City Council looking to hike utility rates in Fresno. How much extra, and how to protest

A pump station at one of the City of Fresno’s municipal water wells is shown in this still image from video. PHOTO FROM VIDEO/City of Fresno

Fresno’s residential ratepayers could soon face utility rate hikes for the first time in nearly a decade.

The City Council voted 5-2 Thursday to begin the public hearing process for water and sewer rate increases that would take effect on Jan. 1, 2027, and run through 2031.

Under the current water rate structure, the average monthly water bill for most Fresno households is $47.48, and for wastewater, $25.75. The city’s water rates have not been raised in over eight years, and wastewater rates have not increased in 16 years.

Water rates would rise by 27% in small annual increases over five years under the proposal, and wastewater rates would increase by 22% over the same timeframe.

In 2027, water rates would begin to rise by $1.77. By 2031, the total increase would be $12.83. For wastewater, rates would dip by $0.95 to begin with, and then climb by $5.55 in 2031.

Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer’s administration has been preparing to bring forward rate hikes for a while. In a February interview with The Bee, Dyer said the city had begun to see a significant water and wastewater deficit and was going to be “in the red” within the next 12 to 18 months. He said then that his administration would be bringing a proposal to the council within 2026.

“So we need to pursue that increase and to do it in an incremental way over a five-year period, to where it doesn’t have a tremendous impact on people,” Dyer told The Bee in February.

Water rates have increased by 4% since 2018, and operating expenses have increased by 36%, according to a presentation given to council by city staff in early October, when the council was originally scheduled to initiate the rate increase process. Instead, Councilmember Miguel Arias moved to table the item and bring it back to a meeting after the general election.

Wastewater rates have remained the same over the past 16 years, and operating expenses have increased by 40%, according to the city staff presentation. Fresno’s water and wastewater rates would remain among the lowest in the region, if the proposal is approved.

Ratepayers can stop a rate increase

Arias and Brandon Vang were the only two councilmembers to vote against initiating Proposition 218 on Thursday, which is the public hearing process to update and increase utility rates.

“When it comes to raising utility rates, water is one of the most critical utilities that we need,” Vang said. “Without water, your life ceases to function.”

Prop. 218 requires 45 days’ public notice of the proposal, public informational meetings and that the city mail ratepayers an official protest card. If a majority of ratepayers submit written protests to the city, they can stop a rate increase. For water, over 70,000 protests would be needed to stop the rate increase.

The vote on Thursday scheduled a special meeting for Dec. 29, where the City Council will hold a public hearing and take a final vote on the proposed rate hikes. Three new city council candidate-elects are set to take office in early January.

Vang raised concerns about holding a special meeting right after Christmas and said that it could limit public participation. He also questioned the timing, as incoming councilmembers will not be able to weigh in on the matter. He suggested delaying the Dec. 29 hearing to the next regularly scheduled council meeting.

“This is not an emergency,” Vang said.

City Manager Georgeanne White argued it’s better to get ahead rather than allow for potential deferred maintenance.

“I wouldn’t term it as an emergency, but I would term it as very concerning, and exposing the city to unnecessary risk,” White said.

At the October meeting, Councilmember Tyler Maxwell said he felt the same.

“I don’t think it’s fair for us to continue to kick the can down the road,” Maxwell said in October. “I think we should make a decision sooner rather than later. I think that’s not just the most expedient thing to do, but I think it’s the most responsible.”

Rate increase spending priorities

Major capital investment goals for the proposed water rate hike, according to the October city staff presentation:

Aging water main and fire hydrant replacement

Production well and pump rehabilitation and replacement

Automated operations system and water meter renewal and replacement

Surface water treatment plant equipment replacement

Master planning

Increase staffing to enhance level of service and meet regulatory requirements

Proposed water rate hikes beginning in 2027 in Fresno. City of Fresno

Major capital investment goals for the proposed wastewater rate hike, according to the October city staff presentation:

Ramp up critical infrastructure renewal and replacement program

New renewable natural gas process at treatment plant

Complete treatment plant master plan Increase staffing to enhance level of service and manage high-risk infrastructure

After city staff gave the presentation in October, Dyer addressed the council to encourage support for the rate increases.

“The truth is, the people that will benefit the most from this are the older neighborhoods because that’s where the older pipes are in the ground,” Dyer said at the October meeting.