Traffic travels south on Freeway 41 south of Avenue 15 in Madera County as a heavy downpour hits the area on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026. CRAIG KOHLRUSS/ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

The weekend for Fresno County is forecast to boomerang between rainy and sunny days with highs that are unseasonably warm as El Niño’s effects on the area grow.

Possible thunderstorms later on Friday are forecast to clear for Saturday and Sunday’s crisp, sunny days. The rain and wind return Sunday evening and into Monday.

The nice daytime weekend weather is likely a welcome forecast for the medieval revelers headed to the Kearney Park Renaissance Faire and Marketplace at the Park, 6725 W. Kearney Blvd. They are expected to be out in the park again on Sunday.

If you consider yourself more of an “indoor kid,” there’s ‘Dogs hoops starting at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Fresno’s weekend forecast:

Friday : High about 68. Rain in the morning with possible thunderstorms later. Low, 49.

: High about 68. Rain in the morning with possible thunderstorms later. Low, 49. Saturday : Mostly sunny and 64. Low is 47.

: Mostly sunny and 64. Low is 47. Sunday : Mostly sunny with high of 67. Low, 50, with rain forecast after midnight.

: Mostly sunny with high of 67. Low, 50, with rain forecast after midnight. Monday : Rainy with 20 mph winds, high about 60. Low about 45 with 30% chance of rain.

: Rainy with 20 mph winds, high about 60. Low about 45 with 30% chance of rain. Tuesday: Partly sunny, high, 58. Low of 43 with some clouds.

Around half an inch of rain is expected to fall across the Central Valley on Friday and Saturday, with another quarter to half inch possible later Sunday into Monday as the second wave hits. Rain totals are expected to be higher along the coast, with significantly more along the northern coast and at higher elevation, where the atmospheric river will be felt as substantial snow accumulation.

An atmospheric river is set to whip across the entire West Coast of the U.S. Friday with showers and strong winds. The Sacramento Bee

Strong winds out of the south Friday will gust upwards of 30 mph as a line of showers moves across the state. The Sacramento Bee

A series of high surf warnings and advisories stretch along the entire coast of California Friday through Sunday. The Sacramento Bee

Season’s first atmospheric river for Northern and Central California

While there was a brief atmospheric river across Southern California and the southwestern U.S. around Halloween, this will be the first to truly soak the entire state.

An atmospheric river will whip across California, transporting oceanic moisture inland as heavy rains and strong winds. The Sacramento Bee

As cool air from Alaska continues to sink down along the coast, it rapidly saturates the subtropical jet stream with abundant moisture, in part thanks to El Niño. As the jet stream saturates, it becomes a moving stream of rain stretching thousands of miles across. In this case, it will stretch along the entire West Coast and out to sea.

Rain was expected to begin in the early morning hours Friday across Southern California and along the Northern California coast as the first few showers ahead of the atmospheric river push through. Those showers were expected to be brief, enough to wet pavement.

An atmospheric river will whip across California Friday, with a line of at times heavier and sustained showers pushing inland through the day.

An atmospheric river will move across California Friday, with a line of at times heavy and sustained showers pushing inland through the day. SEAN MACADAY sean.macaday@sacbee.com

That is expected to change in Northern California after 7 a.m., as a line of heavier showers and even a few thunderstorms push inland along the north Coast Range and the Sacramento Valley.

Heavier and longer-lasting showers should arrive in Sacramento around 10 a.m. and linger through the afternoon. Further south, showers continue across the Central Valley through the whole afternoon in Modesto, Merced and Fresno. Most rains across the San Joaquin Valley will begin to die out between 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. as a lighter sporadic drizzle.

In Southern California, the atmospheric river will be shorter-lived, bringing only a few hours of sustained rain to San Luis Obispo and Los Angeles in the afternoon before drying out.

The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

Second wave of rain late Sunday into early Monday

After a drier Saturday, with partly sunny skies and highs in the 60s across most of the state, rain will return Sunday afternoon and last into Monday.

The atmospheric river arriving on the West Coast on Sunday is expected to be a tad weaker than its Friday counterpart. A slow-moving line of showers will push through the Sacramento Valley and Northern California on Sunday afternoon with winds gusting up to 20 mph. The showers will push southeast towards Modesto overnight, and further south into Merced, Fresno and San Luis Obispo by Monday morning.

Forecast Sierra snowfall through Monday. The Sacramento Bee

A winter weather warning is in effect through Tuesday morning across the Sierra as heavy snow falls. The Sacramento Bee

By the time skies clear later Monday, a fresh coat of snow will have fallen across the Sierra. A winter storm warning is effect through Tuesday morning in the Sierra, with snowfall accumulations up to 2 feet. The first half of this snow falls with the atmospheric river on Friday, with more falling Sunday night into Monday. Roads will remain slick across mountain passes well into next week, and chains are a good idea if heading above 6,000 feet.

More atmospheric river action later next week

As El Niño continues to provide abundant moisture and unstable air to the south, any atmospheric rivers that develop will be supercharged, with more rainfall and stronger winds to keep storms going longer.

And when the atmosphere is set to do something once, it is often set to do it again. This will be the case later next week, when another atmospheric river could batter the Golden State between Wednesday and Friday. The Climate Prediction Center is already signaling a wet pattern set to develop between Nov. 17-21.

Gusty winds in the Valley

Along with the expected rain, wind gusts will be strongest on Friday through the evening as the first atmospheric river arrives. They will blow at speeds of up to 35 mph out of the south from Sacramento to Fresno and across Southern California. It will make an already wet and cooler day a straight-up blustery one. Gusts will be even stronger, up to 50 mph, at elevation and in areas along the coast.

The winds will also drive intense surf towards the coast. A high surf warning is in effect through Sunday morning from San Luis Obispo to Eureka as waves of up to 35 feet are expected as the drenching rains arrive.