. The Gamecocks (3-3) are now on a three-game win streak and trying to get bowl eligible for the second straight season while fighting for a spot in the CUSA title game.

Here's how to watch the Jacksonville State vs. Middle Tennessee State game today, including time, TV schedule and streaming information:

What channel is Jacksonville State vs. Middle Tennessee State on today?

TV Channel: ESPN+

Livestream: Fubo (free trial): ESPN+ (subscriber only).

Jacksonville State's matchup with Middle Tennessee State will be on ESPN2, which can be watched on Fubo (free trial) or ESPN+ (subscriber only).

Jacksonville State vs. Middle Tennessee State time today

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 9

Wednesday, Oct. 9 Start time: 6:30 p.m. CT

The Jacksonville State vs. Middle Tennessee State game will start at 6:30 p.m. CT at AmFirst Stadium in Jacksonville, Alabama.

Jacksonville State vs Middle Tennessee State predictions, picks, odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Wednesday

Jax State 45, Middle Tennessee State 24 : It's hard to go against a team that is rolling the way Jax State is right now. It has three straight wins, all by at least 37 points. The Blue Raiders struggle running the ball and stopping it, both of which play to the Gamecocks ' strengths. - Maxwell Donaldson, The Gadsden Times

Spreadline: Jax State -20.5

Moneyline: Jax State -1600/Middle Tennessee +850

O/U: 63.5 points

Jacksonville State football schedule 2024

August 29: 55-28 loss to Coastal Carolina

Sept. 7: 42-14 loss to Louisville

Sept. 14: 37-34 OT loss to Eastern Michigan

Sept. 21: 44-7 win over Southern Miss

Sept. 28 - idle

Oct. 4 63-24 win at Kennesaw State

Oct. 9 54-13 win vs. New Mexico State

Oct. 16 - idle

Oct. 23 vs Middle Tennessee State

Oct. 30 at Liberty

Nov. 9 at Louisiana Tech

Nov. 16 vs. FIU

Nov. 23 vs. Sam Houston

Nov. 30 at Western Kentucky

Record: 3-3

Middle Tennessee State football schedule 2024

August 31: 32-25 win vs. Tennessee Tech

Sept. 7: 52-3 loss at Ole Miss

Sept. 14: 49-21 loss to Western Kentucky

Sept. 21: 45-17 loss to Duke

Sept. 28: 24-7 loss to Memphis

Oct. 10: 48-12 loss to Louisiana Tech

Oct. 15 14-5 win vs. Kennesaw State

Oct. 23 at Jax State

Nov. 2 at UTEP

Nov. 9 vs. Liberty

Nov. 23 vs New Mexico State

Nov. 30 at FIU

Record: 2-5

