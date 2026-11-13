A crowd of people at Fresno Yosemite International Airport winds through security measures in August 2006. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA/ezamora@fresnobee.com

The Fresno Yosemite International Airport grounded its flights Friday after the U.S. ‌Federal Aviation Administration ordered the stoppage “due to extraordinary circumstance and reasons for safety.”

Shortly before the ⁠announcement, the FAA halted traffic in Chicago ​due to ​air ​traffic control communications ‌issues. The agency said, “All departing traffic should remain ground stopped until further notice.” The FAA said international ‌flights will be ​managed on ​a ​case-by-case basis, Reuters reported on Friday.

At least one incoming flight was diverted from Oakland to Fresno, and multiple departures were called back from their gates to leave Fresno, according to Mark Thorpe, the aviation director at Fresno Yosemite International Airport.

He said the FAA made the decision, and he had not been briefed on why flights were halted, but added it is rare.

“It must be pretty serious circumstances to have a nationwide grounding,” Thorpe said in a phone call to The Bee.

He said the silver lining in the airport disruption was that it didn’t come closer to Thanksgiving, the busiest time of year for most travelers. It was unclear how long the stoppage would affect flights and passengers in Fresno, he said.

This is only the second time a nationwide ground stop has been ordered since Sept. 11, 2001. The other occurred in 2023 and was caused by a major computer outage.

Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy blamed a communications problem at air traffic control centers in a post to X.

There is no estimated time for when the ground stop will be lifted. The order covers all California airports.