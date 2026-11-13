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Dos Palos man arrested after alleged violent assault, high-speed pursuit, deputies say
By Anthony Galaviz,10 days ago
A 52-year-old Dos Palos man was arrested Thursday after allegedly attacking a woman in what deputies described as a “violent assault.”
Deputies were searching for Gordon McCarty Jr., and located him at a home on North Russell Avenue, south of Dos Palos.
Deputies were about to serve a search warrant when McCarty fled from the home and started a high-speed vehcle pursuit.
The Madera County Sheriff’s Office helicopter kept an eye on McCarty as he reportedly drove recklessly at high speeds.
Deputies said McCarty stopped at a mobile home off Center Avenue, south of Eucalyptus Road, in Dos Palos.
Authorities established a perimeter around the mobile home and McCarty surrendered.
He was taken to Madera County jail and was charged with torture, robbery, kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon, domestic violence and attempted homicide.
McCarty was also wanted on a violation of probation.
During the search, detectives found several guns, ammunition, and a suspected explosive device.
The bomb squad detonated the device.
Deputies said the victim had several significant injuries.