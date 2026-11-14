Kingsburg’s Dylan Darling, center, leaps over Golden West’s Noah Apolinario before running the ball in for a touchdown Friday, Nov. 6, 2026 in Kingsburg. Kingsburg led 27-0 at halftime. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA/ezamora@fresnobee.com

Christmas might’ve came early for the Kingsburg High football team.

The fourth-seeded Vikings had big contributions from Clayton Warkentin and Dylan Darling in a 31-24 victory over No. 12 San Joaquin Memorial in a Central Section Division II semifinal game.

And before Kingsburg’s ended, they found out they will be hosting the semifinal game when No. 9 Centennial upset No. 1 Independence 20-16.

Kingsburg and Centennial will meet in the semifinals.

Warkentin finished the game with 143 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Darling ran for 199 yards and a touchdown.

Kingsburg outgained the Panthers 426-255.

Kingsburg ran for 232 yards.

No. 2 Tulare Western 26, No. 7 San Luis Obispo 14: Freshman Isaiah Gomez rushed for 94 yards and two touchdowns , to lead the Mustangs past the Tigers and into the Division II semifinals.

Tulare Western won its 11th game, tieing a season record and rallying from a 14-13 deficit in the third quarter. Steady rain at Bob Mathias Stadium kept the offenses down in a game that took only 1 hour, 53 minutes to play.

Trailing 19-14, San Luis Obispo drove to the Western 18 and was stopped as Carter Acevedo batted down a fourth down pass. The Mustangs then went 82 yards to wrap up the game, capped by Amarion Taylor’s 40-yard touchdown reception.

Ethan Esquibel had a sack and fumble recovery for the Mustangs.

Division III

Elijah Chalabian broke a 55-yard run in the first quarter, and Kingston Bowen had a 40-yard interception return for a touchdown in the fourth-seeded Lions’ 27-17 victory over No. 5 Kennedy.

Kerman controlled the game from the onset.

Nate Myers also had an interception for Kerman.

No. 2 Immanuel 40, No. 7 Lompoc 13: Jonah Thomas completed 7 of 15 for 211 yards and four touchdowns in the Eagles win. Carter Zulik had 3 receptions for 162 yards and three touchdowns.

Immanuel ran for 411 yards, led by Zulik’s 312.

Division IV

McLane made two goal line stops and Matthew Zamora ran for over 200 yards and three touchdowns, leading No. 8 past top-seed Chowchilla 21-7.

It wasn’t just the Highlanders’ offense.

McLane had eight sacks, led by Noah Bridges’ and Junior Raygoza’s two sacks.

No. 10 Roosevelt 28, No. 2 Coalinga 7: Malachi White ran for three scores, leading the Rough Riders to the victory over the Horned Toads.

Roosevelt dominated early and often. Adrian Flores scored on a 9-yard run before giving way to White who scored on runs of 18, 36 and 1 yard.

The Rough Riders will face No. 14 Atascadero in the semifinals.

Division V

No. 10 Roosevelt 28, No. 2 Coalinga 7: Malachi White ran for three scores, leading the Rough Riders to the victory over the Horned Toads.

Roosevelt dominated early and often. Adrian Flores scored on a 9-yard run before giving way to White who scored on runs of 18, 36 and 1 yard.

The Rough Riders will face No. 14 Atascadero in the semifinals.

No. 12 Reedley 44, No. 12 Caruthers 30: Reedley Aiden Paz passed for 299 yards and five touchdowns in the Pirates’ win over the Blue Raiders.

Kyle Bacon was Paz’s go-to receiver, finishing with 9 receptions for 212 yards and four touchdowns.