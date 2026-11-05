When do county, state candidates take office once results are finalized?

A sign on M Street directs drivers to a drop-off station in the middle of Kern Street outside the Fresno County Elections Office on election night Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026 in Fresno. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA/ezamora@fresnobee.com

The numbers are still being finalized, but — once Fresno County’s winning candidates are confirmed — here’s when they’ll be starting in their respective offices.

City councilmembers are typically sworn in during the last board meeting of the year in December and then start in early January.

All elected county officials and supervisors take office at noon on the first Monday after January 1, according to the Santa Cruz County Elections Department. That will be Monday, Jan. 4.

Senators and assemblymembers will be sworn in on the first Monday in December following their election, according to California’s constitution. For newly elected officials that date will be Monday, Dec. 7.

For school boards, elected officials assume office on the second Friday in December following the election, according to California Education Code. That day is Friday, Dec. 11.

But Central Unified spokesperson Johnathon Burrows gave a later date, saying new trustees will be sworn in on Dec. 15 and immediately take on their responsibilities. Fresno Unified’s December agendas haven’t been drafted yet.

State Center Community College District trustees will be sworn in on Dec. 15, spokesperson Diana Ramirez said.