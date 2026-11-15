Fresno State defeated UC Riverside 89-80 at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026. ANTHONY GALAVIZ/agalaviz@fresnobee.com

Fresno State men’s basketball coach Vance Walberg was pleased with how well his team played in the first half, scoring 50 points.

The Bulldogs won the game 89-80 in a nonconference game, before 2,783 fans at the Save Mart Center.

However, the second half presented a different challenge.

Turnovers and missed opportunities prevented Fresno State from maintaining the same offensive rhythm, including 9 missed free throws after halftime.

While Walberg acknowledged those mistakes, he also pointed to the importance of learning how to handle adversity and protect a lead.

“The biggest takeaway is the first half. I think they saw how well they can play,” Walberg said. “And then, in the second half, they saw what happens if we don’t do the little things.”

The first half offered a glimpse of what the team is capable of when everything is clicking.

Fresno State (3-1) shot 54% from the field, taking advantage of opportunities created by its ball movement and ability to attack the basket.

Walberg credited the team’s offensive execution, particularly against an opposing defense that applied pressure.

“They wanted to get right into us, so I just wanted to open up the court,” Walberg said. “I think Dragos (Lungu) and Roger (Fabrega Urpina) are two guys that can really get to the rack, and we wanted to open up the gap for them.”

Bradley Henige and Lungu each finished with 21 points.

Bullogs women continue to roll

Four Fresno State players scored in double figures, led by Ashlyn Rean’s 18 points in an 85-71 victory over Northern Arizona.

Mekhia Chase scored 17 points, while Lola Donez added 15 points and Jada Hunter scored 14 points off the bench.

Ivy Brown contributed with 12 rebounds.

Fresno State coach Ryan McCarthy gave a dose of praise to Brown.

“I wish she thought she was as good as I think she is,” McCarthy said. “I think she could have had a double-double really easily. She’s a monster on the glass, she’s strong, and she’s explosive. That’s an area we’ve tried to instill pride in because she gets us extra possessions.”

The Bulldogs made five 3-pointers, while pushing their lead to 80-67.

Fresno State (3-1) held Northern Arizona without a field goal over the final 3:44 and scored the last five points of the game.

McCarthy hopes his team continues to get better.

“I watch practice every night before I go to bed, and I have notes about what I was us to improve. When we wake up and have a staff meeting, we talk about those things and get everyone’s opinions. This game will be no different. I’m really proud of the steps we’ve made from a rebounding standpoint and our commitment on the glass.”