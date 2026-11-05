The Fresno Bee football playoff predictions: Picking winners in section openers

Kerman's Jeramiah Gastelum, center, joins the team and head coach Josh Lopez, lef of center, celebrate the Lions 33-30 win over Kingsburg Friday, Oct. 2, 2026 in Kerman. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA/ezamora@fresnobee.com

The Fresno Bee went 26-9 in the last week of the regular season in Central Section football.

After last week’s results, The Bee is 270-102.

Now comes the Central Section playoffs. Here is the schedule with the predicted winner in bold:

Central Section playoffs

Nov. 6

7 p.m. kickoffs

Division I-AA

No. 1 Central East — bye

No. 2 Buchanan — bye

No. 5 Clovis at No. 4 Bakersfield

No. 6 Clovis West at No. 3 St. Joseph

Division I-A

No. 8 Clovis North at No. 1 Garces

No. 5 Tulare Union at No. 4 Liberty-Bakersfield

No. 6 Sanger at No. 3 Hanford

No. 7 Clovis East at No. 2 Bakersfield Christian

Division II

No. 1 Independence — bye

No. 9 Centennial at No. 8 Lemoore

No. 13 Golden West at No. 4 Kingsburg

No. 14 Bullard at No. 3 Redwood

No. 12 San Joaquin Memorial at No. 5 Central Valley Christian

No. 11 Edison at No. 6 Arroyo Grande

No. 10 Dinuba at No. 7 San Luis Obispo

No. 15 Garza at No. 2 Tulare Western

Division III

No. 1 Shafter — bye

No. 2 Immanuel — bye

No. 9 Washington Union at No. 8 Highland

No. 12 Paso Robles at No. 5 Kennedy

No. 13 Porterville at No. 4 Kerman

No. 14 Righetti at No. 3 Nipomo

No. 11 Madera at No. 6 Templeton

No. 10 Ridgeview at No. 7 Lompoc

Division IV

No. 16 South at No. 1 Chowchilla

No. 9 Monache at No. 8 McLane

No. 12 Mission Prep at No. 5 Mt. Whitney

No. 13 Santa Ynez at No. 4 Wasco

No. 14 Atascadero at No. 3 Liberty-Madera Ranchos

No. 11 Exeter at No. 6 North

No. 10 Roosevelt at No. 7 Dos Palos

No. 15 Pioneer Valley at No. 2 Coalinga

Division V

No. 1 Foothill — bye

No. 9 Sierra Pacific at No. 8 Sanger West

No. 12 Caruthers at No. 5 Woodlake

No. 13 Hoover at No. 4 Reedley

No. 14 Torres at No. 3 Orosi

No. 11 Bishop at No. 6 Chavez Collegiate

No. 10 Firebaugh at No. 7 East Bakersfield

No. 15 Cabrillo at No. 2 Selma

Division VI

No. 16 Kern Valley at No. 1 Boron

No. 9 Lindsay at No. 8 Fowler

No. 12 Fresno Christian at No. 5 Mendota

No. 13 Tranquillity at No. 4 Granite Hills

No. 14 Madera South at No. 3 Minarets

No. 11 Sierra at No. 6 McFarland

No. 10 Central at No. 7 Mira Monte

No. 15 California City at No. 2 Taft

8-man

No. 8 Trona at No. 1 Mammoth

No. 5 Alpaugh at No. 4 Kings Christian

No. 6 Valley Christian at No. 3 Laton

No. 7 Desert at No. 2 Immanuel Christian