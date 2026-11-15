Mozes Morris runs for a 92-yard touchdown for Fresno City College on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026. Screenshot from Diablo Valley College

Christian English passed for 290 yards and two touchdowns, while Mozes Morris rushed for 141 yards and two touchdowns to lead Fresno City College to a 48-19 victory over Diablo Valley in a Northern California playoff game Saturday afternoon.

The Rams also received a dominant performance from their defense, which came up with four interceptions and two sacks.

Cannon Parks returned an interception 33 yards for a touchdown, giving Fresno City a 31-13 lead and helping the Rams take control of the game.

Morris, the son of former Fresno City College standout Maurice Morris, who went on to play at Oregon and in the NFL, broke loose for a 92-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to extend the Rams’ lead to 38-13.

Maurice Morris played for the Rams from 1998 to 1999. He was later selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the second round of the 2002 NFL draft. He also played for the Detroit Lions from 2009 to 2011.

Fresno City finished with four interceptions. Parks, Bronson Williams, Geremy Molett and Josue Madrigales each came up with a pick. The Rams also recorded two sacks.

With the victory, Fresno City advances to the Northern California semifinals, where it will face defending state champion College of San Mateo.