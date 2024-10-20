Open in App
    The Gadsden Times

    Alabama high school sports: Vote for Gadsden Times boys and girls athlete of the Week of Oct. 18

    By Maxwell Donaldson, Gadsden Times,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jIvLq_0wEOTBsF00

    It's time to vote for the Gadsden area boys and girls athlete of the week .

    Last week, Southside's three-touchdown night got him won 60% of the vote. Plainview's Jaxson Bruce race win and fifth-place finish across two races got her 54%

    Nominees for athlete of the week come from the top performers of the week before . To nominate a top performer, have your coach email sports@gadsdentimes.com .

    Voting will last until Thursday at noon. Votes will not be taken by email, only in the polls below.

    Gadsden area boys athlete of the week nominations

    • Boaz's Tyler Pierce — 246 yards passing, 4 TDs and game-winning rushing TD
    • Coosa Christian's John David Justus — four passing TDs
    • Etowah's Lamont Richardson — 140 yards receiving, 2 TDs and 60-yard punt return TD
    • Fort Payne's Dax Varnadore — 350 yards passing, 5 TDs
    • Gadsden City's TJ Worthy — 240 yards of offense, 3 TDs
    • Glencoe's Jake Boggs — two rushing TDs
    • Guntersville's Julyon Jordan — 266 all-purpose yards, 4 TDs
    • Hokes Bluff's Blaine Barron — 146 yards rushing with 3 TDs
    • Southside's Koal Garrett — 146 rushing yards, 2 TDs
    • Westbrook Christian's Brody Blevins — 4 total TDs, 300+ yards of offense

    Gadsden area girls athlete of the week nominations

    • Boaz's Peyton Hall — nine tackles, two sacks, two PBUs, 82 yards on offense
    • Cherokee County's Macy Lea — 139 assists
    • Glencoe's Evelyn Nowak — 75 kills
    • Hokes Bluff's Mary Davenport — fifth-place finish with a time of 23:25
    • Piedmont's Mattie Todd — second-place finish with a time of 21:34
    • Plainview's Jaxson Bruce — 85 assists, 40 digs
    • Sand Rock's Molly Grace Lay — 30 digs
    • Westbrook Christian's Raylee Neal — 83 assists, 39 digs, 4 aces

    CHEROKEE COUNTY ROLLING: Cherokee County football proving new faces are no problem in quest for third state final appearance

    BRETT YANCEY: Brett Yancey's legacy goes beyond coaching and could been seen in love for his wife, daughters

    Vote for Gadsden Times boys area athlete of the Week for Oct. 18

    Vote for Gadsden Times boys area athlete of the Week for Oct. 18

    Vote for Gadsden Times girl area athlete of the Week for Oct. 18

    Vote for Gadsden Times girl area athlete of the Week for Oct. 18

    This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: Alabama high school sports: Vote for Gadsden Times boys and girls athlete of the Week of Oct. 18

