Hume Lake has reopened to limited recreation, but some secondary roads remain closed until spring because of potential hazards from the Rough fire. CRAIG KOHLRUSS/ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

Drivers heading to two California national parks have fewer options as winter approaches.

Highway 180 closed at Hume Lake Junction at noon Friday, Kings Canyon National Park officials announced Friday, Nov. 13, on Facebook.

“Another season in Cedar Grove comes to an end as the winter road closure begins,” park officials said.

The highway runs from Mendota through Fresno, climbing east into the Sierra Nevada to the national park.

Kings Canyon and neighboring Sequoia National Park cover 1,353 square miles of mountains, canyons and towering trees, attracting more than 1.5 million visitors annually, The Fresno Bee reported.

Here are details on road conditions in Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks:

Bullfrog Lake at Kings Canyon National Park. More than three dozen frogs were released in alpine lakes at Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Park on Aug. 7, according to Oakland Zoo. Getty Images/iStockphoto

How long will Highway 180 stay closed?

Highway 180 will remain closed Kings Canyon National Park until spring.

The road “typically reopens to the public in late April, depending on road and weather conditions,” park officials said. “See you next year, wonders of the wilderness!”

Which roads are closed in Sequoia National Park?

In Sequoia National Park, Middle Fork Road was closed to vehicles as of Friday, according to park officials.

However, the roadway leading to Buckeye Flat Campground remains open to pedestrian traffic.

Crystal Cave Road in the Giant Forest area was closed for the season, with plans to reopen in spring 2027.

Mineral King Road was also closed.

It should reopen to traffic on the Wednesday before Memorial Day, park officials said.

What’s closed in King Canyon National Park?

Redwood Mountain Road in Kings Canyon National Park was open under an active alert.

The road experienced tread damage and hazard trees following the 2021 KNP Complex Fire, official said, noting that temporary repairs are in place.

“Some trails are closed in the Grant Grove area due to prescribed burn activity,” park officials said.

Pine Flat Road, leading to Pine Flat Dam, is seen closed outside the Piedra Post Office and near the Choinumni Park entrance Thursday, March 9, 2023 east of Fresno. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA/ezamora@fresnobee.com

How do I check road conditions in Sequoia and Kings Canyon?

According to the National Park Service, weather and road conditions can change rapidly, often multiple times per day.

Check for up-to-date information before out, but remember conditions and chain requirements may change by the time you arrive.

For 24-hour in-park road conditions, call 559-565-3341 and press 1. Then press 1 again.

For general road conditions in Kings Canyon and Sequoia national parks, visit the Road Conditions page.

For information about roads outside the parks, visit the Caltrans website or call 800-427-7623.

Here are some winter driving tips shared by National Park service

Ensure that your chains fit your tires. Practice installing them before you need them.

Use low gears, especially when driving downhill.

Never stop or park in a traffic lane.

If your rear-wheel-drive vehicle skids: Reduce gas and steer where you want to go.

Shady areas and bridge surfaces can be treacherously icy even when other sections of roadway are not.

Marco Aguilera, left, watches as his brother Adrian Aguilera, both from Salinas, installs tire cables where chain control is enforced Saturday, March 3, 2018 along Highway 168 on the way to Shaver Lake, CA. The two were taking their families to the snow around Shaver Lake. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA/ezamora@fresnobee.com

Do I need snow chains or cables in California?

All vehicles including four-wheel, and all-wheel drive must carry chains or cables in chain control zones. The speed limit is 25 miles per hour whenever chain requirements are in effect, regardless of posted speed limits.

Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Park uses a three-tier-system for chain requirements during winter:

R1 : Tire chains or traction devices must be installed unless your vehicle has at least two snow-tread tires on the drive wheels.

: Tire chains or traction devices must be installed unless your vehicle has at least two snow-tread tires on the drive wheels. R2 : Tire chains or traction devices must be installed unless your vehicle is all-wheel drive or four-wheel drive (AWD/4WD) with snow-tread tires on all four wheels.

: Tire chains or traction devices must be installed unless your vehicle is all-wheel drive or four-wheel drive (AWD/4WD) with snow-tread tires on all four wheels. R3: Tire chains or traction devices must be installed on all vehicles.

If you do not have chains or cables, rent or buy them before entering the parks. Rentals cost up to $65 per day, while purchases can go up to $200.