Patrol vehicles block in a vehicle during a standoff in Fresno, California, on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2026. ANTHONY GALAVIZ/agalaviz@fresnobee.com

A woman allegedly fired shots Thursday night, prompting a police response in a Fresno neighborhood and leading to a two-hour standoff.

Officers responded just after 9 p.m. to the 4900 block of North Vagedes Avenue, near West Shaw Avenue, after receiving reports of shots fired from a vehicle.

Police said officers spotted a vehicle fleeing the area and attempted a traffic stop. However, the driver refused to get out of the vehicle.

After lengthy negotiations, the standoff continued for about two hours. During that time, the woman tried to leave, but officers boxed her in.

Officers later deployed several rounds of pepper balls in an effort to get the driver to surrender.

The driver eventually surrendered and was taken into custody.

Officers found a gun inside the vehicle.

Police reported no injuries and said they could not locate any property that had been struck by gunfire.