Breast Cancer Awareness Month is a good time to get a mammogram

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month , drawing attention to the disease that causes the second-most cancer deaths (behind lung cancer) among women in the U.S.

However, a mammogram can detect breast cancer early, when it’s treatable, and one local hospital is encouraging women to take that step without delay.

“The best chance for survival of any cancer is early diagnosis and treatment,” Dr. Kevin Lee, a radiation oncologist at Gadsden Regional Medical Center, said in a news release from the hospital.

“Mammograms can detect cancer before any symptoms, such as a lump or spreading of the disease (occur), which can increase the likelihood of recovery,” Lee said.

According to the release, the American College of Radiology advises women who are at average risk for breast cancer to get mammograms annually starting at age 40.

And those with a strong family history of breast cancer, or who are Black or of Ashkenazi Jewish heritage, are advised to start screening even earlier, at age 25.

The release cited American Cancer Society data that shows women who have regular mammograms are more likely to have breast cancer discovered earlier, are less likely to need aggressive treatments like a mastectomy or chemotherapy, and are more likely to be cured.

Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer among women in Alabama, according to the release, with more than twice as many cases as the next highest variety, lung cancer.

The website breastcancer.org estimates that 1 in 8 U.S. women will be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer in their lifetimes, and that there will be more than 310,000 new cases in 2024, 16% of them in women younger than age 50.

It noted that while advances in screening and treatment have reduced the chances of death from breast cancer, the rate of new diagnoses has increased by 1% annually since 2012.

Mammograms can be scheduled at GRMC by calling 256-494-4600. Anyone needing a physician can visit bit.ly/GadsdenPhysicians or call 877-MyNewPCP.

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: Breast Cancer Awareness Month is a good time to get a mammogram