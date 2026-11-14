Jesse Boy owners Ajay Hira (left) and Jesse Cho (right), with the store’s manager, Mackenzie. AMBER HAIR/amber.hair@fresnobee.com

The newest restaurant at River Park Shopping Center is run by faces familiar to Fresno.

Ajay Hira and Jesse Cho, the owners of Jesse Boy, also own the Yogurtland a few doors down.

They opened the doors Friday to a steady stream of people eager to try out their food with a $5 sampler. The sampler comes with a chicken wing, a tender and a piece of breaded and fried cauliflower, as well as a bed of fries and a container of sauce. Hira estimated that by mid-afternoon Jesse Boy had already served more than 200 customers, having only opened at 11 a.m.

“This is definitely a blessing, to have so many people in the restaurant,” Hira said.

Hira and Cho have been friends and business partners for more than a decade now, and described each other as brothers. They started testing the concept that became Jesse Boy about eight years ago in Los Angeles, trying out different approaches at farmer’s markets, and even opened a Jesse Boy restaurant in West Hollywood in 2018.

Jesse Boy offers bowls, plates, sandwiches and sliders in original and spicy, and has four sauces to dip food in, including JB sauce, house ponzu, diablo sauce and sesame dressing. The restaurant also has a number of sides, such as rice, French fries, salad, pickled radish and coleslaw, and four specialty drinks: Peachy JB, which has the flavor profile of a peach ring, yuzu tart and two flavors of slushies — pineapple and strawberry cream.

The cauliflower is fried in a separate fryer from the meat, something Jesse Boys advertises on its main menu.

“Even in my family, there’s some people who can have meat and who can’t,” Hira said. “This is a simple menu, but it reaches all diets.”

Jesse Boy is named after the head chef, Cho, who designed the menu. Cho lives in Fresno, while Hira moved down to Los Angeles to be closer to family.

“I love feeding people, and I love Fresno,” Cho said.

One of the aspects of the restaurant the business partners appreciate most is the space inside the new restaurant: their WeHo space is a “hole in the wall,” according to Hira.

“Coming from LA, this is an upgrade,” Cho said.

Hira said the restaurant’s soft opening date was chosen to coincide with River Park’s Christmas tree lighting event, happening later that night. Jesse Boy is also in a central area for the shopping center’s weekly farmer’s market events, which Hira said they plan to be open for.

“It really takes us back to our roots,” Hira said.

The restaurant’s grand opening is tentatively planned for Dec. 12, about a month after their soft opening. Hira said that a portion of their sales that day will be donated to Valley Children’s Hospital.

Jesse Boy first announced it was coming to River Park in May, but the plan has been in motion since March.

“It’s been quite the journey,” Hira said.

Details: Jesse Boy is located at 140 E. Paseo Del Centro in the River Park Shopping Center, between Claire’s and Kids Empire, across from BarrelHouse Brewing Co.