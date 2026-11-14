When JPMorgan Chase opened a 6,500-person campus outside Dallas, it wasn't chasing cheap rent. It saw the beginning of opportunity. The bank now employs more people in Texas, about 32,000, than in New York State, where its headquarters still sits. The Park Avenue tower isn't moving but the company's center of gravity already has.

That's the part of the Southern boom narrative most business leaders still misread. The question was never whether it's happening. The question is how long the window will remain open. The South's advantages are concrete, finite, and being consumed in real time. The AI build-out pouring hundreds of billions into Texas and Georgia is straining grids never designed for it. Water, not taxes, is becoming the binding constraint of the decade. The reapportionment that will hand the region outsized political clout doesn't arrive until 2030—but the land, power contracts, and talent pipelines that decide the winners are being locked in this year. Companies treating the South as a bet they can make at leisure are already arriving late.

In 2023, Bloomberg reported that for the first time in records dating to the 1990s, six Southern states—Florida, Texas, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee—contributed more to national GDP than the entire Washington-New York-Boston corridor. By 2025, Bloomberg Businessweek had stopped hedging: "The United States Is Southern Now."

The numbers are hard to overstate. The South has captured roughly two-thirds of all U.S. job growth since early 2020 and nearly all of the nation's population gains since the last census—with Texas and Florida alone responsible for about 70 percent of the country's growth. The latest data only reinforces the trend: our new report, Accelerating South, documents that all five of the top net-domestic-migration states in the country in 2024–2025 were southern, with Florida and South Carolina tying for the nation's highest real GDP growth rate at 3.1 percent—and South Carolina logging its third consecutive year near the top of the national leaderboard.

For most of American history, the opposite was true: the South trailed the nation in income, education, and infrastructure. The "New South" is itself nearly 140 years old—Atlanta Constitution editor Henry Grady coined it in an 1886 speech urging the region to rebuild around industry rather than plantation agriculture. That vision took more than a century to arrive. It's fully here, now.

What changed is no mystery: lower taxes, lighter regulation, cheaper land, warm weather—and remote work, which removed the last excuse to stay. But the more telling development isn't where people moved. It's what they're building.

Consider the "Battery Belt," the corridor across Georgia, the Carolinas, Tennessee, and Alabama that has drawn more than $80 billion in EV and battery investment—Hyundai's $7.6 billion Metaplant near Savannah, Ford's $5.6 billion BlueOval City outside Memphis—bets that once defined Michigan and Ohio. When federal EV credits lapsed in late 2025, several projects stalled, proof that policy still writes these stories. The bigger rush is digital: Texas leads the nation with roughly $517 billion in announced data-center projects, and the region's AI build-out now tops half a trillion dollars. The physical infrastructure of artificial intelligence is being poured into Southern soil.

Population is the raw material of representation, and here the story becomes about power. Members from Southern states already chair roughly half of the U.S. House's standing committees. The 2030 census will compound the advantage: the Brennan Center projects the South could gain about nine seats—its largest single-decade gain ever—with Texas adding four and Florida three, while New York loses three, Illinois two, and California as many as four, only the second seat loss in the state's 175-year history.

But the South isn’t a conservative monolith. Its largest metros—Atlanta, Houston, Charlotte, the new Research Triangle—are diverse and politically competitive, and most of the region's recent growth has come from Black, Latino, and Asian residents. That's why Arizona, Georgia, and North Carolina anchor every serious battleground debate: the growth that gives Republicans a structural edge also gives Democrats their clearest path to contest it. The South isn't just gaining power—it's becoming where national power is decided.

That underlines the mistake business leaders make with a shift this size: treating it like the weather, something to dress for rather than to influence. The policy architecture of the new South is still being drafted. The companies that show up to help shape the region will have a say in writing the rules they'll operate under for the next generation. The ones that stay on the sidelines inherit whatever gets decided without them.

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Howard Franklin is the founder and CEO of Ohio River South, and the author of Accelerating South: Risks, Rewards & The Road Ahead*, the inaugural annual report on political risk and emerging opportunity across the American South.

