California Highway Patrol reported a two-car collision at Butte and American avenues on Monday, Oct. 20, 2025. One person died in the crash. Fresno BEE ARCHIVES ERIC PAUL ZAMORA/ezamora@fresnobee.com

Interstate 5 in San Joaquin County is the most dangerous highway stretch in the Central Valley for Thanksgiving week travel, ranking 14th in California, according to a new analysis of California Highway Patrol crash data from 2021 to 2025.

That stretch of highway saw 49 crashes that injured 64 people and killed three during Thanksgiving week over the five years, according to the analysis by Mason Law.

The analysis looked at crashes on highways statewide where at least one person was injured or killed, Monday through Sunday of Thanksgiving week. It found that over the past five Thanksgiving weeks, Wednesdays saw the most crashes (824), and Thanksgiving Day had the fewest (493) statewide. Thanksgiving week highway deaths fell from 37 in 2021 to 20 in 2025.

Highway 99 in Merced County ranked as the 22nd most dangerous, with 35 crashes that injured 66 people and killed two.

Highway 99 was also ranked the 28th most dangerous in Kern County, 38th in San Joaquin County, 41st in Stanislaus County, 46th in Tulare County and 66th in Fresno County.

Fresno County Thanksgiving week crash data

The stretch of Interstate 5 in Fresno County ranked 53rd most dangerous in the state, with 21 crashes that injured or killed someone during Thanksgiving week over the past five years. Those crashes injured 34 people and killed one, according to the analysis.

Highway 180 in Fresno County ranked 59th. It saw 20 crashes that injured 29 people and killed one.

Highway 99 in Fresno County ranked as the 66th most dangerous, with 22 crashes that injured 29 people.

Across all numbered highways in Fresno County, there were 91 crashes during Thanksgiving week over the five years, injuring 141 people and killing three.