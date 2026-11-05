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The Fresno Bee football playoff predictions: Picking winners in section openers
By Anthony Galaviz,6 days ago
The Fresno Bee went 26-9 in the last week of the regular season in Central Section football.
After last week’s results, The Bee is 270-102.
Now comes the Central Section playoffs. Here is the schedule with the predicted winner in bold:
Central Section playoffs
Nov. 6
7 p.m. kickoffs
Division I-AA
No. 1 Central East — bye
No. 2 Buchanan — bye
No. 5 Clovis at No. 4 Bakersfield
No. 6 Clovis West at No. 3 St. Joseph
Division I-A
No. 8 Clovis North at No. 1 Garces
No. 5 Tulare Union at No. 4 Liberty-Bakersfield
No. 6 Sanger at No. 3 Hanford
No. 7 Clovis East at No. 2 Bakersfield Christian
Division II
No. 1 Independence — bye
No. 9 Centennial at No. 8 Lemoore
No. 13 Golden West at No. 4 Kingsburg
No. 14 Bullard at No. 3 Redwood
No. 12 San Joaquin Memorial at No. 5 Central Valley Christian
No. 11 Edison at No. 6 Arroyo Grande
No. 10 Dinuba at No. 7 San Luis Obispo
No. 15 Garza at No. 2 Tulare Western
Division III
No. 1 Shafter — bye
No. 2 Immanuel — bye
No. 9 Washington Union at No. 8 Highland
No. 12 Paso Robles at No. 5 Kennedy
No. 13 Porterville at No. 4 Kerman
No. 14 Righetti at No. 3 Nipomo
No. 11 Madera at No. 6 Templeton
No. 10 Ridgeview at No. 7 Lompoc
Division IV
No. 16 South at No. 1 Chowchilla
No. 9 Monache at No. 8 McLane
No. 12 Mission Prep at No. 5 Mt. Whitney
No. 13 Santa Ynez at No. 4 Wasco
No. 14 Atascadero at No. 3 Liberty-Madera Ranchos
No. 11 Exeter at No. 6 North
No. 10 Roosevelt at No. 7 Dos Palos
No. 15 Pioneer Valley at No. 2 Coalinga
Division V
No. 1 Foothill — bye
No. 9 Sierra Pacific at No. 8 Sanger West
No. 12 Caruthers at No. 5 Woodlake
No. 13 Hoover at No. 4 Reedley
No. 14 Torres at No. 3 Orosi
No. 11 Bishop at No. 6 Chavez Collegiate
No. 10 Firebaugh at No. 7 East Bakersfield
No. 15 Cabrillo at No. 2 Selma
Division VI
No. 16 Kern Valley at No. 1 Boron
No. 9 Lindsay at No. 8 Fowler
No. 12 Fresno Christian at No. 5 Mendota
No. 13 Tranquillity at No. 4 Granite Hills
No. 14 Madera South at No. 3 Minarets
No. 11 Sierra at No. 6 McFarland
No. 10 Central at No. 7 Mira Monte
No. 15 California City at No. 2 Taft
8-man
No. 8 Trona at No. 1 Mammoth
No. 5 Alpaugh at No. 4 Kings Christian
No. 6 Valley Christian at No. 3 Laton
No. 7 Desert at No. 2 Immanuel Christian