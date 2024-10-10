Open in App
    • The Gadsden Times

    Sunset Sips fundraiser for Downtown Gadsden Inc. set; tickets on sale

    By Greg Bailey, Gadsden Times,

    2 days ago

    There will be a chance to have some fun while enjoying the beauty of the Coosa River and aiding the cause of downtown Gadsden on Oct. 15.

    Tickets are on sale for Downtown Gadsden Inc.’s annual Sunset Sips fundraiser, which is set for 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Memorial Bridge on Broad Street.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UZT7t_0w1OGT0g00

    The bridge will be shut down to traffic and turned into a gathering spot where attendees can enjoy beer, wine and hors d'oeuvres.

    And according to a news release from DGI, they’ll be able to further sate their appetites at downtown restaurants, which are planning to offer specials for Sunset Sips participants.

    “... We encourage folks to continue the celebration with a wonderful evening meal,” DGI Director Kay Moore said.

    Money raised via Sunset Sips goes toward “our continued restoration efforts,” Moore said.

    The funds have been used for such projects as Christmas banners, the clock on Court Street and the speaker system that broadcasts music throughout downtown.

    Tickets are $50 each and limited to 300. They are available at the DGI office, 635 Broad St.; King’s Olive Oil, 534 Broad St.; and the Stone Market, 120 Chestnut St.; or online at downtowngadsden.com/sunset-sips .

    The event is sponsored by Morgan Stanley, Coosa Consulting, Greater Gadsden Area Tourism, Syndee Isbell at the Stone Market and Tripp Collins at Back Forty Beer Company.

    This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: Sunset Sips fundraiser for Downtown Gadsden Inc. set; tickets on sale

