    What channel is NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 on today? Time, TV schedule for Talladega fall race

    By Maxwell Donaldson, Gadsden Times,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SmGJI_0vwEs6UD00

    It's Race Day in Alabama .

    The NASCAR Cup Series is at Talladega Superspeedway for the YellaWood 500 for the 2024 fall race at the track in east Alabama.

    Ryan Blaney is the defending champion in the fall race, but Tyler Reddick took home a win in the fall race. Blaney is the top playoff driver starting in fifth, but Michael McDowell will lead the field to green for the second time at Talladega this year.

    The race will start at 1 p.m. on NBC.

    WATCH NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 Talladega Superspeedway race on FUBO

    WHO TO WATCH FOR: What to know about NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 race at Talladega Superspeedway

    WHAT TO KNOW: NASCAR cup series 2024 fall Talladega race: Schedule, tickets, parking, TV

    What channel is NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 Talladega Superspeedway race on today?

    TV Channel: NBC

    Livestream: Fubo (free trial): Peacock (subscriber only).

    NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 race at Talladega Superspeedway will be on NBC and can be streamed on FUBO (free trial) and Peacock .

    NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 Talladega Superspeedway race time today

    • Date: Sunday, Oct. 6
    • Start time: 1 p.m. CT

    The NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 race will start at 1 p.m. CT at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama.

    NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 at Talladega starting order

    Row 1: Michael McDowell, Austin Cindric

    Row 2: Todd Gilliland, Kyle Busch

    Row 3: Ryan Blaney, Joey Logano

    Row 4: Austin Dillon, Denny Hamlin

    Row 5: Harrison Burton, Daniel Hemric

    Row 6: Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson

    Row 7: Brad Keselowski, Tyler Reddick

    Row 8: Ty Gibbs, William Byron

    Row 9: Shane Van Gisbergen, Ryan Preece

    Row 10: Josh Berry, Chris Buescher

    Row 11: Christopher Bell, Noah Gragson

    Row 12: Alex Bowman, Martin Truex Jr.

    Row 13: AJ Allmendinger, Bubba Wallace

    Row 14: Ross Chastain, Corey LaJoie

    Row 15: John H. Nemechek, Erik Jones

    Row 16: Daniel Suarez, Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

    Row 17: Anthony Alfredo, Cody Ware

    Row 18: Justin Haley, Chase Briscoe

    Row 19: Carson Hocevar, BJ McLeod

    Row 20: Zane Smith, JJ Yeley

    This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: What channel is NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 on today? Time, TV schedule for Talladega fall race

