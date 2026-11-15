Fresno State football coach Matt Entz talks after the Bulldogs’ 37-35 loss to Texas State on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2026. Screenshot from Fresno State Athletics

When things seem to go right for Fresno State, the Bulldogs somehow find a way to lose in the most frustrating, missed-opportunity kind of fashion.

The Bulldogs needed only a field goal to win against Texas State. But in steady rain in San Marcos, quarterback Jayden Mandal mishandled a shotgun snap and fumbled the ball, which the Bobcats recovered to secure a 37-35 victory in a Pac-12 showdown.

“No fun to lose,” Bulldogs coach Matt Entz said after the game.

Entz added that he was proud of his players’ resilience and their ability to continue battling back despite the adversity.

Fresno State knew it would be in a shootout against Texas State. It was simply a matter of starting fast and finishing strong.

The Bulldogs accomplished the first part but failed miserably at the second, with the heavy rain adding another layer of difficulty.

With the loss, Fresno State is mathematically eliminated from contention for the Pac-12 Conference championship game, dropping to 2-4 in conference play and 5-5 overall.

The Bulldogs have at least two games remaining, including the Flex game, and are now one win away from becoming bowl eligible.

Playing in a bowl game for the sixth consecutive season was within reach.

They let another opportunity slip away.

Fresno State had plenty of chances to put the game away.

Even special teams coordinator John Baxter pulled out a trick play, and special teams provided one of the game’s biggest highlights with Rayshon Luke’s 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

But when it mattered most, the Bulldogs failed to deliver.

Fresno State had an opportunity to take control and potentially run out the clock after Gerayas Grimes forced a fumble at the Bulldogs’ 1-yard line and recovered it in the end zone with 5:55 remaining.

Instead, Mandal threw an interception to Michael Patterson, giving the ball right back to the Bobcats.

Nine plays later, Texas State scored the go-ahead touchdown to take a 37-35 lead with one minute remaining. Brayden Walton blocked the extra-point attempt, leaving the door open for Fresno State to steal the victory.

The Bulldogs still had a chance to win.

But the final fumble cost them an opportunity to attempt a potentially game-winning field goal by Manake Watanabe, who had earlier scored a touchdown on a fake field goal to cut Texas State’s lead to 31-28 in the third quarter.

Fresno State’s final two offensive possessions ultimately proved costly.

Rather than leaning on the running game to pick up valuable yards and potentially move the chains, the Bulldogs continued to put the ball in the air. One of Mandal’s passes did result in a 10-yard completion to Josiah Freeman, but running the ball should have been a bigger part of the late-game strategy.

Donelson and Luke were capable of providing the yardage Fresno State needed.

Instead, the Bulldogs are left wondering what could have been.

That has become the frustrating theme of Fresno State’s season: missed opportunities, questionable decisions and an inability to finish games when the outcome is within reach.

The Bulldogs can still salvage something from the season by earning bowl eligibility with one more victory. But simply reaching a bowl game should not be the standard for a program that entered the season expecting to compete for a Pac-12 championship.