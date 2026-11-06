Valley's top prosecutors call death sentence commutations disrespectful. ‘Deeply troubling'

In 2017, a guard keeps watch on the east block of death row at San Quentin State Prison. Eric Risberg/The Associated Press

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s decision to commute the death sentences of more than 500 inmates on death row has angered several San Joaquin Valley district attorneys whose prosecutors helped put the defendants in prison.

Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp called the governor’s decision “deeply troubling” and said it disregards the will of the people who have voted repeatedly to retain the death penalty.

“The Governor has constitutional authority to grant clemency. However, that authority carries an obligation to exercise sound judgment and consider the circumstances of each case,” Smittcamp said in a statement.

Of the 548 people currently on death row in the state, 11 of them are from Fresno County.

Smittcamp said those people include the “murderers of children, multiple victims, calculated acts of violence and families who have spent decades seeking justice for their loved ones,” she said in her statement.

In his announcement, Newsom acknowledged that the people sentenced to death “caused indescribable suffering to victims, their families, communities and our state as a whole.”

He added that while many Californians feel that those who commit brutal crimes should die, he does not feel the same way.

“I have concluded the state cannot morally kill them. I do, however, pray that this action will finally separate memories of the victims of these crimes from the fate of those who harmed them. We can now let these offenders die in obscurity while we forever remember and honor their victims,” he said in a statement.

Madera County District Attorney Sally Moreno said the move for clemency was disrespectful to the victim’s families. She also wishes the district attorneys had an opportunity to be heard on the issue.

“There are also at least 6,000 jurors who labored over their decision to sentence these inmates to death,” Moreno said. “This just doesn’t make sense. It’s crazy.“

Madera has one inmate on death row, Pedro Rangel Jr., who in 1995 murdered Juan Uribe and shot Chuck Durbin in an act of revenge. The elder Rangel shot Uribe and Durbin, as Durbin’s wife and three small children watched.

Moreno sent several of her investigators out to contact the victim’s families so they wouldn’t be surprised by the news.

Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward said that for years he has advocated for truth in sentencing for victims of violent crime and their families.

“The death penalty is reserved for the most egregious offenders, predominantly those who callously took the lives of multiple victims and children,” Ward said in a statement. “These offenders have caused unimaginable grief and destruction for families and our community. I cannot implore the Governor to change his mind on this decision; that time has passed. What we can do is be available to victims’ families and support them in any way we can.”

Ward is also using the office’s victim advocates to contact family members affected by governor’s decision.