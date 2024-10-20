It's time to vote for the Gadsden area boys and girls athlete of the week .

Last week, Southside's three-touchdown night got him won 60% of the vote. Plainview's Jaxson Bruce race win and fifth-place finish across two races got her 54%

Nominees for athlete of the week come from the top performers of the week before . To nominate a top performer, have your coach email sports@gadsdentimes.com .

Voting will last until Thursday at noon. Votes will not be taken by email, only in the polls below.

Gadsden area boys athlete of the week nominations

Boaz's Tyler Pierce — 246 yards passing, 4 TDs and game-winning rushing TD

Coosa Christian's John David Justus — four passing TDs

Etowah's Lamont Richardson — 140 yards receiving, 2 TDs and 60-yard punt return TD

Fort Payne's Dax Varnadore — 350 yards passing, 5 TDs

Gadsden City's TJ Worthy — 240 yards of offense, 3 TDs

Glencoe's Jake Boggs — two rushing TDs

Guntersville's Julyon Jordan — 266 all-purpose yards, 4 TDs

Hokes Bluff's Blaine Barron — 146 yards rushing with 3 TDs

Southside's Koal Garrett — 146 rushing yards, 2 TDs

Westbrook Christian's Brody Blevins — 4 total TDs, 300+ yards of offense

Gadsden area girls athlete of the week nominations

Boaz's Peyton Hall — nine tackles, two sacks, two PBUs, 82 yards on offense

Cherokee County's Macy Lea — 139 assists

Glencoe's Evelyn Nowak — 75 kills

Hokes Bluff's Mary Davenport — fifth-place finish with a time of 23:25

Piedmont's Mattie Todd — second-place finish with a time of 21:34

Plainview's Jaxson Bruce — 85 assists, 40 digs

Sand Rock's Molly Grace Lay — 30 digs

Westbrook Christian's Raylee Neal — 83 assists, 39 digs, 4 aces

Vote for Gadsden Times boys area athlete of the Week for Oct. 18

Vote for Gadsden Times girl area athlete of the Week for Oct. 18

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: Alabama high school sports: Vote for Gadsden Times boys and girls athlete of the Week of Oct. 18