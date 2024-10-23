What channel is Jacksonville State vs. Middle Tennessee State on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 6 game

Jacksonville State football and Rich Rodriguez are back home where they'll host Middle Tennessee State on Wednesday in a midweek CUSA clash.
The game will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN2 at AmFirst Stadium. The Gamecocks (3-3) are now on a three-game win streak and trying to get bowl eligible for the second straight season while fighting for a spot in the CUSA title game.
Here's how to watch the Jacksonville State vs. Middle Tennessee State game today, including time, TV schedule and streaming information:
What channel is Jacksonville State vs. Middle Tennessee State on today?
TV Channel: ESPN+
Livestream: Fubo (free trial): ESPN+ (subscriber only).
Jacksonville State's matchup with Middle Tennessee State will be on ESPN2, which can be watched on Fubo (free trial) or ESPN+ (subscriber only).
Jacksonville State vs. Middle Tennessee State time today
- Date: Wednesday, Oct. 9
- Start time: 6:30 p.m. CT
The Jacksonville State vs. Middle Tennessee State game will start at 6:30 p.m. CT at AmFirst Stadium in Jacksonville, Alabama.
Jacksonville State vs Middle Tennessee State predictions, picks, odds
Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Wednesday
Jax State 45, Middle Tennessee State 24 : It's hard to go against a team that is rolling the way Jax State is right now. It has three straight wins, all by at least 37 points. The Blue Raiders struggle running the ball and stopping it, both of which play to the Gamecocks ' strengths. - Maxwell Donaldson, The Gadsden Times
Spreadline: Jax State -20.5
Moneyline: Jax State -1600/Middle Tennessee +850
O/U: 63.5 points
Jacksonville State football schedule 2024
- August 29: 55-28 loss to Coastal Carolina
- Sept. 7: 42-14 loss to Louisville
- Sept. 14: 37-34 OT loss to Eastern Michigan
- Sept. 21: 44-7 win over Southern Miss
- Sept. 28 - idle
- Oct. 4 63-24 win at Kennesaw State
- Oct. 9 54-13 win vs. New Mexico State
- Oct. 16 - idle
- Oct. 23 vs Middle Tennessee State
- Oct. 30 at Liberty
- Nov. 9 at Louisiana Tech
- Nov. 16 vs. FIU
- Nov. 23 vs. Sam Houston
- Nov. 30 at Western Kentucky
- Record: 3-3
Middle Tennessee State football schedule 2024
- August 31: 32-25 win vs. Tennessee Tech
- Sept. 7: 52-3 loss at Ole Miss
- Sept. 14: 49-21 loss to Western Kentucky
- Sept. 21: 45-17 loss to Duke
- Sept. 28: 24-7 loss to Memphis
- Oct. 10: 48-12 loss to Louisiana Tech
- Oct. 15 14-5 win vs. Kennesaw State
- Oct. 23 at Jax State
- Nov. 2 at UTEP
- Nov. 9 vs. Liberty
- Nov. 23 vs New Mexico State
- Nov. 30 at FIU
- Record: 2-5
