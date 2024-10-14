Lilly Ledbetter dies at 86; suit against Goodyear led to federal equal wage legislation

Lilly Ledbetter, whose quest to be paid equally to her male colleagues at Gadsden’s Goodyear Tire & Rubber Plant culminated in major anti-wage discrimination legislation bearing her name, died Saturday, according to media reports. She was 86.

Ledbetter, of Jacksonville, was employed at the Goodyear plant in 1979, starting at the same pay scale as male workers.

Over a 19-year career with the company, she rose to a salaried, supervisory role, but in 1998, as she neared retirement, she received an anonymous tip that male supervisors at the plant were making significantly higher salaries than her, as much as 40% more. She said later that she had no knowledge of the situation until that tip.

Ledbetter first filed a complaint against Goodyear with the Equal Opportunity Commission, then sued the company alleging wage discrimination under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Equal Pay Act of 1963.

“After nearly two decades of hard, proud work, I found out that I was making significantly less money than the men who were doing the same work as me,” Ledbetter recalled in a speech during the 2012 Democratic National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina. “I went home, talked to my husband and we decided to fight.”

A jury found in her favor on the Civil Rights Act claim, awarding her more than $3.5 million in back pay, punitive damages and damages for mental anguish; the amount was subsequently reduced to $360,000, the statutory maximum in such cases.

However, the 11 th Circuit Court of Appeals in 2005, and the U.S. Supreme Court in a 5-4 ruling two years later, overturned the verdict and the jury’s award, ruling that any legal challenge had to come within 180 days of the initial discriminatory action.

Congress plugged that loophole two years later, passing the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act, which extended the statute of limitations for an equal-pay lawsuit to 180 days every time a discriminatory paycheck is issued.

It was the first bill signed by President Barack Obama; Ledbetter was on hand for the ceremony.

“Lilly Ledbetter never set out to be a trailblazer or a household name,” Obama said in a Facebook post Sunday. “She just wanted to be paid the same as a man for her hard work. But this grandmother from Alabama kept on fighting until the day I signed the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act into law — my first as president.

“Lilly did what so many Americans before her have done: setting her sights high for herself and even higher for her children and grandchildren,” the former president said. “Michelle and I are grateful for her advocacy and her friendship, and we send our love and prayers to her family and everyone who is continuing the fight that she began.”

Ledbetter released a memoir in 2012, “Grace and Grit: My Fight for Equal Pay and Fairness at Goodyear and Beyond,” telling The Times in a 2011 interview following a local screening of a documentary about her case that it was to ensure “future generations” would “know what the history is.”

She continued to advocate for wage equality throughout her life, telling The Times in 2011 that “it’s the right thing to do and that’s who I am.”

Ledbetter was inducted into the National Women’s Hall of Fame in Seneca Falls, New York, in 2011. She recently received Advertising Week’s Future Is Female Lifetime Achievement Award, and “Lilly,” a film about her case with Patricia Clarkson in the title role, premiered last week.

Gadsden’s Goodyear plant closed in 2020.

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: Lilly Ledbetter dies at 86; suit against Goodyear led to federal equal wage legislation