A man was arrested on various charges, including leading authorities on a high-speed pursuit in Madera County MADERA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

A 52-year-old Dos Palos man was arrested Thursday after allegedly attacking a woman in what deputies described as a “violent assault.”

Deputies were searching for Gordon McCarty Jr., and located him at a home on North Russell Avenue, south of Dos Palos.

Deputies were about to serve a search warrant when McCarty fled from the home and started a high-speed vehcle pursuit.

The Madera County Sheriff’s Office helicopter kept an eye on McCarty as he reportedly drove recklessly at high speeds.

Deputies said McCarty stopped at a mobile home off Center Avenue, south of Eucalyptus Road, in Dos Palos.

Authorities established a perimeter around the mobile home and McCarty surrendered.

He was taken to Madera County jail and was charged with torture, robbery, kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon, domestic violence and attempted homicide.

McCarty was also wanted on a violation of probation.

During the search, detectives found several guns, ammunition, and a suspected explosive device.

The bomb squad detonated the device.

Deputies said the victim had several significant injuries.