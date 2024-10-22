Open in App
    The Gadsden Times

    Annual 'A Walk Through Time' event spotlights World War II

    By Greg Bailey, Gadsden Times,

    2 days ago

    World War II was in the spotlight on Oct. 20 as Forrest Cemetery hosted its annual “A Walk Through Time” historical retrospective.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fm0KB_0wGoCU0r00

    The event is a fundraiser for the Forrest Cemetery Foundation, and features portrayals of noteworthy people buried in the cemetery, often by descendants.

    This year it was part of Greater Gadsden Tourism’s “Season of Honor" series of events honoring military veterans.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GAs6h_0wGoCU0r00

    Among the World War II-linked individuals spotlighted were Frank Towers, Alabama’s first fatality in the war (in the famous sinking of the USS Reuben James; he’s not buried in the cemetery but is honored by a marker); Ethel Hibbs, a “Rosie the Riveter” who worked in munitions factories in Attalla and Anniston; Franklin Kenneth Wey Jr., a bombardier; and Jack Lawrence Woodliff, a home-front lookout and sentinel.

    “A Walk Through Time” has raised more than $100,000 for the cemetery foundation.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gLDTG_0wGoCU0r00

    See a gallery of photos at www.gadsdentimes.com .

    This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: Annual 'A Walk Through Time' event spotlights World War II

