Fresno State celebrates its lead at the end of the third quarter against Oregon State Saturday night, Oct. 31, 2026 in Fresno. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA/ezamora@fresnobee.com

The Fresno State football team avoided the Federal Aviation Administration’s ground stop Friday afternoon, departing Fresno before the order halted flights nationwide.

The Bulldogs departed Fresno Yosemite International Airport at 12:25 p.m. aboard a Sun Country Airlines flight, about an hour before the FAA ordered the ground stop, according to a Fresno State spokesperson.

The team was scheduled to arrive in Austin, Texas, but the flight diverted to San Antonio. The team will board a bus to travel to Austin, where they are staying.

Fresno State is scheduled to face Texas State at 1 p.m. Saturday in a Pac-12 matchup in San Marcos.

Before takeoff, the Bulldogs posted a video showing coach Matt Entz greeting players as they boarded the plane.

The FAA announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that a temporary telecommunications outage had prompted the ground stop.

“Out of an abundance of caution all flights have been halted,” the FAA posted. “Every flight has been accounted for and international flights will be handled on a case by case basis.”