Bee's Best: Vote for the Central Section Division VI champion. Make your picks

The Central Section football playoffs start on Friday.

Here is your opportunity to pick the winner in each division using separate polls.

Division VI includes No. 1 Boron, No. 2 Taft, No. 3 Minarets, No. 4 Granite Hills, No. 5 Mendota, No. 6 McFarland, No. 7 Mira Monte, No. 8 Fowler, No. 9 Lindsay, No. 10 Central, No. 11 Sierra, No. 12 Fresno Christian, No. 13 Tranquillity, No. 14 Madera South, No. 15 California City and No. 16 Kern Valley

Voting for the poll begins now and ends at 6:59 p.m. Friday.

To vote again, simply refresh the page.