Fresno police investigate a crash, involving a motorcycle on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026. ANTHONY GALAVIZ/agalaviz@fresnobee.com

A motorcycle rider was killed Friday night in a two-vehicle crash in Fresno.

Officers responded shortly after 11 p.m. to the area of Blackstone and San Jose avenues.

Fresno police Lt. James Rossetti said a vehicle was traveling southbound on Blackstone Avenue when it was rear-ended by the motorcyclist.

Emergency medical personnel took the motorcyclist to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle was cooperative, and alcohol and drugs were not believed to be factors in the crash, police said.

Both northbound and southbound lanes of Blackstone Avenue were closed for several hours following the crash, Rossetti said.