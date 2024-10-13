Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • The Gadsden Times

    Etowah County home listings asked for less money in September – see the current median price here

    By USA TODAY Network,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N74iz_0w547FR500

    The median home in Etowah County listed for $251,175 in September, down 3.4% from the previous month's $259,950, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows .

    Compared to September 2023, the median home list price increased 9.3% from $229,900.

    The statistics in this article only pertain to houses listed for sale in Etowah County, not houses that were sold. Information on your local housing market, along with other useful community data, is available at data.gadsdentimes.com .

    Etowah County's median home was 1,969 square feet, listed at $127 per square foot. The price per square foot of homes for sale is up 11.9% from September 2023.

    Listings in Etowah County moved slowly, at a median 59 days listed compared to the September national median of 55 days on the market. In the previous month, homes had a median of 53 days on the market. Around 100 homes were newly listed on the market in September, a 3.8% decrease from 104 new listings in September 2023.

    The median home prices issued by Realtor.com may exclude many, or even most, of a market's homes. The price and volume represent only single-family homes, condominiums or townhomes. They include existing homes, but exclude most new construction as well as pending and contingent sales.

    In Alabama, median home prices were $329,000, a slight decrease from August. The median Alabama home listed for sale had 1,927 square feet, with a price of $164 per square foot.

    Throughout the United States, the median home price was $425,000, a slight decrease from the month prior. The median American home for sale was listed at 1,843 square feet, with a price of $227 per square foot.

    The median home list price used in this report represents the midway point of all the houses or units listed over the given period of time. Experts say the median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market than the average list price, which would mean taking the sum of all listing prices then dividing by the number of homes sold. The average can be skewed by one particularly low or high price.

    The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Realtor.com . Please leave any feedback or corrections for this story here . This story was written by Ozge Terzioglu.

    This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: Etowah County home listings asked for less money in September – see the current median price here

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Officer from MS Found in Patrol Car, Passed Out with Meth Pipe in Hand
    Mississippi News Group6 days ago
    COVID-19 Treatment Recalled Nationwide Due to Serious Health Risk
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Former West Union Teacher Indicted for Child Enticement
    Mississippi News Group3 days ago
    The new way biologists count Yellowstone-region grizzly bears, explained
    WyoFile5 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post21 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon2 days ago
    Yellowstone downshifts search for missing hiker from ‘rescue’ to ‘recovery’
    WyoFile13 days ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile14 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile15 days ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney12 days ago
    This Tiny Chihuahua Is Searching For A Home
    Camilo Díaz26 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria6 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt5 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza4 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today6 hours ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post12 days ago
    Denver spends another $6 million on migrants
    David Heitz28 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson7 days ago
    Serious Injuries in Manassas Pedestrian Crash; Driver Faces DUI Charges
    The Inside Scoop - PWC7 days ago
    50 houses remain empty; Brunswick Housing Authority says it’s due to its own mishaps
    The Current GA3 days ago
    More than 400 criminal cases under review after Wyoming lab fails firearms test
    WyoFile24 days ago
    Georgia board’s Trump loyalists OK rule to require ballot hand counts despite warnings by state AG
    The Current GA25 days ago
    State rebuffs claims that mandatory life sentences for people under 21 are unconstitutional
    WyoFile29 days ago
    You're Invited: Learn More About Fostering Rescue Dogs at Halloween Event on Cape Cod
    Dianna Carney9 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile13 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post13 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy