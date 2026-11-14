Central East's head coach Kyle Biggs is seen along the sidelines against Bakersfield in playoff action Friday, Nov. 13, 2026 in Fresno. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA/ezamora@fresnobee.com

Injuries were a major challenge for the Central East football team this season. A lack of depth also created problems for the Bengals.

But coach Kyle Biggs never makes excuses, especially during the Central Section playoffs.

The top-seeded Bengals saw their season come to an end Friday night with a 44-35 loss to No. 4 Bakersfield in a Division I-AA semifinal game at Deran Koligian Stadium.

Central East trailed the Drillers for most of the game but had an opportunity to take the lead late in the fourth quarter. However, an interception sealed the victory for Bakersfield.

The Drillers held a 20-point lead in the fourth quarter before the Bengals mounted a rally, cutting the deficit to 34-28. But Bakersfield maintained its composure and held on for the win.

Central East will be left wondering what might have been, particularly after losing star wide receiver Bayon Harris earlier in the season. Running back Andrew Garcia also missed several games because of injury before returning later in the season.

The Bengals were also without defensive back Jontae Della, who suffered an injury earlier in the season and never returned.

Bakersfield will advance to face No. 2 Buchanan for the Central Section championship next Friday.

Another big game by Buchanan RBs

The Bears earned their spot in the title game with a 37-26 victory over No. 6 Clovis West.

Running back Carvell Wafer Jr. led Buchanan with three touchdowns, while Gannon Sever added a rushing touchdown.

The Bears controlled much of the game and maintained their advantage throughout, holding off a late Clovis West rally to secure the victory.

“I’m very proud of how well our players performed in the first half, especially through that rough weather,” Buchanan coach Ross Wood said. “That Clovis West team fought until the very end like we expected. We played complimentary football until the very end. We’re looking forward to hosting the CIF Central Section championship next week.”

Central East's quarterback Jelani Dippel, center, is sacked by Bakersfield during the third quarter of playoff action Friday, Nov. 13, 2026 in Fresno. Bakersfield beat Central East 44-35. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA/ezamora@fresnobee.com

Central East quarterback Jelani Dippel, left, is forced out of bounds near the goal line in playoff action against Bakersfield Friday, Nov. 13, 2026 in Fresno. Bakersfield beat Central East 44-35. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA/ezamora@fresnobee.com

Central East's Titus Thomas makes the catch covered by Bakersfield's Genesis McKethan, background, in playoff action Friday, Nov. 13, 2026 in Fresno. Bakersfield beat Central East 44-35. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA/ezamora@fresnobee.com

Central East quarterback Jelani Dippel, center, scrambles down field against Bakersfield in playoff action Friday, Nov. 13, 2026 in Fresno. Bakersfield beat Central East 44-35. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA/ezamora@fresnobee.com

Central East's Xavior Jones, left, attempts the catch but fumbles with Amir Hollins, center, blocking Bakersfield's Damariae Lee, right, in third quarter playoff action Friday, Nov. 13, 2026 in Fresno. Bakersfield beat Central East 44-35. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA/ezamora@fresnobee.com

Central East's head football coach Kyle Biggs center, is seen along the sidelines in playoff action against Bakersfield Friday, Nov. 13, 2026 in Fresno. Bakersfield beat Central East 44-35. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA/ezamora@fresnobee.com

Central East's Titus Thomas , center, signals a first down against Bakersfield in playoff action Friday, Nov. 13, 2026 in Fresno. Bakersfield beat Central East 44-35. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA/ezamora@fresnobee.com