undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
Central East season ends with shocking semifinal loss; Buchanan to play for title
By Anthony Galaviz,13 days ago
Injuries were a major challenge for the Central East football team this season. A lack of depth also created problems for the Bengals.
But coach Kyle Biggs never makes excuses, especially during the Central Section playoffs.
The top-seeded Bengals saw their season come to an end Friday night with a 44-35 loss to No. 4 Bakersfield in a Division I-AA semifinal game at Deran Koligian Stadium.
Central East trailed the Drillers for most of the game but had an opportunity to take the lead late in the fourth quarter. However, an interception sealed the victory for Bakersfield.
The Drillers held a 20-point lead in the fourth quarter before the Bengals mounted a rally, cutting the deficit to 34-28. But Bakersfield maintained its composure and held on for the win.
Central East will be left wondering what might have been, particularly after losing star wide receiver Bayon Harris earlier in the season. Running back Andrew Garcia also missed several games because of injury before returning later in the season.
The Bengals were also without defensive back Jontae Della, who suffered an injury earlier in the season and never returned.
Bakersfield will advance to face No. 2 Buchanan for the Central Section championship next Friday.
Another big game by Buchanan RBs
The Bears earned their spot in the title game with a 37-26 victory over No. 6 Clovis West.
Running back Carvell Wafer Jr. led Buchanan with three touchdowns, while Gannon Sever added a rushing touchdown.
The Bears controlled much of the game and maintained their advantage throughout, holding off a late Clovis West rally to secure the victory.
“I’m very proud of how well our players performed in the first half, especially through that rough weather,” Buchanan coach Ross Wood said. “That Clovis West team fought until the very end like we expected. We played complimentary football until the very end. We’re looking forward to hosting the CIF Central Section championship next week.”