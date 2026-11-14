A TV screen inside Fresno Yosemite International Airport showed delays and cancellations on Friday, Nov. 13, 2026, after the FAA grounded flights across the country. THADDEUS MILLER/tmiller@fresnobee.com

Travelers looking to leave Fresno Yosemite International Airport lingered inside the terminal Friday, hoping to catch a delayed flight or weighing their options after regulators grounded airplanes across the country for safety reasons.

The Federal Aviation Administration ordered the stoppage “due to extraordinary circumstances and reasons for safety” related to ​traffic control communications ‌issues.. The ground stop was lifted around 8:30 p.m. Eastern, but travelers still faced a slow resumption of flights.

At a White House news briefing Friday night, Sean Duffy, secretary of transportation, said the order had been lifted, but it would take time to “unwind what’s happened.”

Kimberly Perry and Vanessa Vera sat in seats just outside the TSA baggage screening area, refreshing smartphone apps for the latest on their Southwest Airlines flight to Las Vegas that was supposed to leave about 3:30 p.m. They didn’t know each other before Friday, but were both headed to Sin City.

“We have high hopes. We’re going to think positive,” said Perry, 59, of Los Banos. “It’s my son’s 30th birthday, so I have to get there either tonight or tomorrow. There’s no turning back.”

She was also keeping her eye on TV screens inside the airport that listed arrivals and departures, because she was told the incoming flight from Denver would be the plane she’d fly out on.

Vera, 27, said she was in town training Fresno medical staff to use medical imaging equipment such as MRI, CT, ultrasound and mammogram machines. She said she was considering other transportation to take her home to Phoenix, her destination after a stop in Vegas.

“I’m going to say 7 p.m. is when I’m throwing in the towel,” she said. “If I don’t hear anything, then I’ll figure something else out. Probably the bus.”

At least one incoming flight was diverted from Oakland to Fresno, and multiple departures were called back from their gates to leave Fresno, according to Mark Thorpe, the aviation director at Fresno Yosemite International Airport.

He said the FAA made the decision, and he had not been briefed on why flights had been halted, but added it is rare and “must be pretty serious circumstances to have a nationwide grounding.”

This is only the second time a nationwide ground stop has been ordered since Sept. 11, 2001. The other occurred in 2023 and was caused by a major computer outage.

Another traveler, Tom Avinelis, 68, said he had an Alaska Airlines flight scheduled to take him home to Portland at 5:20 p.m., but learned as he arrived to the airport that his flight had been canceled. He was in town for a celebration of life, and said his Plan B was to stay the night at his brother’s house before checking flights the next day.

“They’ve scheduled (a flight) for tomorrow, but they can’t assure me of anything yet,” he said. “They don’t have any idea, from what I can tell.”

Avinelis said he momentarily considered getting a rental car for the more than 11-hour drive to the City of Roses, but was told they were all taken, with a long waiting list. He had plans to host a fundraiser back home for some missionaries this weekend.

“It’ll be a challenge. We’ll make do,” he said.

The city of Fresno released a statement from Mayor Jerry Dyer late Friday, noting the city was monitoring the issue and speaking with FAA and local airline officials.

“I know how frustrating and concerning this situation is for people trying to get to their destinations, especially those who are stranded and waiting for answers,” Dyer said in the statement. “Our priority is making sure passengers are safe and that flights can resume as quickly and safely as possible.”

Fresno resident Lydia Torres said she would likely miss her 79th birthday celebration in San Diego, a tradition of a few years with a friend who shares the birthday. Her Alaska Airlines flight set to leave at 4:30 p.m. was canceled.

“They could rebook us, but we wouldn’t be able to get there till 4 o’clock tomorrow, which is — we’d miss the whole party,” she said. “He was getting a spot on the beach, and he was going to rent a taco truck, and we were going to play volleyball and other games.”

She was using her smartphone to try and see what hotel and other reservations she could salvage as she sat on a bench outside the terminal where drivers drop off departing passengers.

The Fresno State football team avoided the Federal Aviation Administration’s ground stop by departing Fresno before the order halted flights nationwide. The Bulldogs left at 12:25 p.m. aboard a Sun Country Airlines flight, about an hour before the FAA ordered the ground stop.

Many were not so lucky. Crystal Beavers, 36, of Aberdeen, Washington, waited at the rideshare pickup area for a driver to take her to Oakland. She left Seattle early Friday on the way to the Bay Area, where she had a court-ordered meeting, but the flight was diverted into Fresno.

“They just gave us a $200 Lyft voucher, and that wasn’t even enough for our ride. I had to ask my aunt to send us some, like a Lyft e-card,” she said. “We just have to sit here and wait because we don’t have money to pay for anything.”