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American Football
Bee's Best: Vote for the Central Section Division VI champion. Make your picks
By Anthony Galaviz,6 days ago
The Central Section football playoffs start on Friday.
Here is your opportunity to pick the winner in each division using separate polls.
Division VI includes No. 1 Boron, No. 2 Taft, No. 3 Minarets, No. 4 Granite Hills, No. 5 Mendota, No. 6 McFarland, No. 7 Mira Monte, No. 8 Fowler, No. 9 Lindsay, No. 10 Central, No. 11 Sierra, No. 12 Fresno Christian, No. 13 Tranquillity, No. 14 Madera South, No. 15 California City and No. 16 Kern Valley
Voting for the poll begins now and ends at 6:59 p.m. Friday.
To vote again, simply refresh the page.