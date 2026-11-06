Fresno City Council tables SEDA indefinitely. ‘We have beat this dead horse enough'

Hundreds gathered for a December 2025 Fresno City Council meeting to voice concerns over the Southeast Development Area (SEDA) plan. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA/ezamora@fresnobee.com

In a staggering supermajority vote, the City Council has indefinitely tabled Fresno’s controversial plan to expand the city’s southeast side, likely killing it.

The council chambers were packed Thursday evening with hundreds of residents prepared to tough out an hours-long hearing similar to last year’s vote to revise the Southeast Development Area Specific Plan and its environmental impact report. But in council member Mike Karbassi’s opening remarks to the crowd, he made the motion to table the plan, also known as SEDA.

“I don’t think much has changed since last December,” Karbassi said. “I think we have beat this dead horse enough, and it’s clear there is no political will or ability to actually sustain SEDA within the city of Fresno.“

“Rather than open up those old wounds again, I’m going to make a motion to table this item indefinitely so it doesn’t ever come back again,” Karbassi said.

Council member Miguel Arias seconded Karbassi’s motion, and it passed 6-1, followed by a roaring round of applause.

The proposal to expand the city’s borders by rezoning 9,000 acres of mostly farmland in unincorporated Fresno County to the east and south to make room for up to 45,000 homes has been decades in the making and championed by Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer in recent years.

Mostly agricultural land is visible looking north toward Fresno from Temperance and Jensen avenues on Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026. CRAIG KOHLRUSS/ckohlruss@fresnobee.com

Dyer has touted that SEDA would eventually yield millions of dollars in additional local property tax revenue, facilitate economic growth in the region and keep Fresno competitive in the housing market.

But over the past year, the plan has drawn intense scrutiny from a coalition of around 20 organizations, politicians, residents and neighborhood groups. Opponents worried that SEDA would drain resources from existing neighborhoods, force school closures in Fresno Unified, destroy prime farmland and continue the harmful environmental impacts of Fresno’s history of urban sprawl.

People are seen outside Fresno City Hall after the city council voted to table the Southeast Development Area (SEDA) project on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026, in downtown Fresno. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA/ezamora@fresnobee.com

Council member Nick Richardson gave the lone ‘no’ vote

Every council member gave a “yes” vote to table SEDA except for Nick Richardson, the northeast representative.

After the meeting, Richardson told The Bee he had done the most research and was the most educated he’d ever been on the project. He said he voted no because the city has postponed making a firm decision on SEDA for over 20 years, and the council had the chance to do so Thursday evening.

“We were about to have the most informed, educated discussion that we’ve ever had in the city’s history on this tonight, and there were probably a couple hundred people here ready to get up and make comments and speak to things they’re passionate about tonight,” Richardson said. “And now none of that will take place.”

Some of SEDA’s toughest critics have been the homeowners who live and farm throughout the plan’s footprint. They argued the plan threatened their way of life and would impose economic hardship on rural households. Brett Thomas, along with about a dozen others, organized under the Fresno Southeast Property Owners grassroots group to oppose SEDA in any form.

“We are relieved our farms and local farmland will not be bulldozed to build houses on,” Thompson told The Bee on Thursday. “We are happy to remain residents of Fresno County and not fall under the regulations of the city.”

Council member Annalisa Perea released a statement after the vote, saying that while the action does not formally reject the proposal, the reality is that it effectively brings the current plan to an end.

“After reviewing the proposal and considering the many concerns raised throughout this process, I could not support its approval in its current form,” Perea said. “There were simply too many outstanding issues that had not been adequately addressed.”

The hearing came just two days after votes were cast in the general election, in which three council seats are up for grabs. In all three Fresno City Council races on the November ballot, progressive candidates with strong anti-SEDA positions took early leads on election night: Ariana Martinez Lott, Naindeep Singh and Joaquin Arambula. The winners of these races will be sworn into office in early January.

Dyer told reporters he was disappointed but not surprised by SEDA’s outcome based on how the council races are shaping up.

Singh, who’s leading in the District 1 race as of the latest election results, had taken to social media to encourage residents to attend Thursday’s hearing.

“I was just excited because SEDA is not good for the community, and it’s extremely important that the council members heard that loud and clear from the residents,” Singh told The Bee after the vote Thursday.

Naindeep Singh is seen outside the Fresno City Council meeting on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026, in downtown Fresno. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA/ezamora@fresnobee.com

Richardson said that in his opinion, if anything passed regarding the specific plan or the EIR Thursday, it would have been brought back by council after January, reheard, and killed.

“Now that won’t happen, either,” Richardson said. “Both the pro-SEDA or anti SEDA-folks, nobody was really served tonight.”