World War II was in the spotlight on Oct. 20 as Forrest Cemetery hosted its annual “A Walk Through Time” historical retrospective.

The event is a fundraiser for the Forrest Cemetery Foundation, and features portrayals of noteworthy people buried in the cemetery, often by descendants.

This year it was part of Greater Gadsden Tourism’s “Season of Honor" series of events honoring military veterans.

Among the World War II-linked individuals spotlighted were Frank Towers, Alabama’s first fatality in the war (in the famous sinking of the USS Reuben James; he’s not buried in the cemetery but is honored by a marker); Ethel Hibbs, a “Rosie the Riveter” who worked in munitions factories in Attalla and Anniston; Franklin Kenneth Wey Jr., a bombardier; and Jack Lawrence Woodliff, a home-front lookout and sentinel.

“A Walk Through Time” has raised more than $100,000 for the cemetery foundation.

See a gallery of photos at www.gadsdentimes.com .

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: Annual 'A Walk Through Time' event spotlights World War II