    • The Gadsden Times

    What channel is Jacksonville State vs. Middle Tennessee State on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 6 game

    By Maxwell Donaldson, Gadsden Times,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dvNGP_0wINq6Vj00

    Jacksonville State football and Rich Rodriguez are back home where they'll host Middle Tennessee State on Wednesday in a midweek CUSA clash.

    The game will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN2 at AmFirst Stadium. The Gamecocks (3-3) are now on a three-game win streak and trying to get bowl eligible for the second straight season while fighting for a spot in the CUSA title game.

    Here's how to watch the Jacksonville State vs. Middle Tennessee State game today, including time, TV schedule and streaming information:

    Watch Jax State vs. Middle Tennessee State on FUBO (free trial)

    CORNER TURNED? Has Jacksonville State football turned a corner? How JSU can win Conference USA

    PUSH FOR A BOWL GAME: Can Jacksonville State football make a bowl game?: Examining the Gamecocks final six games

    What channel is Jacksonville State vs. Middle Tennessee State on today?

    TV Channel: ESPN+

    Livestream: Fubo (free trial): ESPN+ (subscriber only).

    Jacksonville State's matchup with Middle Tennessee State will be on ESPN2, which can be watched on Fubo (free trial) or ESPN+ (subscriber only).

    Jacksonville State vs. Middle Tennessee State time today

    • Date: Wednesday, Oct. 9
    • Start time: 6:30 p.m. CT

    The Jacksonville State vs. Middle Tennessee State game will start at 6:30 p.m. CT at AmFirst Stadium in Jacksonville, Alabama.

    Jacksonville State vs Middle Tennessee State predictions, picks, odds

    Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Wednesday

    Jax State 45, Middle Tennessee State 24 : It's hard to go against a team that is rolling the way Jax State is right now. It has three straight wins, all by at least 37 points. The Blue Raiders struggle running the ball and stopping it, both of which play to the Gamecocks ' strengths. - Maxwell Donaldson, The Gadsden Times

    Spreadline: Jax State -20.5

    Moneyline: Jax State -1600/Middle Tennessee +850

    O/U: 63.5 points

    SCOUTING REPORT: Jacksonville State football, Rich Rodriguez vs. Middle Tennessee State: Score prediction, scouting report

    Jacksonville State football schedule 2024

    • August 29: 55-28 loss to Coastal Carolina
    • Sept. 7: 42-14 loss to Louisville
    • Sept. 14: 37-34 OT loss to Eastern Michigan
    • Sept. 21: 44-7 win over Southern Miss
    • Sept. 28 - idle
    • Oct. 4 63-24 win at Kennesaw State
    • Oct. 9 54-13 win vs. New Mexico State
    • Oct. 16 - idle
    • Oct. 23 vs Middle Tennessee State
    • Oct. 30 at Liberty
    • Nov. 9 at Louisiana Tech
    • Nov. 16 vs. FIU
    • Nov. 23 vs. Sam Houston
    • Nov. 30 at Western Kentucky
    • Record: 3-3

    Middle Tennessee State football schedule 2024

    • August 31: 32-25 win vs. Tennessee Tech
    • Sept. 7: 52-3 loss at Ole Miss
    • Sept. 14: 49-21 loss to Western Kentucky
    • Sept. 21: 45-17 loss to Duke
    • Sept. 28: 24-7 loss to Memphis
    • Oct. 10: 48-12 loss to Louisiana Tech
    • Oct. 15 14-5 win vs. Kennesaw State
    • Oct. 23 at Jax State
    • Nov. 2 at UTEP
    • Nov. 9 vs. Liberty
    • Nov. 23 vs New Mexico State
    • Nov. 30 at FIU
    • Record: 2-5

    We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

    This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: What channel is Jacksonville State vs. Middle Tennessee State on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 6 game

